How did Rory McIlroy perform in R2 of the Open Championship?

Rory McIlroy completed his second round at the 2025 Open Championship with a two‑under‑par 69 on the Dunluce Course at Royal Portrush on Friday, July 18. Starting on the first hole, McIlroy opened with a birdie before recording a par at the long par‑5 second.

A bogey on the par‑3 third briefly returned him to even par, but he responded by picking up a stroke at the short par‑4 fourth hole. The outward half closed with four consecutive pars from the fifth through the ninth, producing an even‑par 36 on the front nine.

Turning for home, McIlroy steadied his round with a run of five under or even pars from the 10th to the 14th, punctuated only by a birdie at the par‑5 12th. Another birdie followed at the par‑3 14th, moving him to two-under for the day. He then carded even pars on the final four holes, reaching the clubhouse with a back‑nine 33.

The Northern Irishman's Round 2 featured four birdies and two bogeys, with twelve pars filling out the card, and no double bogeys recorded. Rory McIlroy's total of 69 left him two strokes under par for the day, maintaining momentum heading into the third round of the championship on Saturday.

Here is Rory McIlroy’s scorecard for Round 2 of the 2025 Open Championship:

Hole 1: 3 (Birdie)

Hole 2: 5 (Par)

Hole 3: 4 (Bogey)

Hole 4: 3 (Birdie)

Hole 5: 5 (Bogey)

Hole 6: 3 (Par)

Hole 7: 5 (Par)

Hole 8: 4 (Par)

Hole 9: 4 (Par)

Hole 10: 4 (Par)

Hole 11: 4 (Par)

Hole 12: 4 (Birdie)

Hole 13: 3 (Par)

Hole 14: 3 (Birdie)

Hole 15: 4 (Par)

Hole 16: 3 (Par)

Hole 17: 4 (Par)

Hole 18: 4 (Par)

Rory McIlroy left surprised after R1 Open Championship scoring

Rory McIlroy finished the opening round of the 2025 Open Championship with a one‑under‑par 70, leaving him a few shots off the pace. After reaching three-under through his first 10 holes on Thursday, 17 July, the five-time major slipped back with bogeys on three holes coming home.

Speaking in a post-round interview, McIlroy said he had anticipated that the leading score would push to six or seven under-par, and he was surprised it did not. Nevertheless, he noted that his position on the leaderboard kept him within striking distance of the early lead. He said:

"I was sort of surprised. There's a few guys at 4-under, but I'm surprised 4-under is leading. I thought someone might have gone out there and shot 6 or 7 today. Only three back with 54 holes to go, I'm really happy with where I am.”

Rory McIlroy also remarked that having the support of the entire country behind him was an incredible experience. He finished the opening round tied for 20th with seven players and was placed T11 after his R2 play.

