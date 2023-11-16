How much will golfers win at the 2023 DP World Tour Championship in Dubai? European Tour finale’s prize money explored

After an exciting golf season, the DP World Tour is now in Dubai for the 2023 DP World Tour Championship. The season finale event got underway on Thursday, November 16, at the Jumeirah Golf Estates' Earth Course in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The four-day event hosts a 50-player field compete for the whopping $10 million purse.
The DP World Tour Championship features several big names like Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and Matt Fitzpatrick. The players will go up against each other for the winner’s paycheck of $3,000,000. This is the standard 16 percent of the total prize.
Apart from the prize money, the champion golfer will also get 22 OWGR points and 2000 Race to Dubai points from the 12,000 on offer. This will help decide the winner of the season-long Race to Dubai, which was won by Rory McIlroy last year. The golfer winning the Dubai event will also get a two-plus season exemption on the European Tour.
After the event, the top five players in the Race to Dubai standings will get paid from the circuit’s bonus pool.
The 2023 DP World Tour Championship prize money
The DP World Tour Championship winner will receive $3,000,000 from the event’s $10,000,000 prize purse. While the champion golfer takes the major part of the purse, the runner-up will receive a $1,166,660 paycheck.
The golfer finishing third at the European Tour season finale will win $777,770, while the fourth-placed golfer gets $438,200. The golfer finishing fifth at the Dubai event will bag $438,200 for his efforts.
Owing to the event’s format, all 50 golfers on the field will win big paychecks. Interestingly, the player finishing last on the event’s final leaderboard will return home with a $32,900 paycheck.
Below is the prize money breakdown for the 2023 DP World Tour Championship:
- WIN - $3,000,000
- 2 - $1,166,660
- 3 - $777,770
- 4 - $438,200
- 5 - $350,000
- 6 - $296,800
- 7 - $245,000
- 8 - $210,000
- 9 - $175,000
- 10 - $156,800
- 11 - $140,000
- 12 - $128,800
- 13 - $120,400
- 14 - $112,700
- 15 - $107,100
- 16 - $102,900
- 17 - $98,700
- 18 - $94,500
- 19 - $90,300
- 20 - $86,800
- 21 - $84,000
- 22 - $81,200
- 23 - $79,100
- 24 - $77,000
- 25 - $74,900
- 26 - $72,800
- 27 - $70,700
- 28 - $68,600
- 29 - $66,500
- 30 - $64,400
- 31 - $62,300
- 32 - $60,200
- 33 - $58,100
- 34 - $56,000
- 35 - $53,900
- 36 - $52,500
- 37 - $51,100
- 38 - $49,700
- 39 - $48,300
- 40 - $46,900
- 41 - $45,500
- 42 - $44,100
- 43 - $42,700
- 44 - $41,300
- 45 - $39,900
- 46 - $38,500
- 47 - $37,100
- 48 - $35,700
- 49 - $34,300
- 50 - $32,900
More details on the 2023 DP World Tour Championship will be updated as the event progresses.