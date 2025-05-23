How old is new LPGA commissioner Craig Kessler? Age and other facts explored

The 39-year-old new LPGA commissioner, Craig Kessler, is replacing Mollie Marcoux Samaan for the post. The former will be in attendance at the next month's KPMG Women's PGA Championship for the first time in his new role, and the tournament will take place at the Fields Ranch East course.

Ad

Education-wise, Craig Kessler received a Master's in Business Administration degree from Harvard Business School, and before that, he did his undergraduate from Georgetown University.

After Kessler received his undergraduate degree, he joined the firm McKinsey & Company and continued until 2010. His other work experiences included working as a CEO for Buff City Soap, which expanded after he joined.

Apart from these corporate experiences, Kessler had business-related experience in the field of golf, having been a part of the PGA of America as the CEO. He was also the COO and the Head of Emerging Concepts at Topgolf.

Ad

Trending

Kessler also showed his writing skills in the past, as he's the best-selling author of the book, The Dad Advice Project. He stays in Dallas with his wife and three children.

Craig Kessler shared his thoughts after taking up the LPGA commissioner post

Craig Kessler shared his thoughts about the LPGA circuit and how the LPGA stood for a world-class experience of golf, creating a large-scale global impact. He also added, via LPGA Tour:

Ad

“From young girls who are picking up a club for the first time, to the LPGA Professionals helping teach this great game to people around the world, to the incredible athletes competing on Tour—the LPGA is driving the future of golf. I’m honored to join this powerful movement and eager to help build what comes next—together.

Ad

“This isn’t just about leading a sports organization – it’s about redefining what’s possible…This role is deeply personal to me – not just as a professional opportunity, but as a chance to make a difference in the world and create new opportunities for others. Golf changes lives. I believe in the LPGA’s mission, its members and its momentum. I can’t wait to get started.”

Ad

After Kessler's selection for the new LPGA post, Chair of the LPGA Board of Directors John B. Veihmeyer shared how the Tour needed a transformational leader and that Craig was a suited inspirational figure for that role. He continued to reflect on how Kessler had a genuine commitment to promoting women's sports and had an intimate bond with golf.

The LPGA Tour is having the Mayakoba Open this week, and following that, the LPGA Tour will have the 2025 U.S. Open at the Erin Hills Golf Course from May 29 to June 1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Chakraborty Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef. Know More