How much did Rory McIlroy win at the RBC Canadian Open 2023?

The recently-concluded RBC Canadian Open saw Rory McIlroy finish in ninth place. Held at the Oakdale Golf and Country Club, the tournament saw a drastic change in the leaderboard over four days. In the end, it was Nick Taylor who took his third PGA Tour win after an exciting playoff with Tommy Fleetwood.
Rory McIlroy, on the other hand, has always been a crowd favorite at the Canadian Open and was tied second place ahead of the last round. However, he ended up finishing in T9 along with Andrew Novak and Brandon Wu. The golfer took home a prize of $245,250.
Taylor took home the biggest share - $1.6 million - from the whopping prize purse of $9 million. He also became the first Canadian to win the Canadian Open since 1954.
McIlroy has had a rather disappointing year so far, with only one win this season.
Rory McIlroy and others' prize money payout for 2023 RBC Canadian Open
Rory McIlroy last won a major in 2014. Since then the golfer has been in top form, but has been unable to convert it into a major win. However, with the upcoming U.S. Open, McIlroy will have another shot at bagging a win.
Along with McIlroy, here are the prize money payouts for the rest of the field.
The RBC Canadian playoff in the last round was an exciting one. Nick Taylor won the tournament after making a massive 72-foot birdie in a nail-biting finish. Elated with his win, Taylor said:
“I’m speechless. This is for all the guys that are here. This is for my family at home. This is the most incredible feeling.”
McIlroy took an early win in the year at the Dubai Desert Classic. He then finished second at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Unfortunately, his luck soon ran out. The golfer missed the cut at the 2023 Masters and finished T7 at the PGA Championship.
While it was been a disappointing end for McIlroy, he will get a chance to prove himself once again at the 2023 U.S. Open. McIlroy previously won the U.S. Open in 2011 by a margin of eight strokes.