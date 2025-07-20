How much did Scottie Scheffler earn in 2025 after his Open Championship win?

Scottie Scheffler claimed his fourth career major on Sunday, July 20, by winning the 2025 Open Championship at Royal Portrush. The World No. 1 carded a final-round 68 (-3) to finish at 17-under par for the last major of the season. Along with the Claret Jug, Scheffler pocketed $3.1 million from the $17 million prize purse.The latest victory pushed his 2025 season earnings past $19 million and his official PGA Tour career earnings to $90,996,470, bringing him closer to the $100 million mark. In 16 starts this year, Scottie Scheffler has recorded four wins, one runner-up, and 12 top-10 finishes, making him the clear standout on the PGA Tour. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHere’s a full breakdown of Scheffler’s 2025 earnings so far:AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – T9, -15, $535,000WM Phoenix Open – T25, -9, $69,198The Genesis Invitational – T3, -9, $1,200,000Arnold Palmer Invitational – T11, -4, $451,250THE PLAYERS Championship – T20, -4, $240,250Texas Children’s Houston Open – T2, -19, $845,500Masters Tournament – 4th, -8, $1,008,000RBC Heritage – T8, -12, $580,000THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson – 1st, -31, $1.782 millionPGA Championship – 1st, -11, $3,420,000Charles Schwab Challenge – T4, -8, $427,500the Memorial Tournament – 1st, -10, $4 millionU.S. Open – T7, +4, $615,786Travelers Championship – T6, -12, $695,000Genesis Scottish Open – T8, -9, $233,400The Open Championship – 1st, -17, $3.1 millionSo far, Scottie Scheffler’s total 2025 earnings stand at $19,102,883, adding to his staggering career total of $90,996,470 in official PGA Tour winnings.How did Scottie Scheffler perform in the final round of the Open Championship?Scottie Scheffler shot a steady 68 (-3) in the final round of the 2025 Open Championship to secure his maiden major win at Royal Portrush. He made five birdies and one double bogey on Sunday, holding off eventual runner-up Harris English by two shots.Scheffler made a strong start with birdies on the 1st, 4th, and 5th holes to move 3-under early. He ran into trouble on the 8th, making a double bogey, but quickly bounced back with a birdie on the 9th. On the back nine, he added another birdie on the 12th and closed out with steady pars. His consistent performance throughout the week included rounds of 68 (-3), 64 (-7), 67 (-4), and 68 (-3).Here is Scottie Scheffler's hole-by-hole Round 4 scorecard:Hole 1 (Par 4): 3 – BirdieHole 2 (Par 5): 5 – ParHole 3 (Par 3): 3 – ParHole 4 (Par 4): 3 – BirdieHole 5 (Par 4): 3 – BirdieHole 6 (Par 3): 3 – ParHole 7 (Par 5): 5 – ParHole 8 (Par 4): 6 – Double BogeyHole 9 (Par 4): 3 – BirdieOut (Front 9): 34 (-2)Hole 10 (Par 4): 4 – ParHole 11 (Par 4): 4 – ParHole 12 (Par 5): 4 – BirdieHole 13 (Par 3): 3 – ParHole 14 (Par 4): 4 – ParHole 15 (Par 4): 4 – ParHole 16 (Par 3): 3 – ParHole 17 (Par 4): 4 – ParHole 18 (Par 4): 4 – ParIn (Back 9): 34 (-1)Total: 68 (-3)