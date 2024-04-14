How much did Scottie Scheffler win of $20,000,000 Masters prize purse? Exploring payouts at Augusta National

The Masters Tournament buzzed with drama and excitement over the weekend. It is true that every golfer was playing for a bit of status as well as the chance at golf immortality, but more than that, there was a massive paycheck at stake. Some golf tournaments carry rather large prize purses, but not many like the majors. The Masters was offering a total of $20 million for all who made the cut to earn a piece of it, with the champion getting a record $3.6 million. Both numbers are up from 2023.

That winner ended up being Scottie Scheffler, which doesn't come as a massive surprise. The World No. 1 is ranked as such for a reason and is in excellent form. He gets $3.6 million as a result.

He did have to fend off a bevy of challengers and keep a level head. There were quite a few who were either tied or one shot off the lead throughout the final round, including Collin Morikawa, Ludvig Aberg, and Max Homa.

How Scottie Scheffler's 2024 win paid more than 2022

The Masters had the world's best golfers on one stage, something a bit uncommon with LIV Golf and PGA Tour players these days. That means a lot of money is at stake, and even more so than in the past.

Scottie Scheffler won in 2022 and in 2024

As mentioned, the payout for 2024 came from a larger prize purse and the winner therefore made more. This number was higher than in 2023 and even more so than in 2022 when Scheffler won his first Masters.

The total prize purse for Scheffler's victory that year was just $15 million, down $5 million from this year. There are several reasons for that, but that just makes it a better year to have a stronger performance at Augusta National.

The total prize purse was smaller, as was Scheffler's cut. For his victory over Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler made $2.7 million. That's an extra $900,000 in his bank simply due to the year in which he won. All the payments were reduced that year since the overall purse was smaller, but golf as a whole has seen a massive influx of cash over the last couple of years.