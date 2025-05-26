How did Rickie Fowler perform at the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025? Performance explored 

Rickie Fowler had a grear chance to win the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025, his first event in two years. However, he played his worst golf of the week on Day 4 and eventually finished outside the top-15.
On Sunday, May 25, Fowler entered the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 with a four-stroke deficit behind Ben Griffin and Matti Schmid. He didn't have a great start, making three bogeys and just one birdie on the front nine. On the back nine, he started with a birdie but double-bogeyed the next hole. He made one more bogey to eventually shoot a 4-over 74.
Following the four-day action at the Colonial Golf Club, Rickie Fowler finished at 5-under and tied for 16th, seven strokes back. For the uninitiated, the six-time PGA Tour champion hasn't recorded even a single top-ten finish this season.
Speaking of the event, Ben Griffin emerged victorious after shooting 71 in the final round. He aggregated at 12-under and posted a one-shot win over Schmid. Bud Cauley finished solo third after shooting 67, while Tommy Fleetwood and Scottie Scheffler tied for fourth, four strokes back.
Here's a look at the leaderboard for the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025:
- 1. Ben Griffin –12
- 2. Matti Schmid –11
- 3. Bud Cauley –9
- T4. Tommy Fleetwood –8
- T4. Scottie Scheffler –8
- T6. Aldrich Potgieter –7
- T6. Harry Hall –7
- T6. J.J. Spaun –7
- T6. Ryo Hisatsune –7
- T6. Robert MacIntyre –7
- T11. Gary Woodland –6
- T11. Vince Whaley –6
- T11. Karl Vilips –6
- T11. Andrew Novak –6
- T11. Nick Hardy –6
Rickie Fowler's hole-by-hole performance at the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025, Round 4, explored
Here's a look at the hole-by-hole performance of Rickie Fowler at the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025, Round 4:
Front Nine
- Par 5, Hole 1: 5 (E)
- Par 4, Hole 2: 4 (E)
- Par 4, Hole 3: 5 (+1)
- Par 3, Hole 4: 4 (+2)
- Par 4, Hole 5: 3 (+1)
- Par 4, Hole 6: 4 (+1)
- Par 4, Hole 7: 5 (+2)
- Par 3, Hole 8: 3 (+2)
- Par 4, Hole 9: 4 (+2)
- OUT: 37 (+2)
Back Nine
- Par 4, Hole 10: 3 (+1)
- Par 5, Hole 11: 7 (+3)
- Par 4, Hole 12: 4 (+3)
- Par 3, Hole 13: 3 (+3)
- Par 4, Hole 14: 4 (+3)
- Par 4, Hole 15: 4 (+3)
- Par 3, Hole 16: 3 (+3)
- Par 4, Hole 17: 5 (+4)
- Par 4, Hole 18: 4 (+4)
- IN: 37 (+2)
- Total: 74 (+4)