How much will the winner of Alfred Dunhill Links Championship win from the $4,700,000+ purse? Prize money payouts explored

The 2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship has a purse of $4.8 million with the winner receiving a check of $816,000. The prize consists of $4.8 million for professional individual events and $20,000 for the Team Championship.

However, only the professional will be receiving the prize money from the team event. The winner of the individual professional event will earn $816,000, while the Team Championship winner will receive a check of $50,000.

The DP World Tour event got underway on Thursday, October 5, and will have its finale on Sunday, October 8.

Following the second round of the tournament, Matt Fitzpatrick topped the leaderboard with a score of under eight. Nacho Elvira and Grant Forrest settled for second place followed by Matthew Southgate and Marcus Armitage.

Fitzpatrick played the first round of 67 followed by another round of 64 to settle at the top position with a score of under 13. He started his game on Thursday with a par on the first hole followed by a birdie on the second.

The English golfer made a bogey on the fifth and then added three back-to-back birdies from seventh to ninth hole. Fitzpatrick entered the second half of the tournament with a birdie on the 12th and added two more birdies and one bogey to score five under-par 67 in the first round.

In the second round, he carded six birdies and one bogey on the front nine and three birdies on the back nine to settle for a score of eight under 64.

Fitzpatrick opened up about his performance at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship after the second round on Friday. Speaking to the media, the English golfer admitted that he enjoyed playing at the tournament and said (via Shepp News):

"I felt like we really enjoyed it out there. We both like the golf course, Kingsbarns. Very relaxed atmosphere. Compared to Carnoustie, you can kind of coast a little bit more. Of the three, I do like Kingsbarns. I just think that's the most enjoyable with the views, the hole designs. I like that one most. That's the only one I felt any affinity to.

"I think I said it last year, I just want to make the cut with mum and do well for the team and you never know what can happen."

The 2023 Alfred Dunhill Links championship will start with the third round on Saturday, October 7 at 9:11 a.m. GMT.

2023 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship prize money explored

1st - $816,000

2nd - $528,000

3rd - $302,400

4th - $240,000

5th - $203,520

6th - $168,000

7th - $144,000

8th - $120,000

9th - $107,520

10th - $96,000

11th - $88,320

12th - $82,560

13th - $77,280

14th - $73,440

15th - $70,560

16th - $67,680

17th - $64,800

18th - $61,920

19th - $59,520

20th - $57,600

21st - $56,680

22nd - $54,240

23rd - $52,800

24th - $51,360

25th - $49,920

26th - $48,480

27th - $47,040

28th - $45,600

29th - $44,160

30th - $42,720

31st - $41,280

32nd - $39,840

33rd - $38,400

34th - $36,960

35th - $35,520

36th - $34,080

37th - $33,120

38th - $32,160

39th - $31,200

40th - $30,240

41st - $29,280

42nd - $28,320

43rd - $27,360

44th - $26,400

45th - $25,440

46th - $24,480

47th - $23,520

48th - $22,560

49th - $21,600

50th - $20,640

51st - $19,680

52nd - $18,720

53rd - $17,760

54th - $16,800

55th - $16,320

56th - $15,840

57th - $15,360

58th - $14,800

59th - $14,400

60th - $13,920

61st - $13,440

62nd - $12,960

63rd - $12,480

64th - $12,000

65th - $11,520

66th - $11,040

67th - $10,560

68th - $10,080

69th - $9,600

70th - $9,120