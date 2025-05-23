How did Rickie Fowler perform in the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025, Round 1?

Rickie Fowler fired an even-par 70 in the opening round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025. He picked up two birdies and two bogeys to tie for 57th and finish seven strokes off the lead.

On Thursday, May 22, Fowler started the first day at Colonial Golf Club with straight pars on the front nine. He finished the first half at even par but soon went 2-under with the help of two birdies on the next four holes. However, it was short-lived as he made bogeys on the 14th and 15th to go back to even par.

Rickie Fowler failed to add another birdie in the remaining holes and had to settle for an even-par 70. Following the opening round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025, he is seven shots behind John Pak, who fired a low 63 to take the early lead.

Pak holds a three-shot lead over nine golfers, including Ben Griffin and Matt Wallace. Brian Harman, Akshay Bhatia, and Tommy Fleetwood are among the seven golfers tied for 11th at 3-under.

Here's a look at the leaderboard for the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 after round 1:

1: John Pak −7

T2: Patrick Rodgers −4

T2: Ryo Hisatsune −4

T2: Matti Schmid −4

T2: Matt Wallace −4

T2: Beau Hossler −4

T2: Bud Cauley −4

T2: J.T. Poston −4

T2: J.J. Spaun −4

T2: Ben Griffin −4

T11: Brian Harman −3

T11: Andrew Novak −3

T11: Akshay Bhatia −3

T11: Tommy Fleetwood −3

T11: Webb Simpson −3

T11: Ryan Gerard −3

T11: Chris Gotterup −3

T11: Brice Garnett −3

T11: Adam Svensson −3

Rickie Fowler's hole-by-hole performance at the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025, Round 1 explored

Here's a look at the hole-by-hole performance of Rickie Fowler at the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025, Round 1:

Hole 1, Par 5: 5 (E)

Hole 2, Par 4: 4 (E)

Hole 3, Par 4: 4 (E)

Hole 4, Par 3: 3 (E)

Hole 5, Par 4: 4 (E)

Hole 6, Par 4: 4 (E)

Hole 7, Par 4: 4 (E)

Hole 8, Par 3: 3 (E)

Hole 9, Par 4: 4 (E)

OUT: 35 (E)

Hole 10, Par 4: 3 (−1)

Hole 11, Par 5: 5 (−1)

Hole 12, Par 4: 4 (−1)

Hole 13, Par 3: 2 (−2)

Hole 14, Par 4: 5 (−1)

Hole 15, Par 4: 5 (E)

Hole 16, Par 3: 3 (E)

Hole 17, Par 4: 4 (E)

Hole 18, Par 4: 4 (E)

In: 35 (E)

Total: 70 (E)

