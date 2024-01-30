How does the Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament work? Format, rules and more explored

The 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is not a regular PGA Tour event. This event not only has pro players, but also celebrity golfers who join the field for an exciting week of competition. Scheduled this year on February 1, the fervour leading up to and during the competition is quite high, which also reflects in its exclusive prize purse of $20 million.
As it is a signature event, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am would consist of only 80 pro golfers. They would be joined by 80 celebrity or amateur golfers in California. Teaming up for the tournament, pairs of players would take the field at the Pebble Beach Links course and the Spyglass Hill Golf course.
However, the celebrity golfers would play the first two rounds of the tournament and only the pros would advance to the weekend. The cut for the tournament is made after 54-holes, unlike the usual cut format for most tours.
While most tournaments also feature a cut that sees the top 65 golfers advance, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-am would see only the top 60 golfers advance to the final round due to its limited field.
Justin Rose is the defending champion of the tournament. The tournament would also be headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland.
Full field for 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament
Following is the full field for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament:
- Ludvig Åberg
- Byeong Hun An
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Keegan Bradley
- Sam Burns
- Patrick Cantlay
- Wyndham Clark
- Eric Cole
- Corey Conners
- Cam Davis
- Jason Day
- Thomas Detry
- Nick Dunlap
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Matthew Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Rickie Fowler
- Lucas Glover
- Ben Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Adam Hadwin
- Nick Hardy
- Brian Harman
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Russell Henley
- Lee Hodges
- Tom Hoge
- Nicolai Hojgaard
- Max Homa
- Beau Hossler
- Viktor Hovland
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Stephan Jaeger
- S.H. Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kurt Kitayama
- Matt Kuchar
- Luke List
- Peter Malnati
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Rory Mcllroy
- Maverick McNealy
- Keith Mitchell
- Taylor Montgomery
- Taylor Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- Grayson Murray
- Alex Noren
- Matthieu Pavon
- J.T. Poston
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Justin Rose
- Sam Ryder
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Adam Scott
- Webb Simpson
- Alex Smalley
- J. J. Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Sepp Straka
- Adam Svensson
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Brendon Todd
- Erik van Rooyen
- Brandon Wu
- Cameron Young
- Kevin Yu
The likes of Tom Brady, Alex Smith, Aaron Rodgers and Larry Fitzgerald are expected to play as celebrity golfers in the tournament.