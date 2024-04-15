How much has Scottie Scheffler’s caddie Ted Scott earned so far this year?

Scottie Scheffler claimed the Masters 2024 on Sunday, April 14, after aggregating at 11-under to beat Ludvig Aberg by a four-stroke margin. This was his second win at the Augusta National in three years.

For winning the Masters 2024, Scheffler bagged $3,600,000 as the prize money. This was his third win in this PGA Tour season. Not only has he made huge money this year, but his caddie, Ted Scott, has also raked in great. So far, Scott has already earned $1.2 million this season from his winnings.

Apart from the Masters, Scheffler's wins this season came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Players Championship. His winnings from these three events were 12.1 million. The caddie usually gets a 10% cut from the winner's payout. Scott's $1.2 million from these three wins is more than what Viktor Hovland and Rickie Fowler have won this season so far.

Expand Tweet

Besides the three wins, Scheffler also had five other top-10s in the PGA Tour 2024 season. In case of a top-10 finish, the bagman gets a 7% cut from the earnings. Scott earned $200,265.45 from those five top-10s. From the World No. 1 golfer's T17 finish at the American Express, Scott received the 5% share worth $6615. Overall his earnings this season have reached a total of $1,416,880.45.

Scott is one of the most prolific caddies on the PGA Tour at the moment. Earlier he was with Bubba Watson and carried his bag on both his Masters win in 2012 and 2014. After splitting with Watson in 2021, he teamed up with Scheffler and has clinched two more Masters since.

With four wins at the Augusta National, Scott has now become one of the most prolific caddies at the tournament. Only William "Pappy" Stokes and Willie Peterson are ahead of him with five wins here.

How much has Scottie Scheffler earned in the 2024 season so far? Golfer's performances and earnings explored

Scottie Scheffler poses with the trophy after winning the Masters 2024

Here's a look at Scottie Scheffler's performances and earnings this PGA Tour season:

The Sentry (T5): $690,500.00

The American Express (T17): $132,300

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (T6): $642,500

WM Phoenix Open (T3): $519,200

The Genesis Invitational (T10): $455,000

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (1): $4,000,000

The Players Championship (1): $4,500,000

Texas Children's Houston Open (T2): $553,735

Masters Tournament (1): $3,600,000