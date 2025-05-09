How did Rory McIlroy do in Round 2 of the 2025 Truist Championship?

Rory McIlroy is the defending champion at the 2025 Truist Championship. The tournament kicked off on May 8 at the Philadelphia Cricket Club's Wissahickon Course. The event is usually held at Quail Hollow; however, this year it has been moved owing to the upcoming PGA Championship. Coming back to the defending champion, here's a look at his performance so far.

The 2025 Masters champion has done well so far at the 2025 Truist Championship. He completed his second round and now has a total score of seven under par, tying for fifth place on the leaderboard. In his second round, Rory McIlroy used 67 shots to complete the course, three shots under par. His second round was in a pretty good flow with three bogeys and six birdies.

Truist Championship 2025 - Round Two - Source: Getty

The Truist Championship is his first solo tournament since completing the career grand slam. Rory McIlroy acknowledged, admitting to feeling "a little rusty". He revealed this while speaking with Talk Sport, mentioning the tournament as a preparatory event for the 2025 PGA Championship.

Rory McIlroy is currently five strokes behind the leader, Keith Mitchell, who has made headlines for his first-round score of 61. He, too, finished the second round at 3 under par, bringing his current lead to 12 under par. Interestingly, Shane Lowry is not far behind, ranking second with 11 strokes under par.

How much will the winner of the Truist Championship make?

Truist Championship 2025 - Round Two - Source: Getty

The 2025 Truist Championship is one of the most rewarding tournaments in the PGA. It has a $20 million purse, which is why it is so touted. Interestingly, Scottie Scheffler is not participating in the tournament this year, as he opted to enter and win the CJ Cup at Byron Nelson. This makes Rory McIlroy not only the defending champion but also the highest-ranked player in the tournament.

Here's the prize money breakdown for the tournament. Here is a complete list:

Win: $3.6 million

2: $2.16 million

3: $1.36 million

4: $960,000

5: $800,000

6: $720,000

7: $670,000

8: $620,000

9: $580,000

10: $540,000

11: $500,000

12: $460,000

13: $420,000

14: $380,000

15: $260,000

16: $340,000

17: $320,000

18: $300,000

19: $280,000

20: $260,000

21: $240,000

22: $223,000

23: $207,500

24: $190,000

25: $175,000

26: $159,000

27: $152,500

28: $146,000

29: $140,000

30: $134,000

31: $128,500

32: $122,500

33: $116,500

34: $111,000

35: $106,500

36: $101,500

37: $96,500

38: $92,500

39: $88,500

40: $84,000

41: $80,000

42: $76,000

43: $72,000

44: $68,000

45: $64,000

46: $60,000

47: $56,000

48: $53,000

49: $50,000

50: $49,000

51: $48,000

52: $47,000

53: $46,000

54: $46,000

55: $45,500

56: $45,000

57: $44,500

58: $44,000

59: $43,500

60: $43,000

61: $42,500

62: $42,000

63: $41,500

64: $41,000

65: $40,500

66: $40,000

67: $39,500

68: $39,000

69: $38,000

70: $37,500

71: $37,000

72: $36,000

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More