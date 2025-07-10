How did Nelly Korda perform in Round 1 of the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship?

Nelly Korda made a solid start at the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship, shooting a 4-under 67 in the opening round on Thursday (July 10). The World No. 1 sits tied for seventh heading into Friday’s round.

Korda’s day began with a bogey on the par-4 1st hole, but she quickly bounced back with birdies on the 2nd and 3rd. Another bogey on the 4th slowed her momentum, but a birdie on the par-5 7th helped her finish the front nine at 1-under 34.

She was steady on the back nine, carding three more birdies on the 11th, 15th and 18th holes without dropping a shot. Korda closed with a 3-under 33 on the back, bringing her total to 4-under for the round.

Nelly Korda during Round One of The Amundi Evian Championship 2025 - Source: Getty

Here is her hole-by-hole scorecard from the first round:

Front Nine (Out): 34 (-1)

Hole 1 (Par 4): Bogey – 5

Hole 2 (Par 3): Birdie – 2

Hole 3 (Par 4): Birdie – 3

Hole 4 (Par 4): Bogey – 5

Hole 5 (Par 3): Par – 3

Hole 6 (Par 4): Par – 4

Hole 7 (Par 5): Birdie – 4

Hole 8 (Par 3): Par – 3

Hole 9 (Par 5): Par – 5

Back Nine (In): 33 (-3)

Hole 10 (Par 4): Par – 4

Hole 11 (Par 4): Birdie – 3

Hole 12 (Par 4): Par – 4

Hole 13 (Par 4): Par – 4

Hole 14 (Par 3): Par – 3

Hole 15 (Par 5): Birdie – 4

Hole 16 (Par 3): Par – 3

Hole 17 (Par 4): Par – 4

Hole 18 (Par 5): Birdie – 4

Total: 67 (-4)

For her first round, Nelly Korda hit six of 13 fairways and averaged 266.0 yards off the tee. She found 13 of 18 greens in regulation and needed 28 putts to complete her round. However, she was unable to make her only sand save attempt. Korda will aim to build on this strong start as she chases her first title of the season.

Nelly Korda jokes with sister Jessica after errant shots at Evian

During her opening round at the Amundi Evian Championship, Nelly Korda had two wayward shots that amusingly brought her sister Jessica into play. Jessica, who is working as an on-course reporter this week, was sitting in a shaded spot near the 14th green when Nelly’s tee shot on the par-3 flew left and over her head.

A hole later, Nelly Korda’s drive on the par-4 15th sailed right and again found its way toward Jessica’s area. After the round, the younger Korda joked about the close calls during a quick interview with her sister.

“Maybe you should have stayed in the fairway and I would’ve hit you,” Nelly told Jessica.

Reflecting on her round, Nelly Korda said her short game played a big role in helping her stay under par.

“Around the greens was really good. I saved a couple up-and-downs especially with having to pitch out. Overall, couple parts of my game helped me and rescued me, and the other parts let me down. That’s golf. Just going to try and figure it out on the range.”

Nelly Korda will aim to improve on her past finishes at the Amundi Evian Championship, where she secured T26 last year, T9 in 2023, T8 in 2022 and T19 in 2021, but has never won the event.

