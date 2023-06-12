Create

How much did Rory McIlroy win at the RBC Canadian Open 2023?

By Saivee Phatak
Modified Jun 12, 2023 12:52 GMT
RBC Canadian Open - Final Round
Rory McIlroy at the RBC Canadian Open (Image via Getty)

The recently-concluded RBC Canadian Open saw Rory McIlroy finish in ninth place. Held at the Oakdale Golf and Country Club, the tournament saw a drastic change in the leaderboard over four days. In the end, it was Nick Taylor who took his third PGA Tour win after an exciting playoff with Tommy Fleetwood.

Rory McIlroy, on the other hand, has always been a crowd favorite at the Canadian Open and was tied second place ahead of the last round. However, he ended up finishing in T9 along with Andrew Novak and Brandon Wu. The golfer took home a prize of $245,250.

Taylor took home the biggest share - $1.6 million - from the whopping prize purse of $9 million. He also became the first Canadian to win the Canadian Open since 1954.

2022 RBC Canadian Open Champion Rory McIlroy driving at Hole 5. @thecriermedia https://t.co/Tkqzz0Puad

McIlroy has had a rather disappointing year so far, with only one win this season.

Rory McIlroy and others' prize money payout for 2023 RBC Canadian Open

Rory McIlroy last won a major in 2014. Since then the golfer has been in top form, but has been unable to convert it into a major win. However, with the upcoming U.S. Open, McIlroy will have another shot at bagging a win.

Along with McIlroy, here are the prize money payouts for the rest of the field.

RankGolferEarnings
1Nick Taylor$1,620,000
2Tommy Fleetwood$981,000
T3Aaron Rai$477,000
T3Tyrrell Hatton$477,000
T3C.T. Pan$477,000
T6Eric Cole$315,000
T6Mark Hubbard$315,000
8Justin Rose$281,250
T9Andrew Novak$245,250
T9Rory McIlroy$245,250
T9Brandon Wu$245,250
T12Harrison Endycott$178,650
T12Doug Ghim$178,650
T12Harry Higgs$178,650
T12Jonathan Byrd$178,650
T12Adam Hadwin$178,650
17Nate Lashley$146,250
T18Will Gordon$132,750
T18Carl Yuan$132,750
T20Matt Kuchar$102,330
T20Sam Bennett$102,330
T20Lucas Glover$102,330
T20Matt Fitzpatrick$102,330
T20Corey Conners$102,330
T25Ted Potter, Jr.$64,850
T25Ludvig Aberg$64,850
T25Lee Hodges$64,850
T25Dylan Wu$64,850
T25S.H. Kim$64,850
T25Chez Reavie$64,850
T25Ryan Moore$64,850
T25Justin Lower$64,850
T25Alex Smalley$64,850
T34Brendon Todd$47,925
T34Harry Hall$47,925
T34Roger Sloan$47,925
T34Cody Gribble$47,925
T38Sahith Theegala$39,150
T38Greyson Sigg$39,150
T38Patton Kizzire$39,150
T38Seung-Yul Noh$39,150
T38MJ Daffue$39,150
T43Carson Young$28,530
T43Callum Tarren$28,530
T43Shane Lowry$28,530
T43Ryan Gerard$28,530
T43Peter Malnati$28,530
T43Chesson Hadley$28,530
T43Michael Kim$28,530
T50Austin Smotherman$22,860
T50Garrick Higgo$22,860
T52Brent Grant$21,438
T52Jason Dufner$21,438
T52Cameron Percy$21,438
T52Brian Gay$21,438
T52Mike Weir$21,438
T57Scott Piercy$20,160
T57Stuart Macdonald$20,160
T57Cameron Young$20,160
T57Sung Kang$20,160
T57Andrew Landry$20,160
T57Peter Kuest$20,160
T57James Hahn$20,160
T57Adam Long$20,160
T65Scott Brown$19,170
T65Taylor Pendrith$19,170
T65Richy Werenski$19,170
T68Wil Bateman$18,540
T68Trevor Cone$18,540
T68Brice Garnett$18,540
T68Akshay Bhatia$18,540
T72Vince Whaley$17,910
T72Henrik Norlander$17,910
T72Martin Trainer$17,910

The RBC Canadian playoff in the last round was an exciting one. Nick Taylor won the tournament after making a massive 72-foot birdie in a nail-biting finish. Elated with his win, Taylor said:

“I’m speechless. This is for all the guys that are here. This is for my family at home. This is the most incredible feeling.”

McIlroy took an early win in the year at the Dubai Desert Classic. He then finished second at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Unfortunately, his luck soon ran out. The golfer missed the cut at the 2023 Masters and finished T7 at the PGA Championship.

While it was been a disappointing end for McIlroy, he will get a chance to prove himself once again at the 2023 U.S. Open. McIlroy previously won the U.S. Open in 2011 by a margin of eight strokes.

