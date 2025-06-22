How did Rickie Fowler perform in the 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 3?

Following a dismal second round at the 2025 Travelers Championship, Rickie Fowler redeemed himself on Day 3. The star golfer fired a low 64 to make a 15-spot surge after the third round.
On Saturday, June 21, Fowler entered the field tied for 67th, 16 strokes back. He teed off with a birdie on the first hole and picked up two more to shoot 32 on the front nine. He added three more birdies on the back nine to post a blemish-free round.
Following the third round of the Travelers Championship, Rickie Fowler was aggregating at 1-over and was 17 shots off the lead. For the uninitiated, he has just one top-10 finish this season and only two overall in the past two seasons.
Speaking of the tournament, Tommy Fleetwood fired a bogey-free 7-under 63 to take the 54-hole, three-stroke lead over Russell Henley and Keegan Bradley. Henley posted a low 61 with the help of nine birdies to make an 11-spot jump, while Bradley also jumped five spots after shooting 63.
Jason Day was in solo fourth after shooting a 3-under 67, while Brian Harman, Wyndham Clark, and Harris English were tied for fifth at 8-under.
Here's the leaderboard for the Travelers Championship 2025 after Day 3:
- 1. Tommy Fleetwood -16
- T2. Russell Henley -13
- T2. Keegan Bradley -13
- 4. Jason Day -11
- T5. Brian Harman -8
- T5. Wyndham Clark -8
- T5. Harris English -8
- T8. Lucas Glover -7
- T8. Rory McIlroy -7
- T8. Patrick Cantlay -7
- T8. Nick Taylor -7
- T8. Denny McCarthy -7
- T8. Scottie Scheffler -7
Rickie Fowler's hole-by-hole scorecard in the 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 3 explored
Here's a look at Rickie Fowler's hole-by-hole performance in the 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 3:
Front Nine (OUT)
- Par 4, Hole 1: 3 (-1)
- Par 4, Hole 2: 4 (E)
- Par 4, Hole 3: 4 (E)
- Par 4, Hole 4: 4 (E)
- Par 3, Hole 5: 3 (E)
- Par 5, Hole 6: 4 (-1)
- Par 4, Hole 7: 3 (-2)
- Par 3, Hole 8: 3 (E)
- Par 4, Hole 9: 4 (E)
- OUT: 32
Back Nine (IN)
- Par 4, Hole 10: 4 (E)
- Par 3, Hole 11: 2 (-1)
- Par 4, Hole 12: 4 (E)
- Par 5, Hole 13: 5 (E)
- Par 4, Hole 14: 3 (-1)
- Par 4, Hole 15: 3 (-2)
- Par 3, Hole 16: 3 (E)
- Par 4, Hole 17: 4 (E)
- Par 4, Hole 18: 4 (E)
- IN: 32
- Total: 64 (-6)