How much has Rory McIlroy won this season? Golfer’s on-course earnings for 2023 explored

Rory McIlroy has had a successful PGA Tour season in 2023. According to Spotrac, he has earned around $20 million this year, which includes $13 million from official tournaments and $4 million from the Tour Championship bonus.

McIlroy started the new year with a victory at the 2023 Dubai Desert Classic, a DP World Tour event. He won the tournament with four rounds of 66-70-65-68.

His PGA Tour journey in 2023 began at the WM Phoenix Open, where he was placed 32nd after shooting four rounds of 73-67-70-70 and took home $109K in prize money. After that, he won $134K by finishing T29 at The Genesis Invitational and won a $1.7 million check at the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational. But McIlroy missed the cut at the Masters and the Players Championship.

After finishing T7 in the PGA Championship, McIlroy took home $555,000 in prize money. He also won $1.5 million at the Genesis Scottish Open. He tied for fourth at the BMW Championship and third at the FedEx Cup St. Jude Championship.

Rory McIlroy's tournament results for this season are as follows:

WM Phoenix Open

Venue: TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course)

Result: T32

Score: 73-67-70-70

Prize money: $109,286

The Genesis Invitational

Venue: Riviera Country Club

Result: T29

Score: 67-69-73-71

Prize money: $134,000

Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard

Venue: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge

Result: T2

Score: 73-69-68-70

Prize money: $1,780,000

THE PLAYERS Championship

Venue: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)

Result: Missed Cut

Score: 76-73

Masters Tournament

Venue: Augusta National Golf Club

Result: Missed Cut

Score: 72-77

Wells Fargo Championship

Venue: Quail Hollow Club

Result: T47

Score: 68-73-71-72

Prize money: $51,222

PGA Championship

Venue: Oak Hill Country Club

Result: T7

Score: 71-69-69-69

Prize money: $555,000

The Memorial Tournament pres. by Workday

Venue: Muirfield Village Golf Club

Result: T7

Score: 72-68-70-75

Prize money: $650,000

RBC Canadian Open

Venue: Oakdale Golf & Country Club

Result: T9

Score: 71-67-66-72

Prize money: $245,250

U.S. Open

Venue: Los Angeles Country Club

Result: 2

Score: 65-67-69-70

Prize money: $2,160,000

Travelers Championship

Venue: TPC River Highlands

Result: T7

Score: 68-64-66-64

Prize money: $650,000

Genesis Scottish Open

Venue: The Renaissance Club

Result: 1

Score: 64-66-67-68

Prize money: $1,575,000

The Open

Venue: Royal Liverpool GC

Result: T6

Score: 71-70-69-68

Prize money: $551,250

FedEx St. Jude Championship

Venue: TPC Southwind

Result: T3

Score: 67-66-68-65

Prize money: $1,160,000

BMW Championship

Venue: Olympia Fields Country Club

Result: 4

Score: 65-70-67-66

Prize money: $990,000

TOUR Championship

Venue: East Lake Golf Club

Result: 4

Score: 70-67-71-65

Prize money: $4,000,000

DP World Tour events

Dubai Desert Classic

Venue: Emirates Golf Club

Result: 1

Score: 66-70-65-68 269

Horizon Irish Open

Venue: The K Club

T16

Score: 69-70-66-74 279

BMW PGA Championship

Venue: Wentworth Golf Club

T7

Score: 72-71-67-65 275

When will Rory McIlroy play next?

McIlroy last played at the BMW PGA Championship, where he finished in a tie for seventh place. He is set to compete in the inaugural edition of the Dubai Invitational, which is scheduled to take place between January 11-14.

McIlroy is also committed to defending his Dubai Desert Classic next year in January. The Northern Irishman will also play for his team, Boston, in the virtual golf series, starting in January 2024.