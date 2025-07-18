How did Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka & other LIV Golfers perform in the Open Championship 2025, Round 2?

The Open Championship 2025 had a contingent of 19 LIV Golf pros, but eight of them missed the cut. While Tyrrell Hatton, Lee Westwood, Marc Leishman, and Jason Kokrak were in contention, big names such as Brooks Koepka, Joaquin Niemann, and Cameron Smith failed to make it to the weekend at Royal Portrush.

On Friday, July 18, Bryson DeChambeau made a remarkable recovery after shooting 78 on Day 1. The two-time US Open champ fired a low 6-under 65 to surge 93 spots and jump inside the cutline. He picked up seven birdies against a lone bogey to finish at 1-over.

Henrik Stenson was another big mover of the day, shooting 68 after a 75 in the opening round. A birdie on the 17th hole helped him secure a weekend spot at Royal Portrush.

Tyrrell Hatton continued his strong run at the majors, firing a 2-under 69 to sit at 5-under and tied for fifth. Veteran Lee Westwood shot 70 and was tied for 12th, seven strokes back.

Marc Leishman carded a 73 in the first round, but a second-round 68 helped him jump 44 spots and tie for 26th at 1-under. Dean Burmester, Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, and Phil Mickelson were four LIV Golf professionals tied for 34th at even par.

Sergio Garcia shot 73 in the second round of the Open Championship and was tied for 51st alongside Stenson and DeChambeau.

LIV Golf pros' performance at the Open Championship 2025, Round 2 explored

Here's a look at each LIV Golf professionals' position at the Open Championship 2025 after Round 2:

T5 Tyrrell Hatton (ENG): -5 (68, 69)

Tyrrell Hatton (ENG): -5 (68, 69) T12 Lee Westwood (ENG): -3 (69, 70)

Lee Westwood (ENG): -3 (69, 70) T26 Marc Leishman (AUS): -1 (73, 68)

Marc Leishman (AUS): -1 (73, 68) T26 Jason Kokrak (USA): -1 (71, 70)

Jason Kokrak (USA): -1 (71, 70) T34 Dean Burmester (RSA): E (71, 71)

Dean Burmester (RSA): E (71, 71) T34 Phil Mickelson (USA): E (70, 72)

Phil Mickelson (USA): E (70, 72) T34 Dustin Johnson (USA): E (73, 69)

Dustin Johnson (USA): E (73, 69) T34 Jon Rahm (ESP): E (70, 72)

Jon Rahm (ESP): E (70, 72) T51 Sergio Garcia (ESP): +1 (70, 73)

Sergio Garcia (ESP): +1 (70, 73) T51 Bryson DeChambeau (USA): +1 (78, 65)

Bryson DeChambeau (USA): +1 (78, 65) T51 Henrik Stenson (SWE): +1 (75, 68)

Missed Cut

CUT Joaquin Niemann (CHI): +2 (70, 74) CUT Carlos Ortiz (MEX): +3 (75, 70) CUT Tom McKibbin (NIR): +3 (72, 73) CUT John Catlin (USA): +4 (78, 68) CUT Lucas Herbert (AUS): +4 (74, 72) CUT Patrick Reed (USA): +5 (77, 70) CUT Louis Oosthuizen (RSA): +6 (77, 71) CUT Brooks Koepka (USA): +7 (75, 74) CUT Cameron Smith (AUS): +8 (72, 78)

