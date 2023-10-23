How much did each team win at the 2023 LIV Golf Team Championship Miami? Final payouts explored

The 2023 LIV Golf Team Championship in Miami ended with Crushers GC taking the win. The team led by Bryson DeChambeau finished at 11 under to clinch victory at the Trump National Doral’s Blue Monster. The squad beat the likes of RangeGoats GC led by Bubba Watson and Torque GC led by Joaquin Niemann.

With the win, Crushers claimed the top prize of $14 million from the season finale’s $50 million purse. The squad of DeChambeau, Charles Howell III, Paul Casey, and Anirban Lahiri took $1.4 million each — 10 percent of the total prize. The remaining $8.4 million, 60 percent of the prize, went to the team operations.

2023 LIV Golf Team Championship Miami prize payouts

While Bryson DeChambeau’s Crushers GC won the top prize of $14 million, runner-ups RangeGoats GC bagged $8 million for their efforts. Niemann’s Torque GC in third won $6 million, while last year’s champions, 4Aces GC led by Dustin Johnson, got $4 million for finishing fourth.

Here are the final payouts:

WIN: Crushers GC (Bryson DeChambeau, Charles Howell III, Paul Casey, Anirban Lahiri) - $14,000,000

2. RangeGoats GC (Bubba Watson, Talor Gooch, Harold Varner III, Thomas Pieters) - $8,000,000

3. Torque GC (Joaquin Niemann, Sebastian Munoz, Mito Pereira, Davig Puig) - $6,000,000

4. 4Aces GC (Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Peter Uihlein, Pat Perez) - $4,000,000

5. Stinger GC (Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace, Dean Burmester) - $3,250,000

6. Fireballs GC (Sergio Garcia, Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Eugenio Chacarra) - $3,000,000

7. Cleeks GC (Martin Kaymer, Bernd Wiesberger, Graeme McDowell, Richard Bland) - $2,750,000

8. HyFlyers GC (Phil Mickelson, Cameron Tringale, James Piot, Brendan Steele) - $2,500,000

9. Ripper GC (Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, Jed Morgan) - $2,000,000

10. Smash GC (Brooks Koepka, Matthew Wolff, Jason Kokrak, Chase Koepka) - $1,750,000

11. Majesticks GC (Henrik Stenson, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Sam Horsfield) - $1,500,000

12. Iron Heads GC (Kevin Na, Scott Vincent, Sihwan Kim, Danny Lee) - $1,250,000

The team championship win resulted in Crushers GC players ranking among the highest-paid golfers on the 2023 LIV Golf roster. According to the Saudi-backed series, DeChambeu earned a total of $14.7 million from the series this year, while Lahiri earned $9.7 million, Howell III $9.5 million, and Casey $4.2 million.

Despite the big payout, the golfers were miles off from the highest-paid player. For the unversed, Talor Gooch had earlier won the 2023 LIV Golf individual championship.

The golfer bagged a bonus prize money of $18 million. His league earnings were recorded at $20,632,012 (h/t Golfweek), excluding the bonus prize money, ahead of the LIV Golf Team Championship.