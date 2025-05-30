How did Rickie Fowler perform in Round 2 of the 2025 Memorial Tournament?

Rickie Fowler has completed his second round at the 2025 Memorial Tournament, currently being held at Muirfield Village Golf Club. The event marks his 13th start of the season, and after an even-par 72 in the opening round, Fowler followed it up with a 1-over 73 on Friday. He sits at T19 on the leaderboard after his Round 2 play on Friday, May 30.

Ad

Fowler had a rough start with a bogey on the 1st hole and a double bogey on the par-4 3rd. He bounced back with birdies on the 5th, 7th, and 8th, but made another double bogey on the 9th, finishing the front nine in 38 strokes.

His back nine was much steadier and a bogey-free. He made one birdie on the par-5 15th and eight pars, closing with 35 strokes.

Here is a detailed look at his Round 2 scorecard:

Ad

Trending

Front Nine (Out)

Hole 1: Par 4 – 5

Hole 2: Par 4 – 4

Hole 3: Par 4 – 6

Hole 4: Par 3 – 3

Hole 5: Par 5 – 4

Hole 6: Par 4 – 4

Hole 7: Par 5 – 4

Hole 8: Par 3 – 2

Hole 9: Par 4 – 6

Total: 38

Back Nine (In)

Hole 10: Par 4 – 4

Hole 11: Par 5 – 5

Hole 12: Par 3 – 3

Hole 13: Par 4 – 4

Hole 14: Par 4 – 4

Hole 15: Par 5 – 4

Hole 16: Par 3 – 3

Hole 17: Par 4 – 4

Hole 18: Par 4 – 4

Total: 35

How did Rickie Fowler perform in the first round at the Memorial Tournament?

Rickie Fowler started the Memorial Tournament with an even-par 72 in the first round on Thursday. He made six birdies, four bogeys, and one double bogey, which proved a better round compared to his second day performance.

Ad

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch - Source: Imagn

Here is a complete look at his Round 1 scorecard:

Ad

Front Nine (Out)

Hole 1: Par 4 – 5

Hole 2: Par 4 – 4

Hole 3: Par 4 – 3

Hole 4: Par 3 – 3

Hole 5: Par 5 – 5

Hole 6: Par 4 – 3

Hole 7: Par 5 – 4

Hole 8: Par 3 – 4

Hole 9: Par 4 – 3

Total: 34

Back Nine (In)

Hole 10: Par 4 – 4

Hole 11: Par 5 – 4

Hole 12: Par 3 – 4

Hole 13: Par 4 – 4

Hole 14: Par 4 – 4

Hole 15: Par 5 – 5

Hole 16: Par 3 – 5

Hole 17: Par 4 – 3

Hole 18: Par 4 – 5

Total: 38

So far this season, Rickie Fowler has played 12 events, recording no top-10 finish. His best result came in the Truist Championship at The Philadelphia Cricket Club, where he finished T15. He missed the cut at the PGA Championship and recently claimed T16 at Charles Schwab Challenge.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sonali Verma Know More