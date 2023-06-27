How much did Zac Blair earn from the PGA Tour so far? Golfer’s career earnings explored 

Zac Blair had an impressive outing at the Travelers Championship as he finished T2 at the TPC River Highlands on Sunday, June 25. This was the best performance of his PGA Tour career.
For the runner-up finish at TPC River Highlands, Blair bagged $1,780,000. He has made two top-10 finishes this year and has bagged $2,246,566 in 17 starts this season.
Since turning professional in 2014, the 32-year-old golfer has made $6,311,367 on the PGA Tour. He has finished in the top 10 eight times. For most of the 2021 and 2022 seasons, Blair sat out due to shoulder surgery.
Here are Blair's earnings in the respective events for the 2022–23 season:
- Fortinet Championship: $140,666.67
- The RSM Classic: $51,907.50
- Sony Open in Hawaii: $20,250.33
- The Honda Classic: $20,944.00
- Valspar Championship: $181,575.00
- Wells Fargo Championship: $51,222.23
- Travelers Championship: $1,780,000.00
Here are the golfer's earnings in every season:
- 2022–23: $2,246,566 (season not completed yet)
- 2020–21: $8,120
- 2019–20: $745,273
- 2018–19: $6,660
- 2017–18: $330,507
- 2016–17: $788,352
- 2015–16: $903,459
- 2014–15: $1,244,676
How has Zac Blair performed this season? Results explored
Blair came back on Tour after receiving a medical extension in 2022. This year, he needed 437.455 points to get his Tour card. Prior to the Travelers Championship, he had earned 166.973 points.
However, for an incredible run over the last week, he won 245 points and now just needs 25.482 points to earn the PGA Tour card. This year, Blair has made two top-10 finishes, including the Valspar Championship and the Travelers.
Here are Zac Blair's results on the PGA Tour this season:
- Fortinet Championship: T12
- Sanderson Farms Championship: CUT
- Shriners Children's Open: CUT
- World Wide Technology Championship: CUT
- Texas Children's Houston Open: CUT
- The RSM Classic: T29
- Sony Open in Hawaii: T48
- The American Express: CUT
- Farmers Insurance Open: CUT
- AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: CUT
- The Honda Classic: T49
- Valspar Championship: T10
- Valero Texas Open: CUT
- Zurich Classic of New Orleans: CUT
- Wells Fargo Championship: T47
- Charles Schwab Challenge: CUT
- Travelers Championship: T2
What's next for Zac Blair on the PGA Tour?
Zac Blair will now be competing at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which is scheduled to tee off on Thursday, June 29 at Detroit Golf Club.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic isn't going to be a star-studded affair since it is not a designated event on the PGA Tour. However, the playing field consists of some prominent names like defending champion Tony Finau and top-ranked golfers such as Max Homa and Rickie Fowler.
156 golfers will be competing for the prize money of $8,800,000. The winner will receive a share of $1,584,000.
Here's the playing field for the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023:
- Ludvig Aberg
- Tyson Alexander
- Byeong Hun An
- Ryan Armour
- Sam Bennett
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Akshay Bhatia
- Zac Blair
- Keegan Bradley
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Hayden Buckley
- Jonathan Byrd
- Cameron Champ
- Chad Collins
- Trevor Cone
- Austin Cook
- MJ Daffue
- Joel Dahmen
- Cam Davis
- Thomas Detry
- Luke Donald
- Zecheng Dou
- Jason Dufner
- Tyler Duncan
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Harrison Endycott
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Rickie Fowler
- Dylan Frittelli
- Brice Garnett
- Ryan Gerard
- Doug Ghim
- Michael Gligic
- Lucas Glover
- Will Gordon
- Tano Goya
- Brent Grant
- Ben Griffin
- Lanto Griffin
- Chesson Hadley
- Adam Hadwin
- James Hahn
- Paul Haley II
- Harry Hall
- Nick Hardy
- Brian Harman
- Scott Harrington
- Kramer Hickok
- Garrick Higgo
- Harry Higgs
- Lee Hodges
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- Max Homa
- Beau Hossler
- Mark Hubbard
- Sungjae Im
- Stephan Jaeger
- Zach Johnson
- S.H. Kim
- Tom Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Patton Kizzire
- Russell Knox
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Kelly Kraft
- Martin Laird
- Andrew Landry
- Nate Lashley
- Hank Lebioda
- David Lingmerth
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Justin Lower
- Peter Malnati
- Ben Martin
- Kyle Martin
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Brandon Matthews
- Max McGreevy
- Troy Merritt
- Ryan Moore
- Taylor Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- Trey Mullinax
- Matt NeSmith
- Alex Noren
- Henrik Norlander
- Vincent Norrman
- Andrew Novak
- Augusto Núñez
- Ryan Palmer
- C.T. Pan
- Taylor Pendrith
- Cameron Percy
- Scott Piercy
- Aldrich Potgieter
- Andrew Putnam
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Doc Redman
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Kevin Roy
- Sam Ryder
- Gordon Sargent
- Adam Schenk
- Matti Schmid
- Matthias Schwab
- Robby Shelton
- Greyson Sigg
- Webb Simpson
- Alex Smalley
- Austin Smotherman
- Brandt Snedeker
- J.J. Spaun
- Scott Stallings
- Ross Steelman
- Sam Stevens
- Sepp Straka
- Robert Streb
- Brian Stuard
- Justin Suh
- Adam Svensson
- Callum Tarren
- Ben Taylor
- Justin Thomas
- Davis Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- Martin Trainer
- Kevin Tway
- Erik van Rooyen
- Jimmy Walker
- Matt Wallace
- Nick Watney
- Trevor Werbylo
- Richy Werenski
- Kyle Westmoreland
- Vince Whaley
- Danny Willett
- Brandon Wu
- Dylan Wu
- Carson Young
- Kevin Yu
- Carl Yuan