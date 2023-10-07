How much will the winner of the Sanderson Farms Championship win from the $8,200,000 purse? Prize money payouts explored

The third round of the Sanderson Farms Championship is currently in progress, with 78 players competing for the purse size of $8,200,000. Ben Griffin has a two-stroke lead over Harrison Endycott, Luke List, Carl Yuan, and Henrik Norlander after 36 holes at Jackson.
The player lifting the title at the Sanderson Farms Championship on Sunday, October 8, will take $1,476,000 home, and the runner-up will receive $893,800.
Here are the complete payout details for the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship:
- Win: $1,476,000
- 2: $893,800
- 3: $565,800
- 4: $401,800
- 5: $336,200
- 6: $297,250
- 7: $276,750
- 8: $256,250
- 9: $239,850
- 10: $223,450
- 11: $207,050
- 12: $190,650
- 13: $174,250
- 14: $157,850
- 15: $149,650
- 16: $141,450
- 17: $133,250
- 18: $125,050
- 19: $116,850
- 20: $108,650
- 21: $100,450
- 22: $92,250
- 23: $85,690
- 24: $79,130
- 25: $72,570
- 26: $66,010
- 27: $63,550
- 28: $61,090
- 29: $58,630
- 30: $56,170
- 31: $53,710
- 32: $51,250
- 33: $48,790
- 34: $46,740
- 35: $44,690
- 36: $42,640
- 37: $40,590
- 38: $38,950
- 39: $37,310
- 40: $35,670
- 41: $34,030
- 42: $32,390
- 43: $30,750
- 44: $29,110
- 45: $27,470
- 46: $25,830
- 47: $24,190
- 48: $22,878
- 49: $21,730
- 50: $21,074
- 51: $20,582
- 52: $20,090
- 53: $19,762
- 54: $19,340
- 55: $19,270
- 56: $19,106
- 57: $18,942
- 58: $18,778
- 59: $18,614
- 60: $18,450
- 61: $18,286
- 62: $18,122
- 63: $17,958
- 64: $17,794
- 65: $17,630
The leaderboard for the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship explored
Here's the complete leaderboard for the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship after two rounds:
- 1. Ben Griffin: -14
- T2. Harrison Endycott: -12
- T2. Luke List: 12
- T2. Carl Yuan: -12
- T2. Henrik Norlander: -12
- T6. Chesson Hadley: -11
- T6. Zecheng Dou: -11
- T6. Troy Merritt: -11
- T6. Harry Higgs: -11
- T10. Erik van Rooyen: -9
- T10. Beau Hossler: -9
- T10. Peter Kuest: -9
- T10. Scott Stallings: -9
- T10. Wesley Bryan: -9
- T10. Christiaan Bezuidenhout: -9
- T16. Sam Ryder: -8
- T16. Joel Dahmen: -8
- T16. Brandt Snedeker: -8
- T16. Adam Svensson: -8
- T16. Ludvig Åberg: -8
- T16. Matt NeSmith: -8
- T16. Tom Hoge: -8
- T16. Martin Laird: -8
- T16. Cameron Champ: -8
- T16. Garrick Higgo: -8
- T16. Russell Knox: -8
- T27. Scott Harrington: -7
- T27. Richy Werenski: -7
- T27. William McGirt: -7
- T27. Lucas Herbert: -7
- T27. Alex Smalley: -7
- T27. Brett White: -7
- T27. C.T. Pan: -7
- T27. Andrew Landry: -7
- T27. Peter Malnati: -7
- T27. Cody Gribble: -7
- T27. Ryan Palmer: -7
- T27. Austin Cook: -7
- T27. David Lipsky: -7
- T27. Doc Redman: -7
- T27. Davis Thompson: -7
- T27. Tyler Duncan: -7
- T27. Kevin Kisner: -7
- T27. Lanto Griffin: -7
- T27. Mark Hubbard: -7
- T27. Ford Clegg: -7
- T47. Stephan Jaeger: -6
- T47. Trevor Cone: -6
- T47. Lee Hodges: -6
- T47. Hank Lebioda: -6
- T47. Ben Martin: -6
- T47. Chad Ramey: -6
- T47. Akshay Bhatia: -6
- T47. Tommy Gainey: -6
- T47. Alex Noren: -6
- T47. Ross Steelman: -6
- T47. Cameron Percy: -6
- T47. Nick Hardy: -6
- T47. Robert Streb: -6
- T47. Ben Taylor: -6
- T47. Kevin Chappell: -6
- T47. Vince Whaley: -6
- T47. Ted Potter, Jr.: -6
- T47. Adam Long: -6
- T47. Nicholas Lindheim: -6
- T66. Chris Baker: -5
- T66. Michael Gligic: -5
- T66. Dylan Frittelli: -5
- T66. Kelly Kraft: -5
- T66. Kramer Hickok: -5
- T66. Eric Cole: -5
- T66. Brandon Wu: -5
- T66. Jonas Blixt: -5
