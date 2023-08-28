How much did Scottie Scheffler make from the FedEx Cup playoffs this year? Season-long leader’s payout explored

Scottie Scheffler had a disappointing week at the final FedEx Cup event, Tour Championship. He entered the tournament on Thursday, August 24, with a lead of two strokes over Viktor Hovland but finished in a three-way tie for sixth place with Collin Morikawa and Tommy Fleetwood.

Scheffler earned $116,000 in prize money from the FedEx St.Jude Championship, $1,760,000 at the BMW Championship and $2,500,000 from the Tour Championship. He took home $4,376,000 from all the three FedEx Cup playoffs in 2023.

He finished in the T31 position at the FedEx Cup St.Jude Championship before heading to compete at the BMW Championship. He settled for second place in a two-way tie with Matt Fitzpatrick.

Scottie Scheffler's performances at the FedEx Cup playoffs in 2023

The FedEx Cup playoffs take place after the completion of the regular PGA Tour season. St. Jude Championship, which took place at the TPC Southwind in Memphis from August 10 to August 13, served as the opening round of this year's playoffs.

At the St. Jude Championship, Scottie Scheffler shot four rounds of 67-68-71-70 to tie for sixth place with Eric Cole, Brian Harman, Lee Hodges, Cameron Young, and Sam Ryder.

The American golfer opened the tournament's first round with three consecutive birdies from the second to the fourth hole. In the opening round, he finished with a score of 67 after making six birdies, one bogey, and one double bogey.

He carded six birdies and two bogeys to score 66 and added one birdie and two more bogeys in the third round and five birdies, three bogeys and one double bogey to finish with a total of six-under 274 to settle in T31 position.

Scottie Scheffler then participated in the second FedEx Cup playoff at the 2023 BMW Championship, where he placed second, two strokes behind Viktor Hovland. He finished the competition with a score of 15-under par 265 after playing four rounds of 66, 69, 64, and 66.

He recorded five birdies and one bogey for a total of 66 after beginning the round with a birdie on the fourth hole. In the second round, he managed just one birdie, and in the third round, he made seven birdies and one bogey to finish with a score of 64.

In the fourth round, Scheffler recorded a score of 66 after making six birdies and two bogeys.

Scottie Scheffler at the 2023 Tour Championship Golf (Image via AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

As the leader in the FedEx Cup standings, Scottie Scheffler entered the Tour Championship with a two-stroke advantage over Viktor Hovland. In the opening round of the tournament, he recorded a score of 71 after making five birdies, three bogeys, and one double bogey.

He finished with a score of 73 after recording five birdies in the second round. He began the tournament's fourth round with a birdie on the first hole, added two more birdies and tied for sixth position.