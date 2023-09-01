Golf
  • home icon
  • Golf
  • How much has Tony Finau made in his career so far? PGA Tour golfer’s earnings explored amid lawsuits from former associates seeking millions

How much has Tony Finau made in his career so far? PGA Tour golfer’s earnings explored amid lawsuits from former associates seeking millions

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Sep 01, 2023 05:38 GMT
Tour Championship Golf
Tony Finau (Image via AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Tony Finau is in great trouble these days. Two of his former associates have filed a lawsuit against the golfer, claiming that they deserve half of his career earnings.

According to Spotrac, Finau's total career earnings are $50.3 million, which he made from official tournaments and also from endorsements, and other business deals.

Tony Finau has earned $37,379,005 from official tournaments and roughly $1,111,917 from unofficial tournaments.

The American golfer started his professional journey in 2007 and earned $7,960 in the first year of his pro career. His highest career earnings were recorded in 2022 when the golfer made $13,881,886 in total, which includes $6,117,886 from official tournaments and $114,000 from unofficial tournaments.

Here are the career earnings of Tony Finau over the years as per Spotrac:

2023

  • Official earnings: $5,867,652
  • Unofficial earnings: $115,000
  • Tour Championship bonus: $620,000
  • Comcast Business Tour in top 10: $1,000,000
  • Total earnings: $7,602,652

2022

  • Official earnings: $6,117,886
  • Unofficial earnings: $114,000
  • Tour Championship bonus: $1,250,000
  • Player Impact program: $5,000,000
  • Comcast Business Tour in top 10: $1,400,000
  • Total earnings: $13,881,886

2021

  • Official earnings: $5,740,097
  • Unofficial earnings: $105,833
  • Tour Championship bonus: $705,000
  • Total earnings: $6,550,930

2020

  • Official earnings: $2,932,286
  • Unofficial earnings: $115,000
  • Tour Championship bonus: $550,000
  • Total earnings: $3,597,286

2019

  • Official earnings: $4,344,380
  • Unofficial earnings: $400,000
  • Tour Championship bonus: $1,300,000
  • Total earnings: $6,044,380

2018

  • Official earnings: $5,620,138
  • Unofficial earnings: $108,333
  • Total earnings: $5,728,472

2017

  • Official earnings: $2,838,629
  • Unofficial earnings: $100,000
  • Total earnings: $2,938,629

2016

  • Official earnings: $1,814,790
  • Unofficial earnings: $53,750
  • Total earnings: $1,868,540

2015

  • Official earnings: $2,095,186
  • Total earnings: $2,095,186

2007

  • Official earnings: $7,960
  • Total earnings: $7,960

Tony Finau's earnings in 2023

Finau has earned $7,602,652 in 2023, including $5,867,652 in official earnings and $115,000 in unofficial earnings. He earned $1.3 million in prize money for winning the 2023 Mexico Open.

He has been outstanding all season and finished in the top 70 in the FedEx Cup rankings. He had earned $108,000 after placing T37 at the BMW Championship and $42,400 at the St. Jude Championship. Finau earned $620,000 after finishing in 20th place at the Tour Championship.

Here are Tony Finau's earnings in 2023:

Sentry Tournament of Champions

  • Position: T7
  • Earnings: $368,750.00

The American Express

  • Position: T16
  • Earnings: $134,000.00

Farmers Insurance Open

  • Position: T9
  • Earings: $245,775.00

WM Phoenix Open

  • Position: T14
  • Earings: $335,000.00

The Genesis Invitational

  • Position: T20
  • Earings: $197,666.67

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

  • Position: T24
  • Earings: $163,000.00

THE PLAYERS Championship

  • Position: T19
  • Earings: $275,000.00

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play

  • Position: T17
  • Earings: $219,909.10

Masters Tournament

  • Position: T26
  • Earings: $147,000.00

RBC Heritage

  • Position: T31
  • Earings: $107,400.00

Mexico Open at Vidanta

  • Position: 1
  • Earings: $1,386,000.00

Wells Fargo Championship

  • Position: T23
  • Earings: $185,000.00

PGA Championship

  • Position: T72
  • Earings: $26,500.00

Charles Schwab Challenge

  • Position: CUT

U.S. Open

  • Position: T32
  • Earings: $108,001.00

Travelers Championship

  • Position: T45
  • Earings: $61,200.00

Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • Position: CUT

The Open Championship

  • Position: CUT

3M Open

  • Position: T7
  • Earings: $245,050.00

FedEx St. Jude Championship

  • Position: 64
  • Earings: $42,400.00

BMW Championship

  • Position: T37
  • Earings: $108,000.00

Quick Links

Edited by Samya Majumdar
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...