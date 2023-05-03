How much will golfers win at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship? Prize purse and winner’s share explored

The 2023 Wells Fargo Championship is set to tee off on Thursday, May 4. The designated tournament will be played at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. The event will see a 156-player field compete for the $20 million prize purse on offer.

Owing to its designated tournament, the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship winner will bag a whopping $3.6 million, the standard 18 percent payout of the total purse. This is significantly more than the 1.62 million paycheck won by Max Homa last year.

Apart from the hefty prize money, the event winner will also bag around 70 Official World Golf Ranking points and 500 FedEx Cup points.

The champion golfer will also earn a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and a berth in next year's Tournament of Champions. While the winner takes a major share of the prize purse, the event’s runner-up will bag a $2.18 million paycheck. The golfer finishing third will win $1.38 million, while the fourth-placed golfer will return home with $980,000.

Wells Fargo Golf @WellsFargoGolf The course is open to the public, so come on out to watch. Here are the tee times. #WellsFargoChampionship The course is open to the public, so come on out to watch. Here are the tee times. #WellsFargoChampionship https://t.co/sFNt92qaVI

It is pertinent to note that the Wells Fargo Championship has a 36-hole cut. Owing to the cut, the top 65 players and ties on the final leaderboard will earn prize-money payouts. The golfer finishing last on the leaderboard will return home with a $43,000 paycheck.

2023 Wells Fargo Championship purse

Here is the complete prize purse breakdown for the Wells Fargo Championship:

1 - $3,600,000

2 - $2,180,000

3 - $1,380,000

4 - $980,000

5 - $820,000

6 - $725,000

7 - $675,000

8 - $625,000

9 - $585,000

10 - $545,000

11 - $505,000

12 - $465,000

13 - $425,000

14 - $385,000

15 - $365,000

16 - $345,000

17 - $325,000

18 - $305,000

19 - $285,000

20 - $265,000

21 - $245,000

22 - $225,000

23 - $209,000

24 - $193,000

25 - $177,000

26 - $161,000

27 - $155,000

28 - $149,000

29 - $143,000

30 - $137,000

31 - $131,000

32 - $125,000

33 - $119,000

34 - $114,000

35 - $109,000

36 - $104,000

37 - $99,000

38 - $95,000

39 - $91,000

40 - $87,000

41 - $83,000

42 - $79,000

43 - $75,000

44 - $71,000

45 - $67,000

46 - $63,000

47 - $59,000

48 - $55,800

49 - $53,000

50 - $51,400

51 - $50,200

52 - $49,000

53 - $48,200

54 - $47,400

55 - $47,000

56 - $46,600

57 - $46,200

58 - $45,800

59 - $45,400

60 - $45,000

61 - $44,600

62 - $44,200

63 - $43,800

64 - $43,400

65 - $43,000

With players like Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, and Max Homa among others on the Wells Fargo Championship field, it’ll be interesting to see how bags the winner’s share this weekend.

Poll : 0 votes