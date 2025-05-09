How did Rory McIlroy do in Round 2 of the 2025 Truist Championship?

Rory McIlroy is the defending champion at the 2025 Truist Championship. The tournament kicked off on May 8 at the Philadelphia Cricket Club's Wissahickon Course. The event is usually held at Quail Hollow; however, this year it has been moved owing to the upcoming PGA Championship. Coming back to the defending champion, here's a look at his performance so far.
The 2025 Masters champion has done well so far at the 2025 Truist Championship. He completed his second round and now has a total score of seven under par, tying for fifth place on the leaderboard. In his second round, Rory McIlroy used 67 shots to complete the course, three shots under par. His second round was in a pretty good flow with three bogeys and six birdies.
The Truist Championship is his first solo tournament since completing the career grand slam. Rory McIlroy acknowledged, admitting to feeling "a little rusty". He revealed this while speaking with Talk Sport, mentioning the tournament as a preparatory event for the 2025 PGA Championship.
Rory McIlroy is currently five strokes behind the leader, Keith Mitchell, who has made headlines for his first-round score of 61. He, too, finished the second round at 3 under par, bringing his current lead to 12 under par. Interestingly, Shane Lowry is not far behind, ranking second with 11 strokes under par.
How much will the winner of the Truist Championship make?
The 2025 Truist Championship is one of the most rewarding tournaments in the PGA. It has a $20 million purse, which is why it is so touted. Interestingly, Scottie Scheffler is not participating in the tournament this year, as he opted to enter and win the CJ Cup at Byron Nelson. This makes Rory McIlroy not only the defending champion but also the highest-ranked player in the tournament.
Here's the prize money breakdown for the tournament. Here is a complete list:
