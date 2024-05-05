How much did Taylor Pendrith win of $9,500,000 CJ Cup Byron Nelson prize purse? Exploring winner's payout of PGA Tour event

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson is the latest event on the PGA Tour, and it offers golfers the chance to take home a significant prize purse. The tournament had $9.5 million available for those who made the cut, with the winner landing a payday of $1.71 million.

That winner ended up being Taylor Pendrith. He staged a furious comeback, shooting two five under par in round four. It was just enough to grab the win from Ben Kohles, who led going into the 18th hole.

It was a hotly contested final round and early on in round four, 10 different golfers were in play for the lead. Through 10 holes, there was a tie and several others close behind.

While many golfers had already finished, Alex Noren, Aaron Rai, SH Kim, Ben Kohles, and Taylor Pendrith were within two strokes of one another, but Pendrith prevailed.

Jake Knapp fell short of second PGA Tour win at CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Jake Knapp delivered three impressive rounds, positioning himself favorably for a shot at claiming his second PGA Tour victory. His initial triumph occurred earlier this year at the 2024 Mexico Open held at Vidanta.

Although Knapp maintained a solid performance in the final round, the competition surged ahead with exceptional play. According to SB Nation, Knapp praised the quality of the greens, describing them as "pure". He and his coaching team had previously discussed their success in adapting to the rainy conditions, which seemed to work in his favor on the course.

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson - Final Round

The golfer has had some up-and-down performances with the putter of late. Even though he felt as if the swing was the same, the results just weren't:

“Early on in the year, felt like I was putting well, and for the last month or so, the stroke felt the same, and the ball wasn’t going in the hole,” he said. “So just put a little bit more of a premium the last couple weeks on green reading. Yeah, nice to see a few more going in.”

So even though it did not yield an ultimate victory and the second of his budding PGA Tour career, it was a positive outing for the golfer. Though Knapp technically holds just one win, he showed that he's not just a one-hit wonder and should remain competitive in the future.

Considering he was working as a bouncer at clubs just a few years ago, a placement of eighth like the one he got this weekend proves that he has a place in the modern sport.