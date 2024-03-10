How much did Scottie Scheffler win of the $20,000,000 Arnold Palmer Invitational prize purse? Exploring payouts for PGA Tour Signature Event

The Arnold Palmer Invitational wrapped up Sunday evening, with the best golfers in the world all playing for a piece of the $20 million pie. It's a Signature Event, which means there aren't as many players and there are even fewer cuts. It makes for an exciting sport, especially when the winner gets to take home $4 million.

That winner ended up being Scottie Scheffler. The golfer was tied for the lead going into the fourth round before showcasing exactly why he's the top-ranked professional in the world. He put together a smooth final round while some other contenders stumbled ever so slightly and he added another victory to his impressive career.

It resulted in that aforementioned paycheck of $4 million. He took home the biggest portion of the event's winnings, but there was still plenty more to go around. Here's who took home what.

Exploring payouts for Arnold Palmer Invitational

Here are the rest of the payouts that PGA Tour golfers got over the weekend:

WIN: Scottie Scheffler, -15/273, $4 million

2: Wyndham Clark, -10/278, $2.2 million

3: Shane Lowry, -9/279, $1.4 million

T-4: Russell Henley, -7/281, $920,000

T-4: Will Zalatoris, -7/281, $920,000

T-6: Sahith Theegala, -5/283, $730,000

T-6: Brendon Todd, -5/283, $730,000

T-8: Byeong Hun An, -4/284, $579,000

T-8: Andrew Putnam, -4/284, $579,000

T-8: Emiliano Grillo, -4/284, $579,000

T-8: Max Homa, -4/284, $579,000

T-12: Nick Taylor, -3/285, $389,666.67

T-12: Brian Harman, -3/285, $389,666.67

T-12: Lee Hodges, -3/285, $389,666.67

T-12: Justin Thomas, -3/285, $389,666.67

T-12: Tom Hoge, -3/285, $389,666.67

T-12: Hideki Matsuyama, -3/285, $389,666.67

T-18: Cam Davis, -2/286, $289,000

T-18: Corey Conners, -2/286, $289,000

T-18: Sungjae Im, -2/286, $289,000

T-21: Seamus Power, -1/287, $224,750

T-21: Eric Cole, -1/287, $224,750

T-21: Harris English, -1/287, $224,750

T-21: Rory McIlroy, -1/287, $224,750

T-25: Xander Schauffele, E/288, $162,800

T-25: Patrick Rodgers, E/288, $162,800

T-25: Erik van Rooyen, E/288, $162,800

T-25: Grayson Murray, E/288, $162,800

T-25: Ludvig Aberg, E/288, $162,800

Even though it wasn't for a big paycheck and was an overall mediocre performance, Rory McIlroy still earned over $220 thousand. Following a historic shot over the weekend, he initially positioned himself well to secure a high place but stumbled during the opening round.

Rory McIlroy at the Arnold Palmer Invitational

Byeong-Hun An charged up the leaderboard on Sunday, posting a very nice showing and earning a significantly better paycheck when it was all said and done. The same can be said for Justin Thomas.

Nicolai Hojgaard, Adam Scott, Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Fitzpatrick and a few others did not make the cut, so they did not earn any portion of the $20 million that was up for grabs.