How much will LPGA’s 2023 Lotte Championship winner get? Prize money and winner’s share explored

The LPGA Tour returned to Hawaii for the 2023 Lotte Championship. Day 2 of the event held at the Hoakalei Country Club in Ewa Beach ended with Natthakritta Vongtaveelap and Sung Yu-jin sharing an early lead. They will continue their competition on Friday to take the winner’s share of $300,000 from the $2 million purse prize on offer, the highest paycheck in the LPGA Tour this season.
The 2023 Lotte Championship field is being headlined by the likes of Brooke Henderson, Celine Boutier, Georgia Hall, and defending champion Hyo Joo Kim. While Henderson, a two-time winner of the tournament, had a decent T11 start to the event, Boutier had a forgettable one, sitting at T27. Meanwhile, Hall became the best of the favorites after finding her way to T3 with Linnea Strom, just one shot behind the leaders.
World No. 9 Kim, who is also the defending champion, currently sits at T57. The 27-year-old has a big task in hand if she wishes to retain her title. Meanwhile, fans still have their bets on Boutier. Having won the LPGA Drive On Championship last month, the Frenchwoman still stands a chance to change her game around this week and take her third LPGA Tour victory.
It is pertinent to note that LPGA’s top names like Lydia Ko and Nelly Korda chose to sit the event out, as it comes just a week ahead of the year’s first major, the Chevron Championship.
LPGA Tour 2023 Lotte Championship prize money
Here is the complete prize money breakdown for the Lotte Championship:
- 1 - $300,000
- 2 - $188,110
- 3 - $136,461
- 4 - $105,562
- 5 - $84,967
- 6 - $69,518
- 7 - $58,189
- 8 - $50,981
- 9 - $45,831
- 10 - $41,711
- 11 - $38,619
- 12 - $36,046
- 13 - $33,779
- 14 - $31,720
- 15 - $29,866
- 16 - $28,218
- 17 - $26,777
- 18 - $25,542
- 19 - $24,512
- 20 - $23,687
- 21 - $22,864
- 22 - $22,039
- 23 - $21,216
- 24 - $20,392
- 25 - $19,671
- 26 - $18,951
- 27 - $18,229
- 28 - $17,507
- 29 - $16,787
- 30 - $16,169
- 31 - $15,551
- 32 - $14,933
- 33 - $14,315
- 34 - $13,697
- 35 - $13,183
- 36 - $12,667
- 37 - $12,153
- 38 - $11,638
- 39 - $11,122
- 40 - $10,711
- 41 - $10,299
- 42 - $9,888
- 43 - $9,474
- 44 - $9,063
- 45 - $8,754
- 46 - $8,445
- 47 - $8,136
- 48 - $7,826
- 49 - $7,518
- 50 - $7,209
- 51 - $7,003
- 52 - $6,798
- 53 - $6,591
- 54 - $6,386
- 55 - $6,179
- 56 - $5,973
- 57 - $5,768
- 58 - $5,561
- 59 - $5,357
- 60 - $5,150
- 61 - $5,047
- 62 - $4,943
- 63 - $4,840
- 64 - $4,738
- 65 - $4,634
- 66 - $4,531