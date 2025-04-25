How old is Eugenio Chacarra? Former LIV Golf star’s age and more explored

Eugenio Chacarra is 25 and plays for the DP World Tour. He played for LIV Golf from 2022 to 2024 and left the Saudi-backed league to return to the DP World Tour. Two reasons for parting ways with LIV Golf were his frustration with the OWGR rankings and the non-renewal of his contract with LIV Golf.
The Spanish golfer won the Hero Indian Open on the DP World Tour in 2025, and following his triumph, he revealed (via Golf.com) how he came back to the European Tour by leaving LIV Golf behind.
“I decided when I was an amateur to go to another side of golf [LIV]. Coming out [of LIV], I didn’t know where I was going to play but I stayed patient," Eugenio Chacarra said.
"I know when I play my best, I am one of the best players in the world. I’ve already proved that. It’s just awesome. It needs to sink in, but I’m really proud, and I’m just happy.”
Chacarra also finished T4 at the 2025 Volvo China Open with 11 under and T20 at the 2025 Magical Kenya Open with 7 under.
How did Eugenio Chacarra perform in the LIV League in three years of tenure?
Eugenio Chacarra had two Top 10 finishes in the LIV League in 2024 at the LIV Golf Singapore with a T10 and at the LIV Golf Dallas - Stroke Play with a T10. He had one Top 10 finish in the LIV League in 2023 at the LIV Golf Invitational Tulsa with a T5.
In 2022, Chacarra triumphed only at the LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok with a score of 19 under. Here's a list of his performances over the three years:
2024 LIV Tournaments
- LIV Golf Mayakoba at the El Camaleón Golf Course: T32
- LIV Golf Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Country Club: T30
- LIV Golf Jeddah at the Royal Greens G&CC: T48
- LIV Golf Hong Kong at the Hong Kong Country Club: T15
- LIV Golf Miami at the Trump National Doral Golf Course: T39
- LIV Golf Adelaide at The Grange Golf Club: T45
- LIV Golf Singapore at the Sentosa Golf Club: T10
- LIV Golf Houston at the Golf Club of Houston: T41
- LIV Golf Nashville at the Grove: T18
- LIV Golf Andalucía at the Real Club Valderrama: T12
- LIV Golf United Kingdom at the JCB Golf and Country Club: T41
- LIV Golf Greenbrier at the Old White Course: T28
- LIV Golf Chicago at the Bolingbrook Golf Club: T40
- LIV Golf Dallas - Stroke Play at the Maridoe Golf Club: T10
2023 LIV Tournaments
- LIV Golf Invitational Mayakoba: T27
- LIV Golf Invitational Tucson: T20
- LIV Golf Invitational Orlando: T36
- LIV Golf Invitational Adelaide: T44
- LIV Golf Invitational Singapore: T13
- LIV Golf Invitational Tulsa: T5
- LIV Golf Invitational DC: T18
- LIV Golf Invitational Andalucía: T38
- LIV Golf Invitational London: T26
- LIV Golf Invitational Greenbrier: T25
- LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster: T43
- LIV Golf Invitational Chicago: T14
- LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah: T11
- LIV Golf Invitational Miami - Stroke Play: T30
2022 LIV Tournaments
- LIV Golf Invitational Portland at the Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club (Witch Hollow): T27
- LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster at the Trump National Golf Club (Bedminster): T23
- LIV Golf Invitational Boston at the International (Oaks Course): T35
- LIV Golf Invitational Chicago at the Rich Harvest Farms: T21
- LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok at the Stonehill Golf Club: Winner
- LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah at the Royal Greens G&CC: T25