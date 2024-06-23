How much did Scottie Scheffler win of $20,000,000 Travelers Championship prize purse? Exploring winner's payout for PGA Tour event

The Travelers Championship is a Signature Event, which means it carries an enhanced prize purse compared to other PGA Tour events. The Travelers Championship had $20 million to dole out between the 70 players that played this weekend, with the winner being handed a check for $3.6 million.

That winner ended up being Scottie Scheffler, which marks his sixth win of the season. Aside from last week's US Open, every tournament has seen Scheffler at or near the top of the leaderboard.

The final round was tense, as quite a few golfers were within a few strokes of the lead: Justin Thomas, Tom Hoge, Tom Kim, Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry, Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay, Akshay Bhatia, Cameron Young, and Xander Schauffele. They were all in contention for most of the tournament.

Trending

Scheffler had to battle off a few pesky challengers. Hoge shot eight under in a furious comeback attempt that came up just short. The 18th hole saw Tom Kim trailing by one stroke, and there were only a few strokes between everyone at the top of the leaderboard.

Kim nailed an impressive shot, almost making an eagle to win right then and there, before putting for birdie and drawing into a tie, thus forcing a playoff.

Scottie Scheffler adds to impressive 2024 earnings at Travelers Championship

Scottie Scheffler was victorious once again, adding $3.6 million to his total income for the 2024 season alone. It has been a season marked by huge victory, as he has won one Major, the Players Championship, and three Signature Events (with one standard tournament for good measure).

Scottie Scheffler at the Travelers Championship - Final Round

Those events always have elevated prize purses, which is a large reason Scheffler, following the Travelers Championship, has already earned almost $27.7 million. That number alone would be good for 53rd all-time and it's more than double the next-closest golfer (Schauffele).

As it stands, Scheffler has, since turning pro in 2018, earned about $70.2 million. That's good for fifth all-time and it's roughly $1 million behind fourth-place Vijay Singh.

It also adds to a historic season in terms of production. With six wins under his belt through the 2024 season, Scheffler is one step closer to breaking into the top 15 single-season win totals.

Scheffler still has until the Tour Championship, which concludes on September 1, to add more wins. If he gets to nine, he will tie Tiger Woods' best total from 2000. It is not possible for him to surpass Byron Nelson's 18 at this point. Scheffler is just the fourth individual player ever to rack up six or more wins in one season.