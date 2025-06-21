How did Rickie Fowler perform in the 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 2?

Rickie Fowler had a disappointing day at the 2025 Travelers Championship as he shot 7-over 77 in the second round. Following the Friday action, he is tied for 67th and is a whopping 16 strokes back.

On Friday, June 20, Rickie Fowler entered TPC River Highlands eight strokes back. He began with a double bogey on the first hole before making five more bogeys on the next six holes.

After shooting 42 on the front nine, Rickie Fowler made his first birdie of the day on the tenth and then picked up another on the 13th. However, he needed a lot more to remain in contention. He finished the round with another double bogey to shoot 7-over.

Earlier, Justin Thomas and Tommy Fleetwood took the joint lead at the Travelers Championship alongside Scottie Scheffler. Following the second round, the trio was aggregating at 9-under and had a one-shot lead over Jason Day.

Here's a look at the leaderboard for the 2025 Travelers Championship after Round 2:

T1. Justin Thomas: -9

T1. Scottie Scheffler: -9

T1. Tommy Fleetwood: -9

4. Jason Day: -8

T5. Denny McCarthy: -7

T5. Austin Eckroat: -7

T7. Nick Taylor: -6

T7. Keegan Bradley: -6

T9. Patrick Cantlay: -5

T9. Eric Cole: -5

T9. Rory McIlroy: -5

T9. Harris English: -5

T13. Russell Henley: -4

T13. Wyndham Clark: -4

T13. Lucas Glover: -4

T16. Brian Harman: -3

T16. Joe Highsmith: -3

T16. Harry Hall: -3

T16. Byeong Hun An: -3

T16. Adam Hadwin: -3

T16. Ben Griffin: -3

T23. Hideki Matsuyama: -2

T23. Collin Morikawa: -2

T23. Davis Thompson: -2

T23. Stephan Jaeger: -2

T23. Max Greyserman: -2

T23. Cameron Young: -2

T23. Robert MacIntyre: -2

T23. Sam Burns: -2

Rickie Fowler's hole-by-hole scorecard in the 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 2 explored

Here's a look at Rickie Fowler's hole-by-hole performance in the 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 2:

Hole 1, Par 4: 6 (+2)

6 (+2) Hole 2, Par 4: 5 (+3)

5 (+3) Hole 3, Par 4: 5 (+4)

5 (+4) Hole 4, Par 4: 5 (+5)

5 (+5) Hole 5, Par 3: 3 (+5)

3 (+5) Hole 6, Par 5: 6 (+6)

6 (+6) Hole 7, Par 4: 5 (+7)

5 (+7) Hole 8, Par 3: 3 (+7)

3 (+7) Hole 9, Par 4: 4 (+7)

4 (+7) OUT: 42 (+7)

Hole 10, Par 4: 3 (+6)

3 (+6) Hole 11, Par 3: 3 (+6)

3 (+6) Hole 12, Par 4: 4 (+6)

4 (+6) Hole 13, Par 5: 4 (+5)

4 (+5) Hole 14, Par 4: 4 (+5)

4 (+5) Hole 15, Par 4: 4 (+5)

4 (+5) Hole 16, Par 3: 3 (+5)

3 (+5) Hole 17, Par 4: 4 (+5)

4 (+5) Hole 18, Par 4: 6 (+7)

6 (+7) IN: 35 (Even)

Total: 77 (+7)

