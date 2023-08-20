How much did Viktor Hovland win from the $20,000,000 purse at the BMW Championship?

Viktor Hovland shot 61 in the final round, one of the best final rounds in BMW Championship history. He was electric, earning a -17 overall showing after -9 in the final round.

He won by two full strokes over Matt Fitzpatrick and Scottie Scheffler. Hovland was recently confirmed for the European side of the Ryder Cup and continued his excellent form.

The prize purse for the BMW Championship was set at $20 million, the same as the FedEx St. Jude Championship the weekend prior. At that event, Lucas Glover took home $3.6 million. How much did Hovland earn for his win this weekend?

Viktor Hovland took home the same amount. It broke down the same way as the FedEx St. Jude Championship, so the winners took home $3.6 million each.

Had there been a playoff, the top two payouts would have been exactly the same, but Hovland was clear of his competitors. That left both Fitzpatrick and Scheffler looking at $1.76 million.

Viktor Hovland emerges victorious in playoff

Viktor Hovland is playing some of the best golf of his entire career. Now that he is officially confirmed for the Ryder Cup, he's free of most of the pressure. He won't have to worry about whether or not he'd make it.

He also has a playoff win under his belt. Winning the BMW Championship means he can only succeed from here on out. Hovland has secured one of the best seasons of his career.

He is fifth in the world by OWGR points and could continue to climb even further. The golfer is in rare form heading into that Ryder Cup, which is great news for captain Luke Donald and his counterparts.

Viktor Hovland won the BMW Championship

Hovland came in behind Scheffler on the leaderboard. He had to play pretty much perfectly to be able to secure the victory. Improbably, he did just that. His course record in the final round was enough to outdo Scheffler, who had a solid -4 showing on the final round.

Scheffler was good all weekend and he didn't exactly stumble in the final round. Hovland just turned in an all-time performance to secure the victory and move on with a great chance of taking home even more trophies in the future.

The golfer will look for a continuation of his magical play next time out at the Tour Championship.