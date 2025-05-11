How much has Sepp Straka earned on the PGA Tour? Earnings explored

Sepp Straka started playing professionally in 2016. He has since won four professional tournaments, including three on the PGA Tour, and has earned a significant amount in his career.
Per Spotrac, Sepp Straka has earned a total of $24,111,738 on the PGA Tour since joining the circuit in 2019. His total career earnings are around $26,537,497.
In his rookie year on the PGA Tour back in 2019, the Austrian golfer earned $848,823 in prize money. One of his best seasons was in 2022 when he earned $6,355,583 in prize money, including $4,605,583 in official payout and $1,750,000 in bonus from the Tour Championship.
So far, this season on the PGA Tour, Sepp Straka has earned $4.6 million. He won The American Express earlier this year after playing four rounds of 65, 64, 64, and 70 and earned $1,584,000 in prize money.
Here are the earnings of Sepp Straka in 2025 on the PGA Tour:
The Sentry
- Result: T15
- Score: 69, 65, 67, 70
- Prize Money: $292,000
Sony Open in Hawaii
- Result: T30
- Score: 66, 66, 72, 67
- Prize Money: $52,137.86
The American Express
- Result: 1
- Score: 65, 64, 64, 70
- Prize Money: $1,584,000
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Result: T7
- Score: 65, 65, 70, 72
- Prize Money: $640,000
WM Phoenix Open
- Result: 15
- Score: 70, 68, 68, 66
- Prize Money: $167,900
The Genesis Invitational
- Result: CUT
- Score: 78, 76
- Prize Money: —
Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Result: T11
- Score: 67, 67, 67, 70
- Prize Money: $184,985.71
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Result: T5
- Score: 77, 66, 69, 69
- Prize Money: $800,000
THE PLAYERS Championship
- Result: T14
- Score: 70, 68, 71, 74
- Prize Money: $418,750
Valspar Championship
- Result: T28
- Score: 70, 70, 74, 68
- Prize Money: $55,843.13
Masters Tournament
- Result: CUT
- Score: 78, 71
- Prize Money: —
RBC Heritage
- Result: T13
- Score: 70, 70, 67, 67
- Prize Money: $364,000
Zurich Classic of New Orleans
- Result: T12
- Score: 65, 67, 64, 70
- Prize Money: $69,092
He is in contention to win his second event of the year at this week's Truist Championship. The 32-year-old took the lead in the game at this week's event after three rounds in a tie with Shane Lowry.
How much will Sepp Straka earn if he wins the Truist Championship 2025?
The 2025 Truist Championship is a signature PGA Tour event and has a purse of $20 million. If Sepp Straka wins this week, he could earn $3.6 million in prize money.
Here are the prize money details of the Truist Championship 2025:
- WIN: $3.6 million
- 2: $2.16 million
- 3: $1.36 million
- 4: $960,000
- 5: $800,000
- 6: $720,000
- 7: $670,000
- 8: $620,000
- 9: $580,000
- 10: $540,000
- 11: $500,000
- 12: $460,000
- 13: $420,000
- 14: $380,000
- 15: $260,000
- 16: $340,000
- 17: $320,000
- 18: $300,000
- 19: $280,000
- 20: $260,000
- 21: $240,000
- 22: $223,000
- 23: $207,500
- 24: $190,000
- 25: $175,000
- 26: $159,000
- 27: $152,500
- 28: $146,000
- 29: $140,000
- 30: $134,000
- 31: $128,500
- 32: $122,500
- 33: $116,500
- 34: $111,000
- 35: $106,500
- 36: $101,500
- 37: $96,500
- 38: $92,500
- 39: $88,500
- 40: $84,000
- 41: $80,000
- 42: $76,000
- 43: $72,000
- 44: $68,000
- 45: $64,000
- 46: $60,000
- 47: $56,000
- 48: $53,000
- 49: $50,000
- 50: $49,000
- 51: $48,000
- 52: $47,000
- 53: $46,000
- 54: $46,000
- 55: $45,500
- 56: $45,000
- 57: $44,500
- 58: $44,000
- 59: $43,500
- 60: $43,000
- 61: $42,500
- 62: $42,000
- 63: $41,500
- 64: $41,000
- 65: $40,500
- 66: $40,000
- 67: $39,500
- 68: $39,000
- 69: $38,000
- 70: $37,500
- 71: $37,000
- 72: $36,000