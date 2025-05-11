How much has Sepp Straka earned on the PGA Tour? Earnings explored

Sepp Straka started playing professionally in 2016. He has since won four professional tournaments, including three on the PGA Tour, and has earned a significant amount in his career.

Per Spotrac, Sepp Straka has earned a total of $24,111,738 on the PGA Tour since joining the circuit in 2019. His total career earnings are around $26,537,497.

In his rookie year on the PGA Tour back in 2019, the Austrian golfer earned $848,823 in prize money. One of his best seasons was in 2022 when he earned $6,355,583 in prize money, including $4,605,583 in official payout and $1,750,000 in bonus from the Tour Championship.

So far, this season on the PGA Tour, Sepp Straka has earned $4.6 million. He won The American Express earlier this year after playing four rounds of 65, 64, 64, and 70 and earned $1,584,000 in prize money.

Here are the earnings of Sepp Straka in 2025 on the PGA Tour:

The Sentry

Result: T15

Score: 69, 65, 67, 70

Prize Money: $292,000

Sony Open in Hawaii

Result: T30

Score: 66, 66, 72, 67

Prize Money: $52,137.86

The American Express

Result: 1

Score: 65, 64, 64, 70

Prize Money: $1,584,000

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Result: T7

Score: 65, 65, 70, 72

Prize Money: $640,000

WM Phoenix Open

Result: 15

Score: 70, 68, 68, 66

Prize Money: $167,900

The Genesis Invitational

Result: CUT

Score: 78, 76

Prize Money: —

Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

Result: T11

Score: 67, 67, 67, 70

Prize Money: $184,985.71

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Result: T5

Score: 77, 66, 69, 69

Prize Money: $800,000

THE PLAYERS Championship

Result: T14

Score: 70, 68, 71, 74

Prize Money: $418,750

Valspar Championship

Result: T28

Score: 70, 70, 74, 68

Prize Money: $55,843.13

Masters Tournament

Result: CUT

Score: 78, 71

Prize Money: —

RBC Heritage

Result: T13

Score: 70, 70, 67, 67

Prize Money: $364,000

Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Result: T12

Score: 65, 67, 64, 70

Prize Money: $69,092

He is in contention to win his second event of the year at this week's Truist Championship. The 32-year-old took the lead in the game at this week's event after three rounds in a tie with Shane Lowry.

How much will Sepp Straka earn if he wins the Truist Championship 2025?

The 2025 Truist Championship is a signature PGA Tour event and has a purse of $20 million. If Sepp Straka wins this week, he could earn $3.6 million in prize money.

Here are the prize money details of the Truist Championship 2025:

WIN: $3.6 million

2: $2.16 million

3: $1.36 million

4: $960,000

5: $800,000

6: $720,000

7: $670,000

8: $620,000

9: $580,000

10: $540,000

11: $500,000

12: $460,000

13: $420,000

14: $380,000

15: $260,000

16: $340,000

17: $320,000

18: $300,000

19: $280,000

20: $260,000

21: $240,000

22: $223,000

23: $207,500

24: $190,000

25: $175,000

26: $159,000

27: $152,500

28: $146,000

29: $140,000

30: $134,000

31: $128,500

32: $122,500

33: $116,500

34: $111,000

35: $106,500

36: $101,500

37: $96,500

38: $92,500

39: $88,500

40: $84,000

41: $80,000

42: $76,000

43: $72,000

44: $68,000

45: $64,000

46: $60,000

47: $56,000

48: $53,000

49: $50,000

50: $49,000

51: $48,000

52: $47,000

53: $46,000

54: $46,000

55: $45,500

56: $45,000

57: $44,500

58: $44,000

59: $43,500

60: $43,000

61: $42,500

62: $42,000

63: $41,500

64: $41,000

65: $40,500

66: $40,000

67: $39,500

68: $39,000

69: $38,000

70: $37,500

71: $37,000

72: $36,000

