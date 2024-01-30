How does the Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament work? Format, rules and more explored

The 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is not a regular PGA Tour event. This event not only has pro players, but also celebrity golfers who join the field for an exciting week of competition. Scheduled this year on February 1, the fervour leading up to and during the competition is quite high, which also reflects in its exclusive prize purse of $20 million.

As it is a signature event, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am would consist of only 80 pro golfers. They would be joined by 80 celebrity or amateur golfers in California. Teaming up for the tournament, pairs of players would take the field at the Pebble Beach Links course and the Spyglass Hill Golf course.

However, the celebrity golfers would play the first two rounds of the tournament and only the pros would advance to the weekend. The cut for the tournament is made after 54-holes, unlike the usual cut format for most tours.

While most tournaments also feature a cut that sees the top 65 golfers advance, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-am would see only the top 60 golfers advance to the final round due to its limited field.

Justin Rose is the defending champion of the tournament. The tournament would also be headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland.

Full field for 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament

Following is the full field for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament:

Ludvig Åberg

Byeong Hun An

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Keegan Bradley

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Corey Conners

Cam Davis

Jason Day

Thomas Detry

Nick Dunlap

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matthew Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Lucas Glover

Ben Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Adam Hadwin

Nick Hardy

Brian Harman

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Lee Hodges

Tom Hoge

Nicolai Hojgaard

Max Homa

Beau Hossler

Viktor Hovland

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Stephan Jaeger

S.H. Kim

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Kurt Kitayama

Matt Kuchar

Luke List

Peter Malnati

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Rory Mcllroy

Maverick McNealy

Keith Mitchell

Taylor Montgomery

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

Grayson Murray

Alex Noren

Matthieu Pavon

J.T. Poston

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose

Sam Ryder

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Adam Scott

Webb Simpson

Alex Smalley

J. J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Sepp Straka

Adam Svensson

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Brendon Todd

Erik van Rooyen

Brandon Wu

Cameron Young

Kevin Yu

The likes of Tom Brady, Alex Smith, Aaron Rodgers and Larry Fitzgerald are expected to play as celebrity golfers in the tournament.