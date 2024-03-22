How old is Kevin Streelman? All you need to know about the PGA Tour golfer

Kevin Streelman fired a bogey-free 7-under-64 on Thursday to take the single-stroke lead at the Valspar Championship 2024 after the first day. With the help of a new ball marker, which was approved by the USGA, the 46-year-old golfer completed the round in just 24 putts.

Streelman was born on November 4, 1978, in Winfield, Illinois, but he grew up in Wheaton. While growing up, he played tennis, basketball, baseball, and golf, but started taking golf seriously when he entered his freshman year at Wheaton Warrenville South High School. During this time, he also caddied at the Chicago Golf Club, which has been the venue for the US Open three times.

After achieving good results at junior events, Kevin started gaining notice from college coaches. Later, he joined Duke University in Durham, where he became more passionate about the game, and by his senior year, he had become the captain of the team. Soon after graduating in 2001, he turned professional and started playing on the Dakota's Tour.

Streelman worked hard for the next few years as he continued playing on the Dakotas Tour, US Pro Golf Tour, Gateway Tour, and Hooters Tour. Six years later, he earned the PGA Tour card after finishing 14th at the qualifying school. His first year on the PGA Tour was quite memorable, as he achieved four top tens, including a T4 finish at the Barclays.

The following year, the Duke University alum broke into the top 100 in the OWGR for the first time. He achieved two top-ten finishes, including a joint third-place finish at the Mayakoba Golf Classic.

Streelman's first win came at the 2013 Tampa Bay Classic, when he defeated Boo Weekley by two strokes. The same year, he made a T2 finish at the Players Championship and tied for third at the RBC Heritage. These results helped him reach 36th in the OWGR, his best-ever ranking.

Streelman's second win came at the 2014 Travelers Championship after defeating K. J. Choi and Sergio García by one shot. Since then, he has remained winless on the PGA Tour, although he has come close several times but hasn't been able to cross the final hurdle. Last season, he made 17 cuts in 31 starts and finished twice in the top ten. His best result was a runner-up finish at the 3M Open.

When will Kevin Streelman begin playing at the Valspar Championship on Friday?

The two-time PGA Tour winner is grouped with Richy Werenski and Carl Yuan for the second round of the Valspar Championship. The group will tee off from the first hole at 7:57 am ET.

While Richy Werenski fired 73 in the first round, Yuan was just one stroke behind Steelman after carding 65 on Thursday.