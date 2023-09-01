How much has Tony Finau made in his career so far? PGA Tour golfer’s earnings explored amid lawsuits from former associates seeking millions

Tony Finau is in great trouble these days. Two of his former associates have filed a lawsuit against the golfer, claiming that they deserve half of his career earnings.

According to Spotrac, Finau's total career earnings are $50.3 million, which he made from official tournaments and also from endorsements, and other business deals.

Tony Finau has earned $37,379,005 from official tournaments and roughly $1,111,917 from unofficial tournaments.

The American golfer started his professional journey in 2007 and earned $7,960 in the first year of his pro career. His highest career earnings were recorded in 2022 when the golfer made $13,881,886 in total, which includes $6,117,886 from official tournaments and $114,000 from unofficial tournaments.

Here are the career earnings of Tony Finau over the years as per Spotrac:

2023

Official earnings: $5,867,652

Unofficial earnings: $115,000

Tour Championship bonus: $620,000

Comcast Business Tour in top 10: $1,000,000

Total earnings: $7,602,652

2022

Official earnings: $6,117,886

Unofficial earnings: $114,000

Tour Championship bonus: $1,250,000

Player Impact program: $5,000,000

Comcast Business Tour in top 10: $1,400,000

Total earnings: $13,881,886

2021

Official earnings: $5,740,097

Unofficial earnings: $105,833

Tour Championship bonus: $705,000

Total earnings: $6,550,930

2020

Official earnings: $2,932,286

Unofficial earnings: $115,000

Tour Championship bonus: $550,000

Total earnings: $3,597,286

2019

Official earnings: $4,344,380

Unofficial earnings: $400,000

Tour Championship bonus: $1,300,000

Total earnings: $6,044,380

2018

Official earnings: $5,620,138

Unofficial earnings: $108,333

Total earnings: $5,728,472

2017

Official earnings: $2,838,629

Unofficial earnings: $100,000

Total earnings: $2,938,629

2016

Official earnings: $1,814,790

Unofficial earnings: $53,750

Total earnings: $1,868,540

2015

Official earnings: $2,095,186

Total earnings: $2,095,186

2007

Official earnings: $7,960

Total earnings: $7,960

Tony Finau's earnings in 2023

Finau has earned $7,602,652 in 2023, including $5,867,652 in official earnings and $115,000 in unofficial earnings. He earned $1.3 million in prize money for winning the 2023 Mexico Open.

He has been outstanding all season and finished in the top 70 in the FedEx Cup rankings. He had earned $108,000 after placing T37 at the BMW Championship and $42,400 at the St. Jude Championship. Finau earned $620,000 after finishing in 20th place at the Tour Championship.

Here are Tony Finau's earnings in 2023:

Sentry Tournament of Champions

Position: T7

Earnings: $368,750.00

The American Express

Position: T16

Earnings: $134,000.00

Farmers Insurance Open

Position: T9

Earings: $245,775.00

WM Phoenix Open

Position: T14

Earings: $335,000.00

The Genesis Invitational

Position: T20

Earings: $197,666.67

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Position: T24

Earings: $163,000.00

THE PLAYERS Championship

Position: T19

Earings: $275,000.00

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play

Position: T17

Earings: $219,909.10

Masters Tournament

Position: T26

Earings: $147,000.00

RBC Heritage

Position: T31

Earings: $107,400.00

Mexico Open at Vidanta

Position: 1

Earings: $1,386,000.00

Wells Fargo Championship

Position: T23

Earings: $185,000.00

PGA Championship

Position: T72

Earings: $26,500.00

Charles Schwab Challenge

Position: CUT

U.S. Open

Position: T32

Earings: $108,001.00

Travelers Championship

Position: T45

Earings: $61,200.00

Rocket Mortgage Classic

Position: CUT

The Open Championship

Position: CUT

3M Open

Position: T7

Earings: $245,050.00

FedEx St. Jude Championship

Position: 64

Earings: $42,400.00

BMW Championship

Position: T37

Earings: $108,000.00