Create

How much will LPGA’s 2023 Lotte Championship winner get? Prize money and winner’s share explored

By Vishnu Mohan
Modified Apr 14, 2023 07:17 GMT
LOTTE Championship presented by Hoakalei - Round Two
LOTTE Championship presented by Hoakalei - Round Two (Image via Getty)

The LPGA Tour returned to Hawaii for the 2023 Lotte Championship. Day 2 of the event held at the Hoakalei Country Club in Ewa Beach ended with Natthakritta Vongtaveelap and Sung Yu-jin sharing an early lead. They will continue their competition on Friday to take the winner’s share of $300,000 from the $2 million purse prize on offer, the highest paycheck in the LPGA Tour this season.

The 2023 Lotte Championship field is being headlined by the likes of Brooke Henderson, Celine Boutier, Georgia Hall, and defending champion Hyo Joo Kim. While Henderson, a two-time winner of the tournament, had a decent T11 start to the event, Boutier had a forgettable one, sitting at T27. Meanwhile, Hall became the best of the favorites after finding her way to T3 with Linnea Strom, just one shot behind the leaders.

Share of the lead at -8! 👀Yu Jin Sung and Natthakritta Vongtaveelap sit atop of the @LPGALOTTE after 36 holes!FULL LEADERBOARD ⬇️ bit.ly/3MEuDtJ

World No. 9 Kim, who is also the defending champion, currently sits at T57. The 27-year-old has a big task in hand if she wishes to retain her title. Meanwhile, fans still have their bets on Boutier. Having won the LPGA Drive On Championship last month, the Frenchwoman still stands a chance to change her game around this week and take her third LPGA Tour victory.

It is pertinent to note that LPGA’s top names like Lydia Ko and Nelly Korda chose to sit the event out, as it comes just a week ahead of the year’s first major, the Chevron Championship.

LPGA Tour 2023 Lotte Championship prize money

Here is the complete prize money breakdown for the Lotte Championship:

  • 1 - $300,000
  • 2 - $188,110
  • 3 - $136,461
  • 4 - $105,562
  • 5 - $84,967
  • 6 - $69,518
  • 7 - $58,189
  • 8 - $50,981
  • 9 - $45,831
  • 10 - $41,711
  • 11 - $38,619
  • 12 - $36,046
  • 13 - $33,779
  • 14 - $31,720
  • 15 - $29,866
  • 16 - $28,218
  • 17 - $26,777
  • 18 - $25,542
  • 19 - $24,512
  • 20 - $23,687
  • 21 - $22,864
  • 22 - $22,039
  • 23 - $21,216
  • 24 - $20,392
  • 25 - $19,671
  • 26 - $18,951
  • 27 - $18,229
  • 28 - $17,507
  • 29 - $16,787
  • 30 - $16,169
  • 31 - $15,551
  • 32 - $14,933
  • 33 - $14,315
  • 34 - $13,697
  • 35 - $13,183
  • 36 - $12,667
  • 37 - $12,153
  • 38 - $11,638
  • 39 - $11,122
  • 40 - $10,711
  • 41 - $10,299
  • 42 - $9,888
  • 43 - $9,474
  • 44 - $9,063
  • 45 - $8,754
  • 46 - $8,445
  • 47 - $8,136
  • 48 - $7,826
  • 49 - $7,518
  • 50 - $7,209
  • 51 - $7,003
  • 52 - $6,798
  • 53 - $6,591
  • 54 - $6,386
  • 55 - $6,179
  • 56 - $5,973
  • 57 - $5,768
  • 58 - $5,561
  • 59 - $5,357
  • 60 - $5,150
  • 61 - $5,047
  • 62 - $4,943
  • 63 - $4,840
  • 64 - $4,738
  • 65 - $4,634
  • 66 - $4,531

Quick Links

Edited by Sabine Algur
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...