How did Nelly Korda perform in Round 3 of the 2025 U.S. Women's Open?

Nelly Korda carded a 1-over 73 in the third round of the 2025 U.S. Women's Open and slipped to solo sixth. Following the third day, she aggregated at 4-under and was placed solo sixth.

On Saturday, May 31, Korda started the day at Erin Hills tied for second, three strokes back. However, her third round got off to a nightmare start as she bogeyed four holes on the front nine. She initially struggled with her putting and missed several close ones.

On the back nine, Korda pulled herself together and didn’t bogey another hole. She added three birdies over the last five holes to close the round at 1-over par.

Following the third round, Nelly Korda was three strokes behind Maja Stark. The Swedish star shot a 2-under 70 to finish the day with the 54-hole lead, one shot ahead of Julia Lopez Ramirez, who carded a 4-under 68.

Here's the leaderboard for the 2025 U.S. Women's Open after Round 3:

1. Maja Stark: -7

2. Julia Lopez Ramirez: -6

T3. Rio Takeda: -5

T3. Hinako Shibuno: -5

T3. Mao Saigo: -5

6. Nelly Korda: -4

T7. Minjee Lee: -3

T7. Linn Grant: -3

T7. Sarah Schmelzel: -3

T10. Ruoning Yin: -2

T10. Gaby Lopez: -2

T10. Yealimi Noh: -2

T13. Jin Young Ko: -1

T13. Yui Kawamoto: -1

T13. Hailee Cooper: -1

T13. Aline Krauter: -1

T13. Hannah Green: -1

T13. Andrea Lee: -1

T13. Jing Yan: -1

T13. Chiara Tamburlini: -1

T21. Charley Hull: E

T21. Angel Yin: E

T21. Chisato Iwai: E

T21. Ariya Jutanugarn: E

T21. Hye-Jin Choi: E

T21. A Lim Kim: E

Nelly Korda's hole-by-hole performance at the U.S. Women's Open 2025, Round 3 explored

Here's a look at hole-by-hole performance of Nelly Korda at the U.S. Women's Open 2025, Round 3:

Front Nine:

Par 5, Hole 1: 5 (E)

Par 4, Hole 2: 5 (+1)

Par 4, Hole 3: 4 (E)

Par 4, Hole 4: 4 (E)

Par 4, Hole 5: 5 (+1)

Par 3, Hole 6: 3 (E)

Par 5, Hole 7: 6 (+1)

Par 4, Hole 8: 4 (E)

Par 3, Hole 9: 4 (+1)

OUT: 40 (+4)

Back Nine:

Par 4, Hole 10: 4 (E)

Par 4, Hole 11: 4 (E)

Par 4, Hole 12: 4 (E)

Par 3, Hole 13: 3 (E)

Par 5, Hole 14: 4 (−1)

Par 4, Hole 15: 3 (−1)

Par 3, Hole 16: 3 (E)

Par 4, Hole 17: 4 (E)

Par 5, Hole 18: 4 (−1)

IN: 33 (−3)

TOTAL: 73 (+1)

