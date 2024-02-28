How much will golfers win at the 2024 Cognizant Classic? $9,000,000 prize money breakdown

After a successful Mexico Open at Vidanta outing, the PGA Tour is now in Florida for the 2024 Cognizant Classic. The event, formerly known as The Honda Classic, is set to tee off on Thursday, February 29, at the Palm Beach Gardens. The four-day event will see a 144-player field compete for the $9,000,000 prize purse.
The Cognizant Classic will host several big PGA Tour names like Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tom Kim, Sepp Straka and Rickie Fowler, and has a winner’s prize of $1,620,000. The event will have 19 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders and each of the golfers will be playing for the hefty paycheck.
Apart from the big prize money, the winning golfer will also bag 500 valuable FedEx Cup points.
2024 Cognizant Classic prize money
While the Cognizant Classic champion gets $1,620,000, the runner-up will settle for a $981,000 paycheck. The golfer finishing third will win $621,000, while the fourth-placed golfer gets $369,000. The golfer finishing fifth earns $369,000 for his efforts this weekend.
Owing to the traditional 72-hole format, the PGA Tour event will have a 36-hole cut on Friday. After the cut, all golfers on the event’s final leaderboard will get prize money payouts. Interestingly, the player finishing 65th on the stacked field will return home with a $19,350 paycheck.
Below is the prize money breakdown for the 2024 Cognizant Classic:
- WIN - $1,620,000
- 2 - $981,000
- 3 - $621,000
- 4 - $441,000
- 5 - $369,000
- 6 - $326,250
- 7 - $303,750
- 8 - $281,250
- 9 - $263,250
- 10 - $245,250
- 11 - $227,250
- 12 - $209,250
- 13 - $191,250
- 14 - $173,250
- 15 - $164,250
- 16 - $155,250
- 17 - $146,250
- 18 - $137,250
- 19 - $128,250
- 20 - $119,250
- 21 - $110,250
- 22 - $101,250
- 23 - $94,050
- 24 - $86,850
- 25 - $79,650
- 26 - $72,450
- 27 - $69,750
- 28 - $67,050
- 29 - $64,350
- 30 - $61,650
- 31 - $58,950
- 32 - $56,250
- 33 - $53,550
- 34 - $51,300
- 35 - $49,050
- 36 - $46,800
- 37 - $44,550
- 38 - $42,750
- 39 - $40,950
- 40 - $39,150
- 41 - $37,350
- 42 - $35,550
- 43 - $33,750
- 44 - $31,950
- 45 - $30,150
- 46 - $28,350
- 47 - $26,500
- 48 - $25,110
- 49 - $23,850
- 50 - $23,130
- 51 - $22,590
- 52 - $22,050
- 53 - $21,690
- 54 - $21,330
- 55 - $21,150
- 56 - $20,970
- 57 - $20,790
- 58 - $20,610
- 59 - $20,430
- 60 - $20,250
- 61 - $20,070
- 62 - $19,890
- 63 - $19,710
- 64 - $19,530
- 65 - $19,350
Unsurprisingly, World No. 2 Rory McIlroy is the favorite to win the Cognizant Classic. At the event, he’ll face competition from World No. 9 Matt Fitzpatrick, World No. 16 Tom Kim, No. 23 Cameron Young, and No. 25 Sepp Straka.
It is pertinent to note that reigning champion Chris Kirk will also return to defend his title in Florida this week.