How much will golfers win at the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship? PGA Tour event’s prize money explored

After a successful WWT Championship outing in Mexico, the PGA Tour is now in Bermuda for the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship. The event is set to tee off on Thursday, November 9 at the Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton. The four-day event will see a 132-player field compete for the $6,500,000 prize purse on offer.
The Bermuda Championship will host several big PGA Tour names like Adam Scott and Lucas Glover among other regulars. The event will also host some young names like Akshay Bhatia. The event will feature several lower-ranked golfers looking to cement their position on the 2024 PGA Tour roster with some crucial points this weekend.
Apart from the valuable points, the golfers will also be eyeing the winner’s $1,170,000 paycheck.
2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship prize money
The PGA Tour event champion will receive $1,170,000 from the event’s $6,500,000 prize purse. Meanwhile, the runner-up will receive a $708,500 paycheck. The golfer finishing third will win $448,500, while the fourth-placed golfer gets $318,500. The golfer finishing fifth earns $266,500 for his efforts
Owing to the traditional 72-hole format, the 2023 Bermuda Championship will have a Friday cut. All golfers on the event’s final leaderboard will get prize money payouts. Interestingly, the player finishing 90th from the stacked field will return home with a $10,725 paycheck.
Below is the prize money breakdown for the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Southampton:
- 1 - $1,170,000
- 2 - $708,500
- 3 - $448,500
- 4 - $318,500
- 5 - $266,500
- 6 - $235,625
- 7 - $219,375
- 8 - $203,125
- 9 - $190,125
- 10 - $177,125
- 11 - $164,125
- 12 - $151,125
- 13 - $138,125
- 14 - $125,125
- 15 - $118,625
- 16 - $112,125
- 17 - $105,625
- 18 - $99,125
- 19 - $92,625
- 20 - $86,125
- 21 - $79,625
- 22 - $73,125
- 23 - $67,925
- 24 - $62,725
- 25 - $57,525
- 26 - $52,325
- 27 - $50,375
- 28 - $48,425
- 29 - $46,475
- 30 - $44,525
- 31 - $42,575
- 32 - $40,625
- 33 - $38,675
- 34 - $37,050
- 35 - $35,425
- 36 - $33,800
- 37 - $32,175
- 38 - $30,875
- 39 - $29,575
- 40 - $28,275
- 41 - $26,975
- 42 - $25,675
- 43 - $24,375
- 44 - $23,075
- 45 - $21,775
- 46 - $20,475
- 47 - $19,175
- 48 - $18,135
- 49 - $17,225
- 50 - $16,705
- 51 - $16,315
- 52 - $15,925
- 53 - $15,665
- 54 - $15,405
- 55 - $15,275
- 56 - $15,145
- 57 - $15,015
- 58 - $14,885
- 59 - $14,775
- 60 - $14,625
- 61 - $14,495
- 62 - $14,365
- 63 - $14,235
- 64 - $14,105
- 65 - $13,975
- 66 - $13,845
- 67 - $13,715
- 68 - $13,585
- 69 - $13,455
- 70 - $13,325
- 71 - $13,195
- 72 - $13,065
- 73 - $12,935
- 74 - $12,805
- 75 - $12,675
- 76 - $12,545
- 77 - $12,415
- 78 - $12,285
- 79 - $12,155
- 80 - $12,025
- 81 - $11,895
- 82 - $11,765
- 83 - $11,635
- 84 - $11,505
- 85 - $11,375
- 86 - $11,245
- 87 - $11,115
- 88 - $10,985
- 89 - $10,855
- 90 - $10,725
More details on the Bermuda Championship will be posted as the event progress.