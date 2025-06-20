How did Rickie Fowler perform in the 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 1?

Rickie Fowler carded an even-par 70 in the opening round of the 2025 Travelers Championship. Following the first day at TPC River Highlands, he is eight strokes behind the lead.
On Thursday, June 19, the six-time PGA Tour champion teed it up at the 2025 Travelers Championship after receiving another sponsor exemption this season. He made a birdie on the third hole but then bogeyed the sixth, finishing the front nine at 35. On the back nine, he made a bogey on the 12th but went under par with two birdies over the next five holes.
However, Rickie Fowler missed a seven-foot par save on the final hole to finish at even par. After the first round, he was tied for 43rd at TPC River Highlands.
The 36-year-old has been struggling with his form this season, and his first top-10 finish came only a couple of weeks ago. He also didn’t play in the U.S. Open last week after missing out on qualification.
Speaking of the Travelers Championship, Scottie Scheffler and Austin Eckroat share the lead after firing 62s, while Keegan Bradley, Rory McIlroy, and Wyndham Clark are in a three-way tie, two shots back.
Here’s a look at the leaderboard for the Travelers Championship 2025 after Round 1:
- T1. Austin Eckroat: -8
- T1. Scottie Scheffler: -8
- T3. Wyndham Clark: -6
- T3. Rory McIlroy: -6
- T3. Keegan Bradley: -6
- 6. Cameron Young: -5
- T7. Davis Riley: -4
- T7. Nick Taylor: -4
- T7. Jason Day: -4
- T7. Adam Hadwin: -4
- T7. Max Greyserman: -4
- T7. Tommy Fleetwood: -4
- T7. Viktor Hovland: -4
- T7. Brian Harman: -4
Rickie Fowler's hole-by-hole scorecard in the 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 1 explored
Here's a look at Rickie Fowler's hole-by-hole performance in the 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 1:
- Hole 1 (Par 4): 4 (E)
- Hole 2 (Par 4): 4 (E)
- Hole 3 (Par 4): 3 (-1)
- Hole 4 (Par 4): 4 (-1)
- Hole 5 (Par 3): 3 (-1)
- Hole 6 (Par 5): 6 (E)
- Hole 7 (Par 4): 4 (E)
- Hole 8 (Par 3): 3 (E)
- Hole 9 (Par 4): 4 (E)
- OUT: 35 (E)
- Hole 10 (Par 4): 4 (E)
- Hole 11 (Par 3): 3 (E)
- Hole 12 (Par 4): 5 (+1)
- Hole 13 (Par 5): 4 (E)
- Hole 14 (Par 4): 4 (E)
- Hole 15 (Par 4): 4 (E)
- Hole 16 (Par 3): 3 (E)
- Hole 17 (Par 4): 3 (-1)
- Hole 18 (Par 4): 5 (E)
- IN: 35 (E)
- Total: 70 (E)