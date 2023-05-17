How does the PGA Championship work? Exploring the format of the Golf Major

The 105th edition of the PGA championship will be held between May 18 and 21 at the Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York. Being one of the four major championships on the PGA Tour, the tournament has a rich history.

The PGA Championship began in 1916, when the PGA was first established in New York. The first championship was held at the Siwanoy country club in Bronxville. It soon came to be regarded as one of the most esteemed tournaments on the PGA tour. Originally designed as a match-play tournament, it was later changed to a stroke-play event.

Earlier, the tournament was held in August, just before Memorial Day, but since 2019, it has been shifted to May.

While the Masters is held in one set location, the other three majors often rotate courses. The PGA Championship has been held 13 times in New York, 11 times in Ohio and nine times in Pennsylvania. The competition has a standard 72-hole format and is held from Thursday through Sunday.

What is the qualification criteria for the PGA Championship?

The field consists of 156 professional golfers and the top 70 players after the first two rounds advance into the final rounds on Saturday and Sunday.

Past PGA champions automatically qualify for any future PGA Championships. They also receive invites for the next five editions of the other three majors. Along with that, the top 70 players in money standings on the PGA tour are given entry.

The PGA Championship's trophy is named after Rodman Wanamaker. While the original trophy has been retired, the champion is awarded a replica to keep for one year and another trophy that he keeps as the PGA champion.

Jack Nicklaus and Walter Hagen have won the most PGA titles, five each. Brooks Koepka, on the other hand, won back-to-back titles in 2018 and 2019. The most recent winner is Justin Thomas from the 2022 PGA championship.

This year's Championship has 99 out of the top 100 players in the field. World No. 1 Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler enter the championship as favorites. Rory McIlroy, Justin, Thomas and Brooks Koepka round off the top five strongest players in the field.

