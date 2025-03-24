How much is Tiger Woods’ girlfriend Vanessa Trump worth? Net worth explored

Tiger Woods put all the rumors to rest after announcing his relationship with Vanessa Trump on Sunday, March 23. The ace golfer announced his love for Donald Trump's former daughter-in-law on social media.

Vanessa Trump is the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr., whom she married in 2005 and remained with until 2018. Besides being known for her marriage into the family of a business tycoon, she has also been a model, primarily before her marriage.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Vanessa has a net worth of $75 million. She was born into a reputed Manhattan family; her mother ran the Kay Models agency, which provided a natural gateway into the modeling industry. She started working in her teenage years and signed with Wilhelmina Models. She also made a cameo appearance in the 2003 movie Something's Gotta Give.

Vanessa's net worth mostly comes from her stepfather's business inheritance. Her dad, Charles Hayden, bought a 30% stake in Rao's Homemade sauce for $1 million in 1992. Following his demise in 1995, the shares were divided between her mother and herself. After Rao's $415 million acquisition in 2017, her 15% stake rose to $62 million.

Before Trump Jr., Vanessa briefly dated actor Leonardo DiCaprio, followed by Saudi Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al Saud. She met Donald Trump Jr. at a 2003 fashion event, where their relationship blossomed. The duo shares five children, including Kai Trump, who recently played alongside Charlie Woods in the Junior Invitational.

Tiger Woods publicly announces his love for Vanessa Trump

On Sunday, Tiger Woods made a special post to announce his relationship with Vanessa Trump.

"Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts," he wrote.

Tiger Woods has been in several relationships over the years, but he only married Swedish model Elin Nordegren. However, their marriage ended on bad terms after the ace golfer was caught in an infidelity scandal in 2009.

Following his divorce from Nordegren, Woods dated Olympic gold medal skier Lindsey Vonn. The couple split up in May 2015 after two years together. He then became romantically involved with stylist Kristin Smith from 2016 to 2017. From 2017 to 2022, he dated restaurant manager Erica Herman, but things turned ugly after she filed a lawsuit against Woods concerning an NDA.

