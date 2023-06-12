How much did Rory McIlroy win at the RBC Canadian Open 2023?

The recently-concluded RBC Canadian Open saw Rory McIlroy finish in ninth place. Held at the Oakdale Golf and Country Club, the tournament saw a drastic change in the leaderboard over four days. In the end, it was Nick Taylor who took his third PGA Tour win after an exciting playoff with Tommy Fleetwood.

Rory McIlroy, on the other hand, has always been a crowd favorite at the Canadian Open and was tied second place ahead of the last round. However, he ended up finishing in T9 along with Andrew Novak and Brandon Wu. The golfer took home a prize of $245,250.

Taylor took home the biggest share - $1.6 million - from the whopping prize purse of $9 million. He also became the first Canadian to win the Canadian Open since 1954.

Griff Bordignon @MrGriffB 2022 RBC Canadian Open Champion Rory McIlroy driving at Hole 5. @thecriermedia 2022 RBC Canadian Open Champion Rory McIlroy driving at Hole 5. @thecriermedia https://t.co/Tkqzz0Puad

McIlroy has had a rather disappointing year so far, with only one win this season.

Rory McIlroy and others' prize money payout for 2023 RBC Canadian Open

Rory McIlroy last won a major in 2014. Since then the golfer has been in top form, but has been unable to convert it into a major win. However, with the upcoming U.S. Open, McIlroy will have another shot at bagging a win.

Along with McIlroy, here are the prize money payouts for the rest of the field.

Rank Golfer Earnings 1 Nick Taylor $1,620,000 2 Tommy Fleetwood $981,000 T3 Aaron Rai $477,000 T3 Tyrrell Hatton $477,000 T3 C.T. Pan $477,000 T6 Eric Cole $315,000 T6 Mark Hubbard $315,000 8 Justin Rose $281,250 T9 Andrew Novak $245,250 T9 Rory McIlroy $245,250 T9 Brandon Wu $245,250 T12 Harrison Endycott $178,650 T12 Doug Ghim $178,650 T12 Harry Higgs $178,650 T12 Jonathan Byrd $178,650 T12 Adam Hadwin $178,650 17 Nate Lashley $146,250 T18 Will Gordon $132,750 T18 Carl Yuan $132,750 T20 Matt Kuchar $102,330 T20 Sam Bennett $102,330 T20 Lucas Glover $102,330 T20 Matt Fitzpatrick $102,330 T20 Corey Conners $102,330 T25 Ted Potter, Jr. $64,850 T25 Ludvig Aberg $64,850 T25 Lee Hodges $64,850 T25 Dylan Wu $64,850 T25 S.H. Kim $64,850 T25 Chez Reavie $64,850 T25 Ryan Moore $64,850 T25 Justin Lower $64,850 T25 Alex Smalley $64,850 T34 Brendon Todd $47,925 T34 Harry Hall $47,925 T34 Roger Sloan $47,925 T34 Cody Gribble $47,925 T38 Sahith Theegala $39,150 T38 Greyson Sigg $39,150 T38 Patton Kizzire $39,150 T38 Seung-Yul Noh $39,150 T38 MJ Daffue $39,150 T43 Carson Young $28,530 T43 Callum Tarren $28,530 T43 Shane Lowry $28,530 T43 Ryan Gerard $28,530 T43 Peter Malnati $28,530 T43 Chesson Hadley $28,530 T43 Michael Kim $28,530 T50 Austin Smotherman $22,860 T50 Garrick Higgo $22,860 T52 Brent Grant $21,438 T52 Jason Dufner $21,438 T52 Cameron Percy $21,438 T52 Brian Gay $21,438 T52 Mike Weir $21,438 T57 Scott Piercy $20,160 T57 Stuart Macdonald $20,160 T57 Cameron Young $20,160 T57 Sung Kang $20,160 T57 Andrew Landry $20,160 T57 Peter Kuest $20,160 T57 James Hahn $20,160 T57 Adam Long $20,160 T65 Scott Brown $19,170 T65 Taylor Pendrith $19,170 T65 Richy Werenski $19,170 T68 Wil Bateman $18,540 T68 Trevor Cone $18,540 T68 Brice Garnett $18,540 T68 Akshay Bhatia $18,540 T72 Vince Whaley $17,910 T72 Henrik Norlander $17,910 T72 Martin Trainer $17,910

The RBC Canadian playoff in the last round was an exciting one. Nick Taylor won the tournament after making a massive 72-foot birdie in a nail-biting finish. Elated with his win, Taylor said:

“I’m speechless. This is for all the guys that are here. This is for my family at home. This is the most incredible feeling.”

McIlroy took an early win in the year at the Dubai Desert Classic. He then finished second at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Unfortunately, his luck soon ran out. The golfer missed the cut at the 2023 Masters and finished T7 at the PGA Championship.

While it was been a disappointing end for McIlroy, he will get a chance to prove himself once again at the 2023 U.S. Open. McIlroy previously won the U.S. Open in 2011 by a margin of eight strokes.

Poll : 0 votes