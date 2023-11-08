How much will golfers win at the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship? PGA Tour event’s prize money explored

After a successful WWT Championship outing in Mexico, the PGA Tour is now in Bermuda for the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship. The event is set to tee off on Thursday, November 9 at the Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton. The four-day event will see a 132-player field compete for the $6,500,000 prize purse on offer.

The Bermuda Championship will host several big PGA Tour names like Adam Scott and Lucas Glover among other regulars. The event will also host some young names like Akshay Bhatia. The event will feature several lower-ranked golfers looking to cement their position on the 2024 PGA Tour roster with some crucial points this weekend.

Expand Tweet

Apart from the valuable points, the golfers will also be eyeing the winner’s $1,170,000 paycheck.

2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship prize money

The PGA Tour event champion will receive $1,170,000 from the event’s $6,500,000 prize purse. Meanwhile, the runner-up will receive a $708,500 paycheck. The golfer finishing third will win $448,500, while the fourth-placed golfer gets $318,500. The golfer finishing fifth earns $266,500 for his efforts

Owing to the traditional 72-hole format, the 2023 Bermuda Championship will have a Friday cut. All golfers on the event’s final leaderboard will get prize money payouts. Interestingly, the player finishing 90th from the stacked field will return home with a $10,725 paycheck.

Expand Tweet

Below is the prize money breakdown for the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Southampton:

1 - $1,170,000

2 - $708,500

3 - $448,500

4 - $318,500

5 - $266,500

6 - $235,625

7 - $219,375

8 - $203,125

9 - $190,125

10 - $177,125

11 - $164,125

12 - $151,125

13 - $138,125

14 - $125,125

15 - $118,625

16 - $112,125

17 - $105,625

18 - $99,125

19 - $92,625

20 - $86,125

21 - $79,625

22 - $73,125

23 - $67,925

24 - $62,725

25 - $57,525

26 - $52,325

27 - $50,375

28 - $48,425

29 - $46,475

30 - $44,525

31 - $42,575

32 - $40,625

33 - $38,675

34 - $37,050

35 - $35,425

36 - $33,800

37 - $32,175

38 - $30,875

39 - $29,575

40 - $28,275

41 - $26,975

42 - $25,675

43 - $24,375

44 - $23,075

45 - $21,775

46 - $20,475

47 - $19,175

48 - $18,135

49 - $17,225

50 - $16,705

51 - $16,315

52 - $15,925

53 - $15,665

54 - $15,405

55 - $15,275

56 - $15,145

57 - $15,015

58 - $14,885

59 - $14,775

60 - $14,625

61 - $14,495

62 - $14,365

63 - $14,235

64 - $14,105

65 - $13,975

66 - $13,845

67 - $13,715

68 - $13,585

69 - $13,455

70 - $13,325

71 - $13,195

72 - $13,065

73 - $12,935

74 - $12,805

75 - $12,675

76 - $12,545

77 - $12,415

78 - $12,285

79 - $12,155

80 - $12,025

81 - $11,895

82 - $11,765

83 - $11,635

84 - $11,505

85 - $11,375

86 - $11,245

87 - $11,115

88 - $10,985

89 - $10,855

90 - $10,725

More details on the Bermuda Championship will be posted as the event progress.