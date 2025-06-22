How did Rickie Fowler perform in the 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 3?

Following a dismal second round at the 2025 Travelers Championship, Rickie Fowler redeemed himself on Day 3. The star golfer fired a low 64 to make a 15-spot surge after the third round.

Ad

On Saturday, June 21, Fowler entered the field tied for 67th, 16 strokes back. He teed off with a birdie on the first hole and picked up two more to shoot 32 on the front nine. He added three more birdies on the back nine to post a blemish-free round.

Following the third round of the Travelers Championship, Rickie Fowler was aggregating at 1-over and was 17 shots off the lead. For the uninitiated, he has just one top-10 finish this season and only two overall in the past two seasons.

Ad

Trending

Speaking of the tournament, Tommy Fleetwood fired a bogey-free 7-under 63 to take the 54-hole, three-stroke lead over Russell Henley and Keegan Bradley. Henley posted a low 61 with the help of nine birdies to make an 11-spot jump, while Bradley also jumped five spots after shooting 63.

Jason Day was in solo fourth after shooting a 3-under 67, while Brian Harman, Wyndham Clark, and Harris English were tied for fifth at 8-under.

Here's the leaderboard for the Travelers Championship 2025 after Day 3:

Ad

1. Tommy Fleetwood -16

T2. Russell Henley -13

T2. Keegan Bradley -13

4. Jason Day -11

T5. Brian Harman -8

T5. Wyndham Clark -8

T5. Harris English -8

T8. Lucas Glover -7

T8. Rory McIlroy -7

T8. Patrick Cantlay -7

T8. Nick Taylor -7

T8. Denny McCarthy -7

T8. Scottie Scheffler -7

Rickie Fowler's hole-by-hole scorecard in the 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 3 explored

Here's a look at Rickie Fowler's hole-by-hole performance in the 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 3:

Ad

Front Nine (OUT)

Par 4, Hole 1: 3 (-1)

Par 4, Hole 2: 4 (E)

Par 4, Hole 3: 4 (E)

Par 4, Hole 4: 4 (E)

Par 3, Hole 5: 3 (E)

Par 5, Hole 6: 4 (-1)

Par 4, Hole 7: 3 (-2)

Par 3, Hole 8: 3 (E)

Par 4, Hole 9: 4 (E)

OUT: 32

Back Nine (IN)

Par 4, Hole 10: 4 (E)

Par 3, Hole 11: 2 (-1)

Par 4, Hole 12: 4 (E)

Par 5, Hole 13: 5 (E)

Par 4, Hole 14: 3 (-1)

Par 4, Hole 15: 3 (-2)

Par 3, Hole 16: 3 (E)

Par 4, Hole 17: 4 (E)

Par 4, Hole 18: 4 (E)

IN: 32

Total: 64 (-6)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More