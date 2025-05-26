How did Rickie Fowler perform at the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025? Performance explored 

Rickie Fowler had a grear chance to win the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025, his first event in two years. However, he played his worst golf of the week on Day 4 and eventually finished outside the top-15.

On Sunday, May 25, Fowler entered the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 with a four-stroke deficit behind Ben Griffin and Matti Schmid. He didn't have a great start, making three bogeys and just one birdie on the front nine. On the back nine, he started with a birdie but double-bogeyed the next hole. He made one more bogey to eventually shoot a 4-over 74.

Following the four-day action at the Colonial Golf Club, Rickie Fowler finished at 5-under and tied for 16th, seven strokes back. For the uninitiated, the six-time PGA Tour champion hasn't recorded even a single top-ten finish this season.

Speaking of the event, Ben Griffin emerged victorious after shooting 71 in the final round. He aggregated at 12-under and posted a one-shot win over Schmid. Bud Cauley finished solo third after shooting 67, while Tommy Fleetwood and Scottie Scheffler tied for fourth, four strokes back.

Here's a look at the leaderboard for the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025:

1. Ben Griffin –12

2. Matti Schmid –11

3. Bud Cauley –9

T4. Tommy Fleetwood –8

T4. Scottie Scheffler –8

T6. Aldrich Potgieter –7

T6. Harry Hall –7

T6. J.J. Spaun –7

T6. Ryo Hisatsune –7

T6. Robert MacIntyre –7

T11. Gary Woodland –6

T11. Vince Whaley –6

T11. Karl Vilips –6

T11. Andrew Novak –6

T11. Nick Hardy –6

Rickie Fowler's hole-by-hole performance at the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025, Round 4, explored

Here's a look at the hole-by-hole performance of Rickie Fowler at the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025, Round 4:

Front Nine

Par 5, Hole 1: 5 (E)

Par 4, Hole 2: 4 (E)

Par 4, Hole 3: 5 (+1)

Par 3, Hole 4: 4 (+2)

Par 4, Hole 5: 3 (+1)

Par 4, Hole 6: 4 (+1)

Par 4, Hole 7: 5 (+2)

Par 3, Hole 8: 3 (+2)

Par 4, Hole 9: 4 (+2)

OUT: 37 (+2)

Back Nine

Par 4, Hole 10: 3 (+1)

Par 5, Hole 11: 7 (+3)

Par 4, Hole 12: 4 (+3)

Par 3, Hole 13: 3 (+3)

Par 4, Hole 14: 4 (+3)

Par 4, Hole 15: 4 (+3)

Par 3, Hole 16: 3 (+3)

Par 4, Hole 17: 5 (+4)

Par 4, Hole 18: 4 (+4)

IN: 37 (+2)

Total: 74 (+4)

