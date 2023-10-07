How much will the winner of Alfred Dunhill Links Championship win from the $4,700,000+ purse? Prize money payouts explored

The 2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship has a purse of $4.8 million with the winner receiving a check of $816,000. The prize consists of $4.8 million for professional individual events and $20,000 for the Team Championship.
However, only the professional will be receiving the prize money from the team event. The winner of the individual professional event will earn $816,000, while the Team Championship winner will receive a check of $50,000.
The DP World Tour event got underway on Thursday, October 5, and will have its finale on Sunday, October 8.
Following the second round of the tournament, Matt Fitzpatrick topped the leaderboard with a score of under eight. Nacho Elvira and Grant Forrest settled for second place followed by Matthew Southgate and Marcus Armitage.
Fitzpatrick played the first round of 67 followed by another round of 64 to settle at the top position with a score of under 13. He started his game on Thursday with a par on the first hole followed by a birdie on the second.
The English golfer made a bogey on the fifth and then added three back-to-back birdies from seventh to ninth hole. Fitzpatrick entered the second half of the tournament with a birdie on the 12th and added two more birdies and one bogey to score five under-par 67 in the first round.
In the second round, he carded six birdies and one bogey on the front nine and three birdies on the back nine to settle for a score of eight under 64.
Fitzpatrick opened up about his performance at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship after the second round on Friday. Speaking to the media, the English golfer admitted that he enjoyed playing at the tournament and said (via Shepp News):
"I felt like we really enjoyed it out there. We both like the golf course, Kingsbarns. Very relaxed atmosphere. Compared to Carnoustie, you can kind of coast a little bit more. Of the three, I do like Kingsbarns. I just think that's the most enjoyable with the views, the hole designs. I like that one most. That's the only one I felt any affinity to.
"I think I said it last year, I just want to make the cut with mum and do well for the team and you never know what can happen."
The 2023 Alfred Dunhill Links championship will start with the third round on Saturday, October 7 at 9:11 a.m. GMT.
2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship prize money explored
Here is a split of the 2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship prize money:
1st - $816,000
2nd - $528,000
3rd - $302,400
4th - $240,000
5th - $203,520
6th - $168,000
7th - $144,000
8th - $120,000
9th - $107,520
10th - $96,000
11th - $88,320
12th - $82,560
13th - $77,280
14th - $73,440
15th - $70,560
16th - $67,680
17th - $64,800
18th - $61,920
19th - $59,520
20th - $57,600
21st - $56,680
22nd - $54,240
23rd - $52,800
24th - $51,360
25th - $49,920
26th - $48,480
27th - $47,040
28th - $45,600
29th - $44,160
30th - $42,720
31st - $41,280
32nd - $39,840
33rd - $38,400
34th - $36,960
35th - $35,520
36th - $34,080
37th - $33,120
38th - $32,160
39th - $31,200
40th - $30,240
41st - $29,280
42nd - $28,320
43rd - $27,360
44th - $26,400
45th - $25,440
46th - $24,480
47th - $23,520
48th - $22,560
49th - $21,600
50th - $20,640
51st - $19,680
52nd - $18,720
53rd - $17,760
54th - $16,800
55th - $16,320
56th - $15,840
57th - $15,360
58th - $14,800
59th - $14,400
60th - $13,920
61st - $13,440
62nd - $12,960
63rd - $12,480
64th - $12,000
65th - $11,520
66th - $11,040
67th - $10,560
68th - $10,080
69th - $9,600
70th - $9,120