How old is Eugenio Chacarra? Former LIV Golf star’s age and more explored

Eugenio Chacarra is 25 and plays for the DP World Tour. He played for LIV Golf from 2022 to 2024 and left the Saudi-backed league to return to the DP World Tour. Two reasons for parting ways with LIV Golf were his frustration with the OWGR rankings and the non-renewal of his contract with LIV Golf.

The Spanish golfer won the Hero Indian Open on the DP World Tour in 2025, and following his triumph, he revealed (via Golf.com) how he came back to the European Tour by leaving LIV Golf behind.

“I decided when I was an amateur to go to another side of golf [LIV]. Coming out [of LIV], I didn’t know where I was going to play but I stayed patient," Eugenio Chacarra said.

"I know when I play my best, I am one of the best players in the world. I’ve already proved that. It’s just awesome. It needs to sink in, but I’m really proud, and I’m just happy.”

Chacarra also finished T4 at the 2025 Volvo China Open with 11 under and T20 at the 2025 Magical Kenya Open with 7 under.

How did Eugenio Chacarra perform in the LIV League in three years of tenure?

Eugenio Chacarra had two Top 10 finishes in the LIV League in 2024 at the LIV Golf Singapore with a T10 and at the LIV Golf Dallas - Stroke Play with a T10. He had one Top 10 finish in the LIV League in 2023 at the LIV Golf Invitational Tulsa with a T5.

In 2022, Chacarra triumphed only at the LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok with a score of 19 under. Here's a list of his performances over the three years:

2024 LIV Tournaments

LIV Golf Mayakoba at the El Camaleón Golf Course: T32

LIV Golf Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Country Club: T30

LIV Golf Jeddah at the Royal Greens G&CC: T48

LIV Golf Hong Kong at the Hong Kong Country Club: T15

LIV Golf Miami at the Trump National Doral Golf Course: T39

LIV Golf Adelaide at The Grange Golf Club: T45

LIV Golf Singapore at the Sentosa Golf Club: T10

LIV Golf Houston at the Golf Club of Houston: T41

LIV Golf Nashville at the Grove: T18

LIV Golf Andalucía at the Real Club Valderrama: T12

LIV Golf United Kingdom at the JCB Golf and Country Club: T41

LIV Golf Greenbrier at the Old White Course: T28

LIV Golf Chicago at the Bolingbrook Golf Club: T40

LIV Golf Dallas - Stroke Play at the Maridoe Golf Club: T10

2023 LIV Tournaments

LIV Golf Invitational Mayakoba: T27

LIV Golf Invitational Tucson: T20

LIV Golf Invitational Orlando: T36

LIV Golf Invitational Adelaide: T44

LIV Golf Invitational Singapore: T13

LIV Golf Invitational Tulsa: T5

LIV Golf Invitational DC: T18

LIV Golf Invitational Andalucía: T38

LIV Golf Invitational London: T26

LIV Golf Invitational Greenbrier: T25

LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster: T43

LIV Golf Invitational Chicago: T14

LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah: T11

LIV Golf Invitational Miami - Stroke Play: T30

2022 LIV Tournaments

LIV Golf Invitational Portland at the Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club (Witch Hollow): T27

LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster at the Trump National Golf Club (Bedminster): T23

LIV Golf Invitational Boston at the International (Oaks Course): T35

LIV Golf Invitational Chicago at the Rich Harvest Farms: T21

LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok at the Stonehill Golf Club: Winner

LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah at the Royal Greens G&CC: T25

