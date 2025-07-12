How did Rory McIlroy perform in Round 3 of the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open?

Rory McIlroy delivered another strong performance at The Renaissance Club on Saturday, firing a four-under 66 to stay in contention for the Genesis Scottish Open title. The world No. 2 now sits at 11-under for the tournament, tied for the lead with American Chris Gotterup heading into the final round.

McIlroy’s third round featured five birdies and a single bogey. He started well with a birdie at the par-5 third but gave a shot back on the seventh. The Northern Irishman quickly recovered, adding birdies on the eighth, 10th, par-3 14th, and 16th.

At the par-5 16th, McIlroy found himself in trouble after a wayward drive landed in the rough. However, he recovered with a solid approach and rolled in an uphill birdie putt. He nearly added another birdie on the 17th but missed the chance by inches. On the final hole, a 340-yard drive set up another opportunity, but his putt narrowly missed again.

Rory McIlroy at the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 - Day Three - Source: Getty

Here is Rory McIlroy's hole-by-hole scorecard from Round 3 at the Genesis Scottish Open:

Hole 1 (Par 4): 4 (Par)

4 (Par) Hole 2 (Par 4): 4 (Par)

4 (Par) Hole 3 (Par 5): 4 (Birdie)

4 (Birdie) Hole 4 (Par 4): 4 (Par)

4 (Par) Hole 5 (Par 4): 4 (Par)

4 (Par) Hole 6 (Par 3): 3 (Par)

3 (Par) Hole 7 (Par 4): 5 (Bogey)

5 (Bogey) Hole 8 (Par 4): 3 (Birdie)

3 (Birdie) Hole 9 (Par 3): 3 (Par)

Out: 34 (-1)

Hole 10 (Par 5): 4 (Birdie)

4 (Birdie) Hole 11 (Par 4): 4 (Par)

4 (Par) Hole 12 (Par 3): 3 (Par)

3 (Par) Hole 13 (Par 4): 4 (Par)

4 (Par) Hole 14 (Par 3): 2 (Birdie)

2 (Birdie) Hole 15 (Par 4): 4 (Par)

4 (Par) Hole 16 (Par 5): 4 (Birdie)

4 (Birdie) Hole 17 (Par 3): 3 (Par)

3 (Par) Hole 18 (Par 4): 4 (Par)

In: 32 (-3)

Total: 66 (-4)

With earlier rounds of 68 and 65, Rory McIlroy’s total stands at 11-under as he aims for his second Scottish Open win. England’s Matt Fitzpatrick and Marco Penge are two shots behind, tied for third with Wyndham Clark and Jake Knapp.

After Masters triumph, Rory McIlroy resets for the season with a strong position at the Scottish Open

Rory McIlroy’s performance in Scotland marks a strong return to form since his career-defining victory at the Masters in April, where he completed the career Grand Slam. Speaking to Sky Sports, McIlroy admitted the win was a huge moment for him and that he needed time to process it.

"It is my first realistic chance to win after the Masters. I have had a great season but yes, and I have said this before, when you do something you that have dreamt of for your whole life, and then do it, it was a huge moment in my life and career,” McIlroy said.

“I just need that little bit of time, and to be back here for the last couple of weeks and digest all of it, I feel like I came here for this tournament with renewed enthusiasm and excitement for the rest of the year.”

Rory McIlroy’s 2025 season has already been remarkable. He has picked up three titles, starting with the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at 21-under, followed by THE PLAYERS Championship in March at 12-under, and then the Masters at Augusta with a total of 11-under. His victory at Augusta marked his 29th career win on the PGA Tour.

