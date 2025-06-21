How did Rory McIlroy perform in the 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 2?

Unlike the first day, Rory McIlroy had some struggles at the 2025 Travelers Championship during the second round. The World No. 2 golfer struggled initially but recovered in time to shoot a 1-over 71 on Day 2.

On Friday, June 20, McIlroy entered the TPC River Highlands just two strokes off the lead. However, he had a rough start to the day as he three-putted the first hole for a bogey. The putting woes continued as he made two more bogeys on the next three holes.

Rory McIlroy's first birdie of the day came on the par-4 6th hole, but he made his fourth bogey of the day on the immediate next hole and finished the front nine with a 38. On the back nine, the Northern Irishman showed some resilience, picking up three birdies.

McIlroy was at even par until the 17th, where he again two-putted for his fifth bogey of the day. Following the second round action, he was tied alongside Eric Cole, Patrick Cantlay, and Harris English at 4-under.

Earlier, Justin Thomas and Tommy Fleetwood carded 64 and 65, respectively, to join Scottie Scheffler for the 36-hole lead. They were tied at 9-under and held a one-shot lead over Jason Day.

Here’s a leaderboard for the Travelers Championship after Round 2:

T1. Justin Thomas: -9

T1. Scottie Scheffler: -9

T1. Tommy Fleetwood: -9

4. Jason Day: -8

T5. Denny McCarthy: -7

T5. Austin Eckroat: -7

T7. Nick Taylor: -6

T7. Keegan Bradley: -6

T9. Patrick Cantlay: -5

T9. Eric Cole: -5

T9. Rory McIlroy: -5

T9. Harris English: -5

Rory McIlroy's hole-by-hole scorecard in the 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 2 explored

Here's a look at Rory McIlroy's hole-by-hole performance in the 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 2:

Hole 1, Par 4: 5 (+1)

5 (+1) Hole 2, Par 4: 4 (+1)

4 (+1) Hole 3, Par 4: 5 (+2)

5 (+2) Hole 4, Par 4: 5 (+3)

5 (+3) Hole 5, Par 3: 3 (+3)

3 (+3) Hole 6, Par 5: 4 (+2)

4 (+2) Hole 7, Par 4: 5 (+3)

5 (+3) Hole 8, Par 3: 3 (+3)

3 (+3) Hole 9, Par 4: 4 (+3)

4 (+3) OUT: 38 (+3)

Hole 10, Par 4: 3 (+2)

3 (+2) Hole 11, Par 3: 3 (+2)

3 (+2) Hole 12, Par 4: 4 (+2)

4 (+2) Hole 13, Par 5: 4 (+1)

4 (+1) Hole 14, Par 4: 4 (+1)

4 (+1) Hole 15, Par 4: 3 (E)

3 (E) Hole 16, Par 3: 3 (E)

3 (E) Hole 17, Par 4: 5 (+1)

5 (+1) Hole 18, Par 4: 4 (+1)

4 (+1) IN: 33 (-2)

Total: 71 (+1)

