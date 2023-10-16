How much is Sergio Garcia’s LIV contract? All you need to know about the Spanish golfer

Sergio Garcia switched to the LIV Golf League in 2022. Since then, he has played 20 tournaments so far. Although he is yet to register his first win, he has recorded eight top 10 finishes.

Reports suggested that the Spaniard signed a multi-year deal worth $40 million with the breakaway series. However, so far he has earned close to $10 million through on-course prize money as an individual competitor.

Sergio Garcia finished 17th on the season-long individual standings with 83 points. Despite all the LIV Golf team captains being exempted from the relegation rule, he is comfortably sitting in the lock zone and will be seen playing next year as well.

Exploring Sergio Garcia's performance and earnings on LIV Golf till now

The 2017 Masters Champion's decision to join the breakaway series was criticized by many fans and experts of the game. However, it did not really matter to the 43-year-old Spaniard as he felt that he was close to finishing his career.

With just a Team Championship event in Trump National Doral, Miami left, Sergio Garcia has already earned close to $10 million in the LIV Golf League.

Here are the performance stats and earnings of the Spaniard on the breakaway series so far:

2023 season

Sergio Garcia has played 13 tournaments this season and earned a total of $5,995,547 through individual prize money.

Have a look at all the leaderboard standings and individual prize money earnings of the Spanish golfer this season:

Mayakoba Invitational

Leaderboard standing - T23

Prize money - $167,000

Tuscon Invitational

Leaderboard standing - T6

Prize money - $670,000

Orlando Invitational

Leaderboard standing - 45

Prize money - $126,000

Adelaide Invitational

Leaderboard standing - T11

Prize money - $310,000

Singapore Invitational

Leaderboard standing - 2

Prize money - $2,250,000

Tulsa Invitational

Leaderboard standing - T23

Prize money - $200,714

Washington, D.C. Invitational

Leaderboard standing - T31

Prize money - $167,500

Andalucia Invitational

Leaderboard standing - T10

Prize money - $402,500

London Invitational

Leaderboard standing - T21

Prize money - $221,000

Greenbrier Invitational

Leaderboard standing - T12

Prize money - $300,333

Bedminster Invitational

Leaderboard standing - T30

Prize money - $175,000

Chicago Invitational

Leaderboard standing - T14

Prize money - $248,000

Jeddah Invitational

Leaderboard standing - T3

Prize money - $1,100,000

2022 Season

The very first season on the LIV Golf League fetched Sergio Garcia around $7 million in total. He earned $4,003,785 as an individual competitor and $2,125,000 through team share.

Below are the stats:

London Invitational

Leaderboard standing - T22

Prize money - $170,000

Portland Invitational

Leaderboard standing - 26

Prize money - $164,000

Bedminster Invitational

Leaderboard standing - T6

Prize money - $648,000

Boston Invitational

Leaderboard standing - T9

Prize money - $560,000

Chicago Invitational

Leaderboard standing - T4

Prize money - $1,012,500

Bangkok Invitational

Leaderboard standing - T20

Prize money - $174,285

Jeddah Invitational

Leaderboard standing - T3

Prize money - $1,275,000

Sergio Garcia is the captain of Fireballs GC in the breakaway series. He will next be seen at the LIV Golf Miami leading his team into the Team Championship event that kicks off on October 20.