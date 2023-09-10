How much weight did 3x LPGA winner Haley Moore lose? Exploring the golfer’s total weight loss and more

Haley Moore is an LPGA Tour player who has had a defining journey in the world of golf. The 24-year-old has become an inspiration to many due to her impressive weight-loss journey.

Moore graduated from the University of Alabama and has played on the Symetra Tour and the Cactus Tour. She struggled throughout her career due to her weight.

There are also reports that she was bullied for her body size and Moore decided it was time for a change. Additionally, she also didn't have a swing coach, trainer, or a nutritionist. The Southern California-born learned everything on her own with trial and error.

After fighting obesity all her childhood, Haley Moore lost around 35 pounds following her entry into the LPGA Tour. She developed a different diet for the process and focused on a high-protein, low-carb diet which was portion controlled. Apart from that, she also bought a peloton bike and used it for her breakthrough results.

Moore decided to work for the betterment of her body and it has had various benefits to her mental state and her physical energy during the game. Most aspects about her game have improved since her weight loss.

Haley Moore has 'a lot more energy' following her weight loss journey

The 3-time LPGA Tour winner had natural talent since her collegiate career and never had any problems performing despite her weight. However, Haley Moore herself confessed that she now has a lot more energy and doesn't get tired that often during championships.

Moore spoke about the benefits of weight loss (via golf.com):

“I’m not as tired as I was when I get off the course.”

She added:

“I just have a lot more energy. I’m sleeping a lot better which is important, especially as we travel to different time zones week after week.”

Many aspirational golfers have learned massively from Moore's journey and have adopted her fitness routine, including her own mom. Haley Moore wishes to inspire many others out there and wants to make golf more inclusive for women of all shapes and sizes.