How did Rickie Fowler perform in the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025, Round 3? 

Rickie Fowler continued his good run at the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 as he shot a 3-under 67 in the third round. Following the 54-hole action, he is aggregated at 9-under and is just four shots off the lead.

Ad

On Saturday, May 24, Fowler entered the third day at Colonial five strokes back. He began the round with two straight birdies and closed the front nine at 3-under with three birdies. His lone bogey came on the par-5 12th hole, but he made another birdie on the penultimate hole to close at 3-under.

Fowler is in contention for his first title in nearly two years, but to claim it, he will have to overtake Ben Griffin and Matti Schmid, who hold the joint four-stroke lead at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Both fired a 2-under 68 to maintain their lead after 54 holes. Robert MacIntyre and Nick Hardy were tied for fourth at 8-under, while Scottie Scheffler jumped to T7 after firing a 6-under 64 on Friday.

Ad

Trending

Here's the leaderboard for the Charles Schwab Challenge after Round 3:

T1. Ben Griffin (-13)

T1. Matti Schmid (-13)

3. Rickie Fowler (-9)

T4. Robert MacIntyre (-8)

T4. Nick Hardy (-8)

T4. Akshay Bhatia (-8)

T7. Scottie Scheffler (-7)

T7. Andrew Novak (-7)

T7. Kurt Kitayama (-7)

T10. Lucas Glover (-6)

T10. Karl Vilips (-6)

T10. Bud Cauley (-6)

T10. J. J. Spaun (-6)

T10. Emiliano Grillo (-6)

T10. Tommy Fleetwood (-6)

T10. Ryo Hisatsune (-6)

T10. John Pak (-6)

T18. Eric Cole (-5)

T18. Ricky Castillo (-5)

T18. Hideki Matsuyama (-5)

T18. Kris Ventura (-5)

T18. Aldrich Potgieter (-5)

T18. Pierceson Coody (-5)

T18. Harry Hall (-5)

Ad

Rickie Fowler's hole-by-hole performance at the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025, Round 3 explored

Here's a look at the hole-by-hole performance of Rickie Fowler at the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025, Round 3:

Par 5, Hole 1: 4 (-1)

4 (-1) Par 4, Hole 2: 3 (-2)

3 (-2) Par 4, Hole 3: 4 (-2)

4 (-2) Par 3, Hole 4: 3 (-2)

3 (-2) Par 4, Hole 5: 4 (-2)

4 (-2) Par 4, Hole 6: 3 (-3)

3 (-3) Par 4, Hole 7 : 4 (-3)

: 4 (-3) Par 3, Hole 8: 3 (-3)

3 (-3) Par 4, Hole 9: 4 (-3)

4 (-3) IN: 32 (-3)

32 (-3) Par 4, Hole 10: 4 (-3)

4 (-3) Par 5, Hole 11: 5 (-2)

5 (-2) Par 4, Hole 12: 5 (-2)

5 (-2) Par 3, Hole 13: 3 (-2)

3 (-2) Par 4, Hole 14: 4 (-2)

4 (-2) Par 4, Hole 15: 4 (-2)

4 (-2) Par 3, Hole 16: 3 (-3)

3 (-3) Par 4, Hole 17: 3 (-3)

3 (-3) Par 4, Hole 18: 4 (-3)

4 (-3) OUT: 35 (E)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More