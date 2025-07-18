How did Phil Mickelson perform in Round 2 of the 2025 Open Championship?

Phil Mickelson battled through tricky conditions at Royal Portrush on Friday to post a 1-over 72 in the second round of the 2025 Open Championship. The six-time major winner had an up-and-down day as occasional showers and shifting winds tested players throughout.

Mickelson got off to a slow start with a bogey on the opening hole, but settled into the game with five consecutive pars. He found his first birdie of the day on the par-5 7th to make the turn at even-par 36. On the back nine, he dropped shots with bogeys on the 11th and 14th but recovered with a birdie on the 17th to close the back nine in 36 (+1).

With opening rounds of 70 (-1) and 72 (+1), Phil Mickelson sits at even-par overall and is tied for 34th as he heads into the weekend.

Here’s a look at his Round 2 hole-by-hole scorecard:

Out (Front 9): 36 (E)

Hole 1 (Par 4): 5 – Bogey

Hole 2 (Par 5): 5 – Par

Hole 3 (Par 3): 3 – Par

Hole 4 (Par 4): 4 – Par

Hole 5 (Par 4): 4 – Par

Hole 6 (Par 3): 3 – Par

Hole 7 (Par 4): 3 – Birdie

Hole 8 (Par 4): 4 – Par

Hole 9 (Par 4): 5 – Par

In (Back 9): 36 (+1)

Hole 10 (Par 4): 4 – Par

Hole 11 (Par 4): 5 – Bogey

Hole 12 (Par 5): 5 – Par

Hole 13 (Par 3): 3 – Par

Hole 14 (Par 4): 5 – Bogey

Hole 15 (Par 4): 4 – Par

Hole 16 (Par 3): 3 – Par

Hole 17 (Par 4): 3 – Birdie

Hole 18 (Par 4): 4 – Par

Total: 72 (+1)

After completing two rounds at The Open, Phil Mickelson enters an exclusive club

Phil Mickelson has added another milestone to his legendary career. By making the cut at Royal Portrush, he now holds 103 cuts made in men’s major championships, moving past Gary Player’s record of 102.

Phil Mickelson at the 153rd Open Championship - Source: Getty

The six-time major winner has appeared in 127 majors since his debut at the 1990 U.S. Open. His consistency across decades places him second on the all-time cuts-made leaderboard, behind only Jack Nicklaus, who recorded 131 cuts in 164 major starts between 1957 and 1986.

This achievement shows Mickelson’s remarkable consistency over the years. He has made the cut in 81% of his major appearances and holds a personal record of 30 consecutive cuts between the 1999 PGA Championship and 2007 Masters.

At The Open, this is Mickelson’s 21st cut in 30 appearances. Earlier this year, he missed the cut at all three majors—5-over at the Masters, 9-over at the PGA Championship, and 8-over at the U.S. Open. His most recent start before Portrush was at LIV Golf Andalucía, where he tied for 23rd.

