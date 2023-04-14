How much will LPGA’s 2023 Lotte Championship winner get? Prize money and winner’s share explored

The LPGA Tour returned to Hawaii for the 2023 Lotte Championship. Day 2 of the event held at the Hoakalei Country Club in Ewa Beach ended with Natthakritta Vongtaveelap and Sung Yu-jin sharing an early lead. They will continue their competition on Friday to take the winner’s share of $300,000 from the $2 million purse prize on offer, the highest paycheck in the LPGA Tour this season.

The 2023 Lotte Championship field is being headlined by the likes of Brooke Henderson, Celine Boutier, Georgia Hall, and defending champion Hyo Joo Kim. While Henderson, a two-time winner of the tournament, had a decent T11 start to the event, Boutier had a forgettable one, sitting at T27. Meanwhile, Hall became the best of the favorites after finding her way to T3 with Linnea Strom, just one shot behind the leaders.

World No. 9 Kim, who is also the defending champion, currently sits at T57. The 27-year-old has a big task in hand if she wishes to retain her title. Meanwhile, fans still have their bets on Boutier. Having won the LPGA Drive On Championship last month, the Frenchwoman still stands a chance to change her game around this week and take her third LPGA Tour victory.

It is pertinent to note that LPGA’s top names like Lydia Ko and Nelly Korda chose to sit the event out, as it comes just a week ahead of the year’s first major, the Chevron Championship.

LPGA Tour 2023 Lotte Championship prize money

Here is the complete prize money breakdown for the Lotte Championship:

1 - $300,000

2 - $188,110

3 - $136,461

4 - $105,562

5 - $84,967

6 - $69,518

7 - $58,189

8 - $50,981

9 - $45,831

10 - $41,711

11 - $38,619

12 - $36,046

13 - $33,779

14 - $31,720

15 - $29,866

16 - $28,218

17 - $26,777

18 - $25,542

19 - $24,512

20 - $23,687

21 - $22,864

22 - $22,039

23 - $21,216

24 - $20,392

25 - $19,671

26 - $18,951

27 - $18,229

28 - $17,507

29 - $16,787

30 - $16,169

31 - $15,551

32 - $14,933

33 - $14,315

34 - $13,697

35 - $13,183

36 - $12,667

37 - $12,153

38 - $11,638

39 - $11,122

40 - $10,711

41 - $10,299

42 - $9,888

43 - $9,474

44 - $9,063

45 - $8,754

46 - $8,445

47 - $8,136

48 - $7,826

49 - $7,518

50 - $7,209

51 - $7,003

52 - $6,798

53 - $6,591

54 - $6,386

55 - $6,179

56 - $5,973

57 - $5,768

58 - $5,561

59 - $5,357

60 - $5,150

61 - $5,047

62 - $4,943

63 - $4,840

64 - $4,738

65 - $4,634

66 - $4,531

