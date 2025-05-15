How did Rory McIlroy perform in his last 5 events before the 2025 PGA Championship?

Rory McIlroy is one of the fan favourites walking into the 2025 PGA Championship started on May 15. Even in the PGA Power Rankings for this tournament, McIlroy is the second favourite to win after Scottie Scheffler. Interestingly, he has been in terrific form this season and is one of only two players to win multiple events this season.

The PGA Championship began on May 15, and before the tournament's focus shifts to the results, let's take a look at Rory McIlroy's performance in his last five events.

#1 Rory McIlroy at the 2025 Truist Championship - T7

PGA: Truist Championship - Final Round - Source: Imagn

The latest career Grand Slam winner performed admirably at the 2025 Truist Championship, held at the Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) from May 8 to 11. Rory McIlroy finished tied for seventh position with a total score of 10 under par. Interestingly, McIlroy claimed to have some game rust during this competition, and how it prepared him for the following PGA Championship.

#2 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans - T12

Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Day Four - Source: Getty

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry were the defending champions in the 2025 Zurich Classic. The event was highly anticipated, given that it followed McIlroy's spectacular victory at Augusta National. Both superstar golfers did their best but were unable to stand tall at the end.

They ended the event with a total score of 22 under par and tied for 12th place. Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin won the competition with 28 strokes under par.

#3 2025 Masters - Winner

The Masters - Final Round - Source: Getty

Rory McIlroy won the 2025 Masters, becoming the sixth player in history to complete a career Grand Slam. He was unstoppable in this tournament, and while there was a lot of back and forth, he eventually won after a dramatic playoff.

McIlroy finished the tournament with a total score of 11-under par. Later, he played in a playoff with Justin Rose, which he eventually won with a birdie on the opening hole.

#4 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open - T5

GOLF: MAR 29 PGA Texas Children's Houston Open - Source: Getty

Rory McIlroy competed in the Houston Open as his final preparations for the Masters Tournament at Augusta National. The 36-year-old performed admirably in the competition, finishing with a total score of 265, 15 strokes under par. This score led him to tie for fifth place. Min Woo Lee eventually won the tournament with a 20-under-par score.

#5 2025 The Players Championship - Winner

THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 - Final Round - Source: Getty

The 2025 Players Championship was played at TPC Sawgrass from March 13 to 17. McIlroy claimed the prestigious title and it was his second win of the season. He finished the event with a total score of 276, 12 strokes under par. He delivered an excellent performance, earning $4.5 million in prize money.

