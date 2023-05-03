How much will golfers win at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship? Prize purse and winner’s share explored

The 2023 Wells Fargo Championship is set to tee off on Thursday, May 4. The designated tournament will be played at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. The event will see a 156-player field compete for the $20 million prize purse on offer.
Owing to its designated tournament, the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship winner will bag a whopping $3.6 million, the standard 18 percent payout of the total purse. This is significantly more than the 1.62 million paycheck won by Max Homa last year.
Apart from the hefty prize money, the event winner will also bag around 70 Official World Golf Ranking points and 500 FedEx Cup points.
The champion golfer will also earn a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and a berth in next year's Tournament of Champions. While the winner takes a major share of the prize purse, the event’s runner-up will bag a $2.18 million paycheck. The golfer finishing third will win $1.38 million, while the fourth-placed golfer will return home with $980,000.
It is pertinent to note that the Wells Fargo Championship has a 36-hole cut. Owing to the cut, the top 65 players and ties on the final leaderboard will earn prize-money payouts. The golfer finishing last on the leaderboard will return home with a $43,000 paycheck.
2023 Wells Fargo Championship purse
Here is the complete prize purse breakdown for the Wells Fargo Championship:
- 1 - $3,600,000
- 2 - $2,180,000
- 3 - $1,380,000
- 4 - $980,000
- 5 - $820,000
- 6 - $725,000
- 7 - $675,000
- 8 - $625,000
- 9 - $585,000
- 10 - $545,000
- 11 - $505,000
- 12 - $465,000
- 13 - $425,000
- 14 - $385,000
- 15 - $365,000
- 16 - $345,000
- 17 - $325,000
- 18 - $305,000
- 19 - $285,000
- 20 - $265,000
- 21 - $245,000
- 22 - $225,000
- 23 - $209,000
- 24 - $193,000
- 25 - $177,000
- 26 - $161,000
- 27 - $155,000
- 28 - $149,000
- 29 - $143,000
- 30 - $137,000
- 31 - $131,000
- 32 - $125,000
- 33 - $119,000
- 34 - $114,000
- 35 - $109,000
- 36 - $104,000
- 37 - $99,000
- 38 - $95,000
- 39 - $91,000
- 40 - $87,000
- 41 - $83,000
- 42 - $79,000
- 43 - $75,000
- 44 - $71,000
- 45 - $67,000
- 46 - $63,000
- 47 - $59,000
- 48 - $55,800
- 49 - $53,000
- 50 - $51,400
- 51 - $50,200
- 52 - $49,000
- 53 - $48,200
- 54 - $47,400
- 55 - $47,000
- 56 - $46,600
- 57 - $46,200
- 58 - $45,800
- 59 - $45,400
- 60 - $45,000
- 61 - $44,600
- 62 - $44,200
- 63 - $43,800
- 64 - $43,400
- 65 - $43,000
With players like Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, and Max Homa among others on the Wells Fargo Championship field, it’ll be interesting to see how bags the winner’s share this weekend.