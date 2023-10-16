How much did Talor Gooch make this season? 2023 LIV Golf League Individual Champion’s earnings breakdown explored

Talor Gooch had a blistering 2023 season on the LIV Golf circuit. After the end of the Jeddah Invitational, he dethroned Cameron Smith from season-long individual rankings to win the Individual Champion and earn the $18 million bonus prize.
Gooch, the 31-year-old American, played all 13 regular season tournaments and won three of them. His victories came at Adelaide, Singapore, and Andalucia and each of them earned him a paycheck of $4 million.
In the 2023 season on the LIV Golf, as an individual competitor, Talor Gooch has accumulated a sum of around $17,391,411 as on-course money. If we add his $18 million bonus, his total in the 2023 season comes close to $35,391,411.
Here are the leaderboard standings and prize money earned details of Gooch this season:
Mayakoba Invitational
- Leaderboard standing - T11
- Prize money - $405,000
Tuscon Invitational
- Leaderboard standing - T13
- Prize money - $270,400
Orlando Invitational
- Leaderboard standing - T16
- Prize money - $216,333
Adelaide Invitational
- Leaderboard standing - 1
- Prize money - $4,000,000
Singapore Invitational
- Leaderboard standing - 1
- Prize money - $4,000,000
Tulsa Invitational
- Leaderboard standing - T36
- Prize money - $146,250
Washington, D.C. Invitational
- Leaderboard standing - T15
- Prize money - $295,000
Andalucia Invitational
- Leaderboard standing - 1
- Prize money - $4,000,000
London Invitational
- Leaderboard standing - T21
- Prize money - $221,000
Greenbrier Invitational
- Leaderboard standing - T7
- Prize money - $596,000
Bedminster Invitational
- Leaderboard standing - T11
- Prize money - $331,428.57
Chicago Invitational
- Leaderboard standing - T5
- Prize money - $660,000
Jeddah Invitational
- Leaderboard standing - 2
- Prize money - $2,250,000
Talor Gooch secured almost four times on LIV Golf in just one season as he made on the PGA Tour. He earned $9,250,299 through the 123 starts he made on the American Tour.
"I consider myself one of the best in the world" - Talor Gooch reflects on being crowned as Individual Champion in the 2023 season on LIV Golf
Talor Gooch missed his fourth title at the Jeddah Invitational at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club. He lost Brooks Koepka, who secured his third win on the breakaway series, in a playoff after being tied at the top spot.
However, his solo second finish at LIV Golf Jeddah helped him take over Australian golfer Cameron Smith to earn the 2023 season's Individual Championship title.
In a video shared by LIV Golf on X (formerly Twitter), Talor Gooch was heard calling himself one of the best golfers in the world. He said:
"Man, it's special. "You know, again, you know I've always felt that I was good enough to be a professional golfer and play against the best in the world. And you know, now to be here to, I think, I consider myself one of the best in the world."
Talor Gooch will be next seen at the LIV Golf Miami from October 20 to 22 at Trump National Doral.