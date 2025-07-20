  • home icon
  How much did Scottie Scheffler earn in 2025 after his Open Championship win?

How much did Scottie Scheffler earn in 2025 after his Open Championship win?

By Sonali Verma
Published Jul 20, 2025 22:03 GMT
PGA: The 153rd Open - Final Round
Scottie Scheffler at the 153rd Open - Source: Imagn

Scottie Scheffler claimed his fourth career major on Sunday, July 20, by winning the 2025 Open Championship at Royal Portrush. The World No. 1 carded a final-round 68 (-3) to finish at 17-under par for the last major of the season. Along with the Claret Jug, Scheffler pocketed $3.1 million from the $17 million prize purse.

The latest victory pushed his 2025 season earnings past $19 million and his official PGA Tour career earnings to $90,996,470, bringing him closer to the $100 million mark. In 16 starts this year, Scottie Scheffler has recorded four wins, one runner-up, and 12 top-10 finishes, making him the clear standout on the PGA Tour.

Here’s a full breakdown of Scheffler’s 2025 earnings so far:

  • AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – T9, -15, $535,000
  • WM Phoenix Open – T25, -9, $69,198
  • The Genesis Invitational – T3, -9, $1,200,000
  • Arnold Palmer Invitational – T11, -4, $451,250
  • THE PLAYERS Championship – T20, -4, $240,250
  • Texas Children’s Houston Open – T2, -19, $845,500
  • Masters Tournament – 4th, -8, $1,008,000
  • RBC Heritage – T8, -12, $580,000
  • THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson – 1st, -31, $1.782 million
  • PGA Championship – 1st, -11, $3,420,000
  • Charles Schwab Challenge – T4, -8, $427,500
  • the Memorial Tournament – 1st, -10, $4 million
  • U.S. Open – T7, +4, $615,786
  • Travelers Championship – T6, -12, $695,000
  • Genesis Scottish Open – T8, -9, $233,400
  • The Open Championship – 1st, -17, $3.1 million
So far, Scottie Scheffler’s total 2025 earnings stand at $19,102,883, adding to his staggering career total of $90,996,470 in official PGA Tour winnings.

How did Scottie Scheffler perform in the final round of the Open Championship?

Scottie Scheffler shot a steady 68 (-3) in the final round of the 2025 Open Championship to secure his maiden major win at Royal Portrush. He made five birdies and one double bogey on Sunday, holding off eventual runner-up Harris English by two shots.

Scheffler made a strong start with birdies on the 1st, 4th, and 5th holes to move 3-under early. He ran into trouble on the 8th, making a double bogey, but quickly bounced back with a birdie on the 9th.

On the back nine, he added another birdie on the 12th and closed out with steady pars. His consistent performance throughout the week included rounds of 68 (-3), 64 (-7), 67 (-4), and 68 (-3).

Here is Scottie Scheffler's hole-by-hole Round 4 scorecard:

  • Hole 1 (Par 4): 3 – Birdie
  • Hole 2 (Par 5): 5 – Par
  • Hole 3 (Par 3): 3 – Par
  • Hole 4 (Par 4): 3 – Birdie
  • Hole 5 (Par 4): 3 – Birdie
  • Hole 6 (Par 3): 3 – Par
  • Hole 7 (Par 5): 5 – Par
  • Hole 8 (Par 4): 6 – Double Bogey
  • Hole 9 (Par 4): 3 – Birdie

Out (Front 9): 34 (-2)

  • Hole 10 (Par 4): 4 – Par
  • Hole 11 (Par 4): 4 – Par
  • Hole 12 (Par 5): 4 – Birdie
  • Hole 13 (Par 3): 3 – Par
  • Hole 14 (Par 4): 4 – Par
  • Hole 15 (Par 4): 4 – Par
  • Hole 16 (Par 3): 3 – Par
  • Hole 17 (Par 4): 4 – Par
  • Hole 18 (Par 4): 4 – Par

In (Back 9): 34 (-1)

Total: 68 (-3)

Sonali Verma

