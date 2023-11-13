How much has Rory McIlroy won this season? Golfer’s on-course earnings for 2023 explored

Rory McIlroy has had a successful PGA Tour season in 2023. According to Spotrac, he has earned around $20 million this year, which includes $13 million from official tournaments and $4 million from the Tour Championship bonus.
McIlroy started the new year with a victory at the 2023 Dubai Desert Classic, a DP World Tour event. He won the tournament with four rounds of 66-70-65-68.
His PGA Tour journey in 2023 began at the WM Phoenix Open, where he was placed 32nd after shooting four rounds of 73-67-70-70 and took home $109K in prize money. After that, he won $134K by finishing T29 at The Genesis Invitational and won a $1.7 million check at the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational. But McIlroy missed the cut at the Masters and the Players Championship.
After finishing T7 in the PGA Championship, McIlroy took home $555,000 in prize money. He also won $1.5 million at the Genesis Scottish Open. He tied for fourth at the BMW Championship and third at the FedEx Cup St. Jude Championship.
Rory McIlroy's tournament results for this season are as follows:
WM Phoenix Open
- Venue: TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course)
- Result: T32
- Score: 73-67-70-70
- Prize money: $109,286
The Genesis Invitational
- Venue: Riviera Country Club
- Result: T29
- Score: 67-69-73-71
- Prize money: $134,000
Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard
- Venue: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Result: T2
- Score: 73-69-68-70
- Prize money: $1,780,000
THE PLAYERS Championship
- Venue: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Result: Missed Cut
- Score: 76-73
Masters Tournament
- Venue: Augusta National Golf Club
- Result: Missed Cut
- Score: 72-77
Wells Fargo Championship
- Venue: Quail Hollow Club
- Result: T47
- Score: 68-73-71-72
- Prize money: $51,222
PGA Championship
- Venue: Oak Hill Country Club
- Result: T7
- Score: 71-69-69-69
- Prize money: $555,000
The Memorial Tournament pres. by Workday
- Venue: Muirfield Village Golf Club
- Result: T7
- Score: 72-68-70-75
- Prize money: $650,000
RBC Canadian Open
- Venue: Oakdale Golf & Country Club
- Result: T9
- Score: 71-67-66-72
- Prize money: $245,250
U.S. Open
- Venue: Los Angeles Country Club
- Result: 2
- Score: 65-67-69-70
- Prize money: $2,160,000
Travelers Championship
- Venue: TPC River Highlands
- Result: T7
- Score: 68-64-66-64
- Prize money: $650,000
Genesis Scottish Open
- Venue: The Renaissance Club
- Result: 1
- Score: 64-66-67-68
- Prize money: $1,575,000
The Open
- Venue: Royal Liverpool GC
- Result: T6
- Score: 71-70-69-68
- Prize money: $551,250
FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Venue: TPC Southwind
- Result: T3
- Score: 67-66-68-65
- Prize money: $1,160,000
BMW Championship
- Venue: Olympia Fields Country Club
- Result: 4
- Score: 65-70-67-66
- Prize money: $990,000
TOUR Championship
- Venue: East Lake Golf Club
- Result: 4
- Score: 70-67-71-65
- Prize money: $4,000,000
DP World Tour events
Dubai Desert Classic
- Venue: Emirates Golf Club
- Result: 1
- Score: 66-70-65-68 269
Horizon Irish Open
- Venue: The K Club
- T16
- Score: 69-70-66-74 279
BMW PGA Championship
- Venue: Wentworth Golf Club
- T7
- Score: 72-71-67-65 275
When will Rory McIlroy play next?
McIlroy last played at the BMW PGA Championship, where he finished in a tie for seventh place. He is set to compete in the inaugural edition of the Dubai Invitational, which is scheduled to take place between January 11-14.
McIlroy is also committed to defending his Dubai Desert Classic next year in January. The Northern Irishman will also play for his team, Boston, in the virtual golf series, starting in January 2024.