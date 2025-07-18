  • home icon
  How did Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka & other LIV Golfers perform in the Open Championship 2025, Round 2?

How did Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka & other LIV Golfers perform in the Open Championship 2025, Round 2?

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Jul 18, 2025 23:58 GMT
LIV Golf Invitational - London - Day One - Source: Getty
LIV Golf stars Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson are tied for 34th at the Open Championship (Image Source: Getty)

The Open Championship 2025 had a contingent of 19 LIV Golf pros, but eight of them missed the cut. While Tyrrell Hatton, Lee Westwood, Marc Leishman, and Jason Kokrak were in contention, big names such as Brooks Koepka, Joaquin Niemann, and Cameron Smith failed to make it to the weekend at Royal Portrush.

On Friday, July 18, Bryson DeChambeau made a remarkable recovery after shooting 78 on Day 1. The two-time US Open champ fired a low 6-under 65 to surge 93 spots and jump inside the cutline. He picked up seven birdies against a lone bogey to finish at 1-over.

Henrik Stenson was another big mover of the day, shooting 68 after a 75 in the opening round. A birdie on the 17th hole helped him secure a weekend spot at Royal Portrush.

Tyrrell Hatton continued his strong run at the majors, firing a 2-under 69 to sit at 5-under and tied for fifth. Veteran Lee Westwood shot 70 and was tied for 12th, seven strokes back.

Marc Leishman carded a 73 in the first round, but a second-round 68 helped him jump 44 spots and tie for 26th at 1-under. Dean Burmester, Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, and Phil Mickelson were four LIV Golf professionals tied for 34th at even par.

Sergio Garcia shot 73 in the second round of the Open Championship and was tied for 51st alongside Stenson and DeChambeau.

LIV Golf pros' performance at the Open Championship 2025, Round 2 explored

Here's a look at each LIV Golf professionals' position at the Open Championship 2025 after Round 2:

  • T5 Tyrrell Hatton (ENG): -5 (68, 69)
  • T12 Lee Westwood (ENG): -3 (69, 70)
  • T26 Marc Leishman (AUS): -1 (73, 68)
  • T26 Jason Kokrak (USA): -1 (71, 70)
  • T34 Dean Burmester (RSA): E (71, 71)
  • T34 Phil Mickelson (USA): E (70, 72)
  • T34 Dustin Johnson (USA): E (73, 69)
  • T34 Jon Rahm (ESP): E (70, 72)
  • T51 Sergio Garcia (ESP): +1 (70, 73)
  • T51 Bryson DeChambeau (USA): +1 (78, 65)
  • T51 Henrik Stenson (SWE): +1 (75, 68)
Missed Cut

  1. CUT Joaquin Niemann (CHI): +2 (70, 74)
  2. CUT Carlos Ortiz (MEX): +3 (75, 70)
  3. CUT Tom McKibbin (NIR): +3 (72, 73)
  4. CUT John Catlin (USA): +4 (78, 68)
  5. CUT Lucas Herbert (AUS): +4 (74, 72)
  6. CUT Patrick Reed (USA): +5 (77, 70)
  7. CUT Louis Oosthuizen (RSA): +6 (77, 71)
  8. CUT Brooks Koepka (USA): +7 (75, 74)
  9. CUT Cameron Smith (AUS): +8 (72, 78)
About the author
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

