How much has Rory McIlroy won this season? Golfer’s on-course earnings for 2023 explored

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Nov 13, 2023 14:56 GMT
2023 Ryder Cup - Singles Matches
Rory McIlroy (Image via Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy has had a successful PGA Tour season in 2023. According to Spotrac, he has earned around $20 million this year, which includes $13 million from official tournaments and $4 million from the Tour Championship bonus.

McIlroy started the new year with a victory at the 2023 Dubai Desert Classic, a DP World Tour event. He won the tournament with four rounds of 66-70-65-68.

His PGA Tour journey in 2023 began at the WM Phoenix Open, where he was placed 32nd after shooting four rounds of 73-67-70-70 and took home $109K in prize money. After that, he won $134K by finishing T29 at The Genesis Invitational and won a $1.7 million check at the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational. But McIlroy missed the cut at the Masters and the Players Championship.

After finishing T7 in the PGA Championship, McIlroy took home $555,000 in prize money. He also won $1.5 million at the Genesis Scottish Open. He tied for fourth at the BMW Championship and third at the FedEx Cup St. Jude Championship.

Rory McIlroy's tournament results for this season are as follows:

WM Phoenix Open

  • Venue: TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course)
  • Result: T32
  • Score: 73-67-70-70
  • Prize money: $109,286

The Genesis Invitational

  • Venue: Riviera Country Club
  • Result: T29
  • Score: 67-69-73-71
  • Prize money: $134,000

Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard

  • Venue: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
  • Result: T2
  • Score: 73-69-68-70
  • Prize money: $1,780,000

THE PLAYERS Championship

  • Venue: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
  • Result: Missed Cut
  • Score: 76-73

Masters Tournament

  • Venue: Augusta National Golf Club
  • Result: Missed Cut
  • Score: 72-77

Wells Fargo Championship

  • Venue: Quail Hollow Club
  • Result: T47
  • Score: 68-73-71-72
  • Prize money: $51,222

PGA Championship

  • Venue: Oak Hill Country Club
  • Result: T7
  • Score: 71-69-69-69
  • Prize money: $555,000

The Memorial Tournament pres. by Workday

  • Venue: Muirfield Village Golf Club
  • Result: T7
  • Score: 72-68-70-75
  • Prize money: $650,000

RBC Canadian Open

  • Venue: Oakdale Golf & Country Club
  • Result: T9
  • Score: 71-67-66-72
  • Prize money: $245,250

U.S. Open

  • Venue: Los Angeles Country Club
  • Result: 2
  • Score: 65-67-69-70
  • Prize money: $2,160,000

Travelers Championship

  • Venue: TPC River Highlands
  • Result: T7
  • Score: 68-64-66-64
  • Prize money: $650,000

Genesis Scottish Open

  • Venue: The Renaissance Club
  • Result: 1
  • Score: 64-66-67-68
  • Prize money: $1,575,000

The Open

  • Venue: Royal Liverpool GC
  • Result: T6
  • Score: 71-70-69-68
  • Prize money: $551,250

FedEx St. Jude Championship

  • Venue: TPC Southwind
  • Result: T3
  • Score: 67-66-68-65
  • Prize money: $1,160,000

BMW Championship

  • Venue: Olympia Fields Country Club
  • Result: 4
  • Score: 65-70-67-66
  • Prize money: $990,000

TOUR Championship

  • Venue: East Lake Golf Club
  • Result: 4
  • Score: 70-67-71-65
  • Prize money: $4,000,000

DP World Tour events

Dubai Desert Classic

  • Venue: Emirates Golf Club
  • Result: 1
  • Score: 66-70-65-68 269

Horizon Irish Open

  • Venue: The K Club
  • T16
  • Score: 69-70-66-74 279

BMW PGA Championship

  • Venue: Wentworth Golf Club
  • T7
  • Score: 72-71-67-65 275

When will Rory McIlroy play next?

McIlroy last played at the BMW PGA Championship, where he finished in a tie for seventh place. He is set to compete in the inaugural edition of the Dubai Invitational, which is scheduled to take place between January 11-14.

McIlroy is also committed to defending his Dubai Desert Classic next year in January. The Northern Irishman will also play for his team, Boston, in the virtual golf series, starting in January 2024.

