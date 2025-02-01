How old is Pebble Beach's iconic Cypress Tree? History explored

The Lone Cypress tree, located in Pebble Beach, is approximately 284 years old. It is one of the oldest Monterey Cypress trees and is believed to have been seeded around 1750.

As per Golf Digest, in 2004, it was planted at Pebble Beach Golf Links after replacing the pine trees at the venue. It is located on the 18th hole of the golf course.

However, over the years, the tree has suffered significant damage. As reported by Golf Digest, in 2014, a storm affected it. At that time, speaking of the incident, USGS's Tom Red said (via Golf Digest):

"I was standing on the 18th tee and conservatively the wind was blowing at least 40 miles an hour. I was just talking to Robert Trent Jones [Jr.] and said this reminds of 1967."

Trending

"I was a marshal on the sixth green at Pebble Beach [for the Bing Crosby National Pro-Am]. This was very similar to that. I remember Jack Nicklaus said he hit a 3-iron on the seventh hole. That's what it reminded me of," he added.

In 2019, it was again affected by severe weather and lost its limbs.

All you need to know about Pebble Beach Golf Links

The Pebble Beach Golf Links is a private golf course located in Pebble Beach, California. The venue is best known for hosting the PGA Tour's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament.

It is regarded as one of the most beautiful golf courses, situated in a scenic location surrounded by water. The venue was established in 1919. It was designed by Jack Neville and Douglas Grant and later renovated by Arnold Palmer and Thad Layton in 2016. It is a par-72 golf course with an area of 7,075 yards. Aside from the signature PGA Tour event, it has hosted major championships and other tournaments over the years.

The venue is hosting this week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament, featuring a stellar field of players, including Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, among others. Following the first round of the tournament on Thursday, January 30, Scottie Scheffler opened up about the venue.

Speaking of Pebble Beach, Scheffler said (via Tee Scripts):

"I think it's a combination. I think the ocean is what really makes people remember it. No. 7 is a hole that is unlike any other that you can play in the world. Yeah, I think there's that aspect to it," McIlroy said.

"But then when you get really down into the golf course, you know you have to play a lot of different shots, you have to curve it both ways, you have to control your distance well, have an understanding of how far the ball's going to go here close to the ocean where the air's cooler and the wind's a little bit heavier," he added.

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is a four-day tournament and will have its finale on Sunday, February 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback