How much did Talor Gooch make this season? 2023 LIV Golf League Individual Champion’s earnings breakdown explored

Talor Gooch had a blistering 2023 season on the LIV Golf circuit. After the end of the Jeddah Invitational, he dethroned Cameron Smith from season-long individual rankings to win the Individual Champion and earn the $18 million bonus prize.

Gooch, the 31-year-old American, played all 13 regular season tournaments and won three of them. His victories came at Adelaide, Singapore, and Andalucia and each of them earned him a paycheck of $4 million.

In the 2023 season on the LIV Golf, as an individual competitor, Talor Gooch has accumulated a sum of around $17,391,411 as on-course money. If we add his $18 million bonus, his total in the 2023 season comes close to $35,391,411.

Here are the leaderboard standings and prize money earned details of Gooch this season:

Mayakoba Invitational

Leaderboard standing - T11

Prize money - $405,000

Tuscon Invitational

Leaderboard standing - T13

Prize money - $270,400

Orlando Invitational

Leaderboard standing - T16

Prize money - $216,333

Adelaide Invitational

Leaderboard standing - 1

Prize money - $4,000,000

Singapore Invitational

Leaderboard standing - 1

Prize money - $4,000,000

Tulsa Invitational

Leaderboard standing - T36

Prize money - $146,250

Washington, D.C. Invitational

Leaderboard standing - T15

Prize money - $295,000

Andalucia Invitational

Leaderboard standing - 1

Prize money - $4,000,000

London Invitational

Leaderboard standing - T21

Prize money - $221,000

Greenbrier Invitational

Leaderboard standing - T7

Prize money - $596,000

Bedminster Invitational

Leaderboard standing - T11

Prize money - $331,428.57

Chicago Invitational

Leaderboard standing - T5

Prize money - $660,000

Jeddah Invitational

Leaderboard standing - 2

Prize money - $2,250,000

Talor Gooch secured almost four times on LIV Golf in just one season as he made on the PGA Tour. He earned $9,250,299 through the 123 starts he made on the American Tour.

"I consider myself one of the best in the world" - Talor Gooch reflects on being crowned as Individual Champion in the 2023 season on LIV Golf

Talor Gooch missed his fourth title at the Jeddah Invitational at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club. He lost Brooks Koepka, who secured his third win on the breakaway series, in a playoff after being tied at the top spot.

However, his solo second finish at LIV Golf Jeddah helped him take over Australian golfer Cameron Smith to earn the 2023 season's Individual Championship title.

In a video shared by LIV Golf on X (formerly Twitter), Talor Gooch was heard calling himself one of the best golfers in the world. He said:

"Man, it's special. "You know, again, you know I've always felt that I was good enough to be a professional golfer and play against the best in the world. And you know, now to be here to, I think, I consider myself one of the best in the world."

Talor Gooch will be next seen at the LIV Golf Miami from October 20 to 22 at Trump National Doral.