How did Nelly Korda perform in 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Round 3?

Nelly Korda had a decent outing at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2025, Round 3, as she shot an even-par 72. Following the third day’s action, she jumped 10 places to tie for sixth.

On Saturday, June 21, Korda entered Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco at 2-over par. She began the day with back-to-back bogeys before picking up two birdies on the fourth and fifth holes. However, she made two more bogeys on the front nine to shoot 38.

On the back nine, Nelly Korda bogeyed the thirteenth hole, but two birdies over the last four holes helped her finish at even par. Following Saturday's play, she was aggregating at 2-over and was eight strokes back.

Minjee Lee took the 54-hole lead at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship after firing a 3-under 69. She has a four-shot lead over Jeeno Thitikul, who carded a 4-over 76 on Saturday. The Thai star has lost the lead for the first time this week. Hye-Jin Choi, Miyu Yamashita, and Lexi Thompson were tied for third, five strokes behind the lead.

Here's a leaderboard for the KPMG Women's PGA Championship after Round 3:

1. Minjee Lee: -6

2. Jeeno Thitikul: -2

T3. Hye-Jin Choi: +1

T3. Miyu Yamashita: +1

T3. Lexi Thompson: +1

T6. Nelly Korda: +2

T6. Leona Maguire: +2

T6. Yealimi Noh: +2

T6. Chisato Iwai: +2

T10. Grace Kim: +3

T10. Chanettee Wannasaen: +3

T10. Ruoning Yin: +3

T10. Somi Lee: +3

T10. Auston Kim: +3

T15. Charley Hull: +4

T15. Brooke M. Henderson: +4

T15. Shinsil Bang: +4

Nelly Korda's scorecard at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2025, Round 3 explored

Here's a look at Nelly Korda's hole-by-hole scorecard at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2025, Round 3:

Front Nine (OUT)

Par 6, Hole 1: 6 (Par)

Par 5, Hole 2: 5 (Par)

Par 5, Hole 3: 5 (Par)

Par 2, Hole 4: 2 (Par)

Par 3, Hole 5: 3 (Par)

Par 5, Hole 6: 5 (Par)

Par 3, Hole 7: 3 (Par)

Par 3, Hole 8: 3 (Par)

Par 6, Hole 9: 6 (Par)

OUT: 38

Back Nine (IN)

Par 4, Hole 10: 4 (Par)

Par 4, Hole 11: 4 (Par)

Par 4, Hole 12: 4 (Par)

Par 4, Hole 13: 4 (Par)

Par 5, Hole 14: 5 (Par)

Par 3, Hole 15: 3 (Par)

Par 4, Hole 16: 4 (Par)

Par 2, Hole 17: 2 (Par)

Par 4, Hole 18: 4 (Par)

IN: 34

Total: 72

