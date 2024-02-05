How much did Wyndham Clark win at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am? Prize money payout of $20,000,000 purse event explored

Wyndham Clark won the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after the event was cut to 54 holes due to bad weather. The 30-year-old golfer won his first signature event on the PGA Tour on Sunday. He bagged the winner’s paycheck of $3.6 million from the event’s $20,000,000 purse.
Clark’s win was a surprise for many as the Pebble Beach got trimmed to three rounds due to heavy rainfall and winds. The 2023 US Open champion was declared the winner on a technicality. He became the event’s first 54-hole winner since Dustin Johnson in 2009.
It is pertinent to note that Clark took his career on-course earnings to $19,454,055. He currently sits 92nd on the PGA Tour’s all-time money list.
2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am prize money
While Clark won the winner’s paycheck, Ludvig Aberg settled for second at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The Swede won $2.1 million for his efforts.
Last week’s Farmers Insurance Open champion Matthieu Pavon kept his form and finished third at Pebble Beach on Saturday. He won $1.3 million for his efforts.
Mark Hubbard and Thomas Detry shared T4. They won $877,500 each. World No. 1 and event favorite Scottie Scheffler finished T6. The golfer, who had good odds coming into the final round, shared the position with Jason Day, Justin Thomas, and Tom Hoge, with each winning $642,500.
World No. 2 Rory McIlroy had a disappointing T66 finish. He won $35,312 for his efforts.
Interestingly, 20-year-old PGA Tour pro debutant Nick Dunlap finished last on the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am’s 80-man leaderboard. He finished behind 79th-placed Patrick Rodgers and returned home with $37,000.
Listed below are the complete prize money payouts for the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am:
- WIN: Wyndham Clark - $3,600,000
- 2: Ludvig Aberg - $2,180,000
- 3: Matthieu Pavon - $1,380,000
- T4: Mark Hubbard - $877,500
- T4: Thomas Detry - $877,500
- T6: Jason Day - $642,500
- T6: Justin Thomas - $642,500
- T6: Tom Hoge - $642,500
- T6: Scottie Scheffler - $642,500
- 10: Sam Burns - $545,000
- T11: Justin Rose - $465,000
- T11: Keegan Bradley - $465,000
- T11: Patrick Cantlay - $465,000
- T14: Eric Cole - $322,500
- T14: Si Woo Kim - $322,500
- T14: Peter Malnati - $322,500
- T14: Beau Hossler - $322,500
- T14: Collin Morikawa - $322,500
- T14: Emiliano Grillo - $322,500
- T20: Adam Scott - $210,333
- T20: Christiaan Bezuidenhout - $210,333
- T20: Erik van Rooyen - $210,333
- T20: Cam Davis - $210,333
- T20: Sahith Theegala - $210,333
- T20: J.T. Poston - $210,333
- T26: Chris Kirk - $143,800
- T26: Sepp Straka - $143,800
- T26: Luke List - $143,800
- T26: Alex Noren - $143,800
- T26: Denny McCarthy - $143,800
- T31: Seamus Power - $106,625
- T31: Tommy Fleetwood - $106,625
- T31: S.H. Kim - $106,625
- T31: Corey Conners - $106,625
- T31: Byeong Hun An - $106,625
- T31: Nicolai Hojgaard - $106,625
- T31: Tom Kim - $106,625
- T31: Sam Ryder - $106,625
- T39: Adam Hadwin - $70,125
- T39: Jordan Spieth - $70,125
- T39: Taylor Montgomery - $70,125
- T39: Andrew Putnam - $70,125
- T39: Maverick McNealy - $70,125
- T39: Webb Simpson - $70,125
- T39: Matt Kuchar - $70,125
- T39: Kurt Kitayama - $70,125
- T47: Taylor Moore - $48,857
- T47: Adam Svensson - $48,857
- T47: Brandon Wu - $48,857
- T47: Nick Hardy - $48,857
- T47: Tony Finau - $48,857
- T47: Rickie Fowler - $48,857
- T47: Adam Schenk - $48,857
- T54: Keith Mitchell - $42,500
- T54: Brian Harman - $42,500
- T54: Xander Schauffele - $42,500
- T54: J.J. Spaun - $42,500
- T58: Kevin Yu - $38,250
- T58: Ben Griffin - $38,250
- T58: Viktor Hovland - $38,250
- T58: Brendon Todd - $38,250
- T58: Russell Henley - $38,250
- T58: Lee Hodges - $38,250
- T58: Matt Fitzpatrick - $38,250
- T58: Lucas Glover - $38,250
- T66: Grayson Murray - $35,312
- T66: Max Homa - $35,312
- T66: Rory McIlroy - $35,312
- T66: Sungjae Im - $35,312
- 70: Cameron Young - $41,000
- T71: Hideki Matsuyama - $33,875
- T71: Mackenzie Hughes - $33,875
- T71: Stephan Jaeger - $33,875
- T71: Nick Taylor - $33,875
- 75: Alex Smalley - $39,000
- 76: Harris English - $38,600
- 77: Hayden Buckley - $38,200
- 78: Davis Riley - $37,800
- 79: Patrick Rodgers - $37,400
- 80: Nick Dunlap - $37,000
After a shortened end to the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the PGA Tour will now travel to TPC Scottsdale in Arizona for the WM Phoenix Open.