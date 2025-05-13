How has each qualified LIV golfer performed at the PGA Championship in the past? Record explored

The much anticipated PGA Championship is set to be played at the iconic Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. 15 LIV Golf players and one of the league's reserve players have qualified to be a part of the star-studded field this week.
Martin Kaymer has had a stellar record at the PGA Championship. The Cleeks GC captain made his debut at the event in 2008, where he missed the cut. However, he was unfazed by the less than ideal result and took his learnings into the next two years.
The German golfer tied for sixth place in 2009. Kaymer went on to defeat fellow LIV golfer Bubba Watson in a three-hole playoff to win the 2010 PGA Championship. The event was Kaymer's first Major championship victory.
Bryson DeChambeau has made seven appearances at the PGA Championship with five cuts made. The two time Major championship winner's best finish in the tournament was during last year's edition. The Crushers GC captain placed second.
John Catlin has served as a reserve player on the LIV Golf league. He earned a spot on this week's PGA Championship through his International Federation ranking. He made his debut in the prestigious event in 2021 and missed the cut.
Qualified LIV Golf Players PGA Championship Record Explored
Here's a look at how LIV Golf's 15 players and one reserve player have performed at the PGA Championship in the past (via LIV Golf):
Richard Bland
- Starts - 1
- Cuts Made - 0
- Best Finish - MC (2022)
- Top 10 Finishes - 0
- Rounds Played - 2
- Low Round - 74
- Scoring Average - 75.00
Dean Burmester
- Starts - 4
- Cuts Made - 3
- Best Finish - T12 (2024)
- Top 10 Finishes - 0
- Rounds Played - 14
- Low Round - 65
- Scoring Average - 71.57
Bryson DeChambeau
- Starts - 7
- Cuts Made - 5
- Best Finish - 2 (2024)
- Top 10 Finishes - 3
- Rounds Played - 24
- Low Round - 64
- Scoring Average - 69.83
Sergio Garcia
- Starts - 24
- Cuts Made - 12
- Best Finish - 2 (1999), T2 (2008)
- Top 10 Finishes - 4
- Rounds Played - 68
- Low Round - 66
- Scoring Average - 71.76
Tyrrell Hatton
- Starts - 10
- Cuts Made - 8
- Best Finish - T10 (2016, 2018)
- Top 10 Finishes - 2
- Rounds Played - 36
- Low Round - 64
- Scoring Average - 70.56
Dustin Johnson
- Starts - 15
- Cuts Made - 11
- Best Finish - 2 (2019), T2 (2020)
- Top 10 Finishes - 6
- Rounds Played - 52
- Low Round - 65
- Scoring Average - 70.63
Martin Kaymer
- Starts - 15
- Cuts Made - 8
- Best Finish - WIN (2010)
- Top 10 Finishes - 3
- Rounds Played - 44
- Low Round - 65
- Scoring Average - 71.75
Brooks Koepka
- Starts - 12
- Cuts Made - 12
- Best Finish - WIN (2018, 2019, 2023)
- Top 10 Finishes - 6
- Rounds Played - 48
- Low Round - 63
- Scoring Average - 69.31
Tom McKibbin
- Starts - 0
- Cuts Made - 0
- Best Finish - 0
- Top 10 Finishes - 0
- Rounds Played - 0
- Low Round - NA
- Scoring Average - NA
Phil Mickelson
- Starts - 31
- Cuts Made - 28
- Best Finish - WIN (2005, 2021)
- Top 10 Finishes - 10
- Rounds Played - 116
- Low Round - 65
- Scoring Average - 71.09
Joaquin Niemann
- Starts - 7
- Cuts Made - 5
- Best Finish - T23 (2022)
- Top 10 Finishes - 0
- Rounds Played - 22
- Low Round - 67
- Scoring Average - 71.32
David Puig
- Starts - 1
- Cuts Made - 0
- Best Finish - MC (2024)
- Top 10 Finishes - 0
- Rounds Played - 2
- Low Round - 72
- Scoring Average - 72.50
Jon Rahm
- Starts - 8
- Cuts Made - 7
- Best Finish - T4 (2018)
- Top 10 Finishes - 2
- Rounds Played - 28
- Low Round - 66
- Scoring Average - 70.71
Patrick Reed
- Starts - 11
- Cuts Made - 9
- Best Finish - T2 (2017)
- Top 10 Finishes - 1
- Rounds Played - 40
- Low Round - 65
- Scoring Average - 70.38
Cameron Smith
- Starts - 9
- Cuts Made - 8
- Best Finish - T9 (2023)
- Top 10 Finishes - 1
- Rounds Played - 34
- Low Round - 65
- Scoring Average - 71.32
John Catlin (LIV Golf - Reserve Player)
- Starts - 1
- Cuts Made - 0
- Best Finish - MC (2021)
- Top 10 Finishes - 0
- Rounds Played - 2
- Low Round - 75
- Scoring Average - 77.00