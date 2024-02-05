How much did Wyndham Clark win at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am? Prize money payout of $20,000,000 purse event explored

Wyndham Clark won the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after the event was cut to 54 holes due to bad weather. The 30-year-old golfer won his first signature event on the PGA Tour on Sunday. He bagged the winner’s paycheck of $3.6 million from the event’s $20,000,000 purse.

Clark’s win was a surprise for many as the Pebble Beach got trimmed to three rounds due to heavy rainfall and winds. The 2023 US Open champion was declared the winner on a technicality. He became the event’s first 54-hole winner since Dustin Johnson in 2009.

It is pertinent to note that Clark took his career on-course earnings to $19,454,055. He currently sits 92nd on the PGA Tour’s all-time money list.

Expand Tweet

2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am prize money

While Clark won the winner’s paycheck, Ludvig Aberg settled for second at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The Swede won $2.1 million for his efforts.

Last week’s Farmers Insurance Open champion Matthieu Pavon kept his form and finished third at Pebble Beach on Saturday. He won $1.3 million for his efforts.

Expand Tweet

Mark Hubbard and Thomas Detry shared T4. They won $877,500 each. World No. 1 and event favorite Scottie Scheffler finished T6. The golfer, who had good odds coming into the final round, shared the position with Jason Day, Justin Thomas, and Tom Hoge, with each winning $642,500.

World No. 2 Rory McIlroy had a disappointing T66 finish. He won $35,312 for his efforts.

Interestingly, 20-year-old PGA Tour pro debutant Nick Dunlap finished last on the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am’s 80-man leaderboard. He finished behind 79th-placed Patrick Rodgers and returned home with $37,000.

Listed below are the complete prize money payouts for the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am:

WIN: Wyndham Clark - $3,600,000

2: Ludvig Aberg - $2,180,000

3: Matthieu Pavon - $1,380,000

T4: Mark Hubbard - $877,500

T4: Thomas Detry - $877,500

T6: Jason Day - $642,500

T6: Justin Thomas - $642,500

T6: Tom Hoge - $642,500

T6: Scottie Scheffler - $642,500

10: Sam Burns - $545,000

T11: Justin Rose - $465,000

T11: Keegan Bradley - $465,000

T11: Patrick Cantlay - $465,000

T14: Eric Cole - $322,500

T14: Si Woo Kim - $322,500

T14: Peter Malnati - $322,500

T14: Beau Hossler - $322,500

T14: Collin Morikawa - $322,500

T14: Emiliano Grillo - $322,500

T20: Adam Scott - $210,333

T20: Christiaan Bezuidenhout - $210,333

T20: Erik van Rooyen - $210,333

T20: Cam Davis - $210,333

T20: Sahith Theegala - $210,333

T20: J.T. Poston - $210,333

T26: Chris Kirk - $143,800

T26: Sepp Straka - $143,800

T26: Luke List - $143,800

T26: Alex Noren - $143,800

T26: Denny McCarthy - $143,800

T31: Seamus Power - $106,625

T31: Tommy Fleetwood - $106,625

T31: S.H. Kim - $106,625

T31: Corey Conners - $106,625

T31: Byeong Hun An - $106,625

T31: Nicolai Hojgaard - $106,625

T31: Tom Kim - $106,625

T31: Sam Ryder - $106,625

T39: Adam Hadwin - $70,125

T39: Jordan Spieth - $70,125

T39: Taylor Montgomery - $70,125

T39: Andrew Putnam - $70,125

T39: Maverick McNealy - $70,125

T39: Webb Simpson - $70,125

T39: Matt Kuchar - $70,125

T39: Kurt Kitayama - $70,125

T47: Taylor Moore - $48,857

T47: Adam Svensson - $48,857

T47: Brandon Wu - $48,857

T47: Nick Hardy - $48,857

T47: Tony Finau - $48,857

T47: Rickie Fowler - $48,857

T47: Adam Schenk - $48,857

T54: Keith Mitchell - $42,500

T54: Brian Harman - $42,500

T54: Xander Schauffele - $42,500

T54: J.J. Spaun - $42,500

T58: Kevin Yu - $38,250

T58: Ben Griffin - $38,250

T58: Viktor Hovland - $38,250

T58: Brendon Todd - $38,250

T58: Russell Henley - $38,250

T58: Lee Hodges - $38,250

T58: Matt Fitzpatrick - $38,250

T58: Lucas Glover - $38,250

T66: Grayson Murray - $35,312

T66: Max Homa - $35,312

T66: Rory McIlroy - $35,312

T66: Sungjae Im - $35,312

70: Cameron Young - $41,000

T71: Hideki Matsuyama - $33,875

T71: Mackenzie Hughes - $33,875

T71: Stephan Jaeger - $33,875

T71: Nick Taylor - $33,875

75: Alex Smalley - $39,000

76: Harris English - $38,600

77: Hayden Buckley - $38,200

78: Davis Riley - $37,800

79: Patrick Rodgers - $37,400

80: Nick Dunlap - $37,000

After a shortened end to the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the PGA Tour will now travel to TPC Scottsdale in Arizona for the WM Phoenix Open.