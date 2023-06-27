How much did Zac Blair earn from the PGA Tour so far? Golfer’s career earnings explored 

Zac Blair had an impressive outing at the Travelers Championship as he finished T2 at the TPC River Highlands on Sunday, June 25. This was the best performance of his PGA Tour career.

For the runner-up finish at TPC River Highlands, Blair bagged $1,780,000. He has made two top-10 finishes this year and has bagged $2,246,566 in 17 starts this season.

Since turning professional in 2014, the 32-year-old golfer has made $6,311,367 on the PGA Tour. He has finished in the top 10 eight times. For most of the 2021 and 2022 seasons, Blair sat out due to shoulder surgery.

Kyle Porter @KylePorterCBS Zac Blair career PGA Tour earnings: $4.5M

Here are Blair's earnings in the respective events for the 2022–23 season:

Fortinet Championship: $140,666.67

The RSM Classic: $51,907.50

Sony Open in Hawaii: $20,250.33

The Honda Classic: $20,944.00

Valspar Championship: $181,575.00

Wells Fargo Championship: $51,222.23

Travelers Championship: $1,780,000.00

Here are the golfer's earnings in every season:

2022–23: $2,246,566 (season not completed yet)

2020–21: $8,120

2019–20: $745,273

2018–19: $6,660

2017–18: $330,507

2016–17: $788,352

2015–16: $903,459

2014–15: $1,244,676

How has Zac Blair performed this season? Results explored

Blair came back on Tour after receiving a medical extension in 2022. This year, he needed 437.455 points to get his Tour card. Prior to the Travelers Championship, he had earned 166.973 points.

However, for an incredible run over the last week, he won 245 points and now just needs 25.482 points to earn the PGA Tour card. This year, Blair has made two top-10 finishes, including the Valspar Championship and the Travelers.

Here are Zac Blair's results on the PGA Tour this season:

Fortinet Championship: T12

Sanderson Farms Championship: CUT

Shriners Children's Open: CUT

World Wide Technology Championship: CUT

Texas Children's Houston Open: CUT

The RSM Classic: T29

Sony Open in Hawaii: T48

The American Express: CUT

Farmers Insurance Open: CUT

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: CUT

The Honda Classic: T49

Valspar Championship: T10

Valero Texas Open: CUT

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: CUT

Wells Fargo Championship: T47

Charles Schwab Challenge: CUT

Travelers Championship: T2

What's next for Zac Blair on the PGA Tour?

Zac Blair will now be competing at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which is scheduled to tee off on Thursday, June 29 at Detroit Golf Club.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic isn't going to be a star-studded affair since it is not a designated event on the PGA Tour. However, the playing field consists of some prominent names like defending champion Tony Finau and top-ranked golfers such as Max Homa and Rickie Fowler.

156 golfers will be competing for the prize money of $8,800,000. The winner will receive a share of $1,584,000.

Here's the playing field for the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023:

Ludvig Aberg

Tyson Alexander

Byeong Hun An

Ryan Armour

Sam Bennett

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia

Zac Blair

Keegan Bradley

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Hayden Buckley

Jonathan Byrd

Cameron Champ

Chad Collins

Trevor Cone

Austin Cook

MJ Daffue

Joel Dahmen

Cam Davis

Thomas Detry

Luke Donald

Zecheng Dou

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harrison Endycott

Harris English

Tony Finau

Rickie Fowler

Dylan Frittelli

Brice Garnett

Ryan Gerard

Doug Ghim

Michael Gligic

Lucas Glover

Will Gordon

Tano Goya

Brent Grant

Ben Griffin

Lanto Griffin

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

James Hahn

Paul Haley II

Harry Hall

Nick Hardy

Brian Harman

Scott Harrington

Kramer Hickok

Garrick Higgo

Harry Higgs

Lee Hodges

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

Max Homa

Beau Hossler

Mark Hubbard

Sungjae Im

Stephan Jaeger

Zach Johnson

S.H. Kim

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Patton Kizzire

Russell Knox

Satoshi Kodaira

Kelly Kraft

Martin Laird

Andrew Landry

Nate Lashley

Hank Lebioda

David Lingmerth

David Lipsky

Luke List

Adam Long

Justin Lower

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Kyle Martin

Hideki Matsuyama

Brandon Matthews

Max McGreevy

Troy Merritt

Ryan Moore

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

Trey Mullinax

Matt NeSmith

Alex Noren

Henrik Norlander

Vincent Norrman

Andrew Novak

Augusto Núñez

Ryan Palmer

C.T. Pan

Taylor Pendrith

Cameron Percy

Scott Piercy

Aldrich Potgieter

Andrew Putnam

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Doc Redman

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Kevin Roy

Sam Ryder

Gordon Sargent

Adam Schenk

Matti Schmid

Matthias Schwab

Robby Shelton

Greyson Sigg

Webb Simpson

Alex Smalley

Austin Smotherman

Brandt Snedeker

J.J. Spaun

Scott Stallings

Ross Steelman

Sam Stevens

Sepp Straka

Robert Streb

Brian Stuard

Justin Suh

Adam Svensson

Callum Tarren

Ben Taylor

Justin Thomas

Davis Thompson

Brendon Todd

Martin Trainer

Kevin Tway

Erik van Rooyen

Jimmy Walker

Matt Wallace

Nick Watney

Trevor Werbylo

Richy Werenski

Kyle Westmoreland

Vince Whaley

Danny Willett

Brandon Wu

Dylan Wu

Carson Young

Kevin Yu

Carl Yuan

