How much will golfers win at the 2024 Cognizant Classic? $9,000,000 prize money breakdown

After a successful Mexico Open at Vidanta outing, the PGA Tour is now in Florida for the 2024 Cognizant Classic. The event, formerly known as The Honda Classic, is set to tee off on Thursday, February 29, at the Palm Beach Gardens. The four-day event will see a 144-player field compete for the $9,000,000 prize purse.

The Cognizant Classic will host several big PGA Tour names like Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tom Kim, Sepp Straka and Rickie Fowler, and has a winner’s prize of $1,620,000. The event will have 19 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders and each of the golfers will be playing for the hefty paycheck.

Apart from the big prize money, the winning golfer will also bag 500 valuable FedEx Cup points.

2024 Cognizant Classic prize money

While the Cognizant Classic champion gets $1,620,000, the runner-up will settle for a $981,000 paycheck. The golfer finishing third will win $621,000, while the fourth-placed golfer gets $369,000. The golfer finishing fifth earns $369,000 for his efforts this weekend.

Owing to the traditional 72-hole format, the PGA Tour event will have a 36-hole cut on Friday. After the cut, all golfers on the event’s final leaderboard will get prize money payouts. Interestingly, the player finishing 65th on the stacked field will return home with a $19,350 paycheck.

Below is the prize money breakdown for the 2024 Cognizant Classic:

WIN - $1,620,000

2 - $981,000

3 - $621,000

4 - $441,000

5 - $369,000

6 - $326,250

7 - $303,750

8 - $281,250

9 - $263,250

10 - $245,250

11 - $227,250

12 - $209,250

13 - $191,250

14 - $173,250

15 - $164,250

16 - $155,250

17 - $146,250

18 - $137,250

19 - $128,250

20 - $119,250

21 - $110,250

22 - $101,250

23 - $94,050

24 - $86,850

25 - $79,650

26 - $72,450

27 - $69,750

28 - $67,050

29 - $64,350

30 - $61,650

31 - $58,950

32 - $56,250

33 - $53,550

34 - $51,300

35 - $49,050

36 - $46,800

37 - $44,550

38 - $42,750

39 - $40,950

40 - $39,150

41 - $37,350

42 - $35,550

43 - $33,750

44 - $31,950

45 - $30,150

46 - $28,350

47 - $26,500

48 - $25,110

49 - $23,850

50 - $23,130

51 - $22,590

52 - $22,050

53 - $21,690

54 - $21,330

55 - $21,150

56 - $20,970

57 - $20,790

58 - $20,610

59 - $20,430

60 - $20,250

61 - $20,070

62 - $19,890

63 - $19,710

64 - $19,530

65 - $19,350

Unsurprisingly, World No. 2 Rory McIlroy is the favorite to win the Cognizant Classic. At the event, he’ll face competition from World No. 9 Matt Fitzpatrick, World No. 16 Tom Kim, No. 23 Cameron Young, and No. 25 Sepp Straka.

It is pertinent to note that reigning champion Chris Kirk will also return to defend his title in Florida this week.